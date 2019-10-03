Exxon Mobil Is A Screaming Bargain At A 20-Year High Dividend Yield Of 5.2%

Exxon Mobil (XOM) has shed nearly 20% since mid-April, primarily due to the correction of the price of oil since then. In the last two trading sessions, the stock has lost 5% due to a warning that its management issued for its earnings in the third quarter. As a result, the stock is now trading at a 9-year low level and is offering a 20-year high dividend yield of 5.2%. While there are good reasons behind the plunge of Exxon, in this article I will analyze why the stock has become a screaming bargain.

The reasons behind the plunge

Exxon is an integrated oil giant. Thanks to its diversified asset portfolio, it is more resilient to a downtrend in the oil price than all the other oil majors, apart from Total (TOT). However, Exxon is facing a rare environment of adverse commodity prices in all its segments right now. The price of oil has incurred a 20% correction since mid-April while the price of natural gas has collapsed due to excessive supply. As a result, Exxon just issued a warning that the earnings of its upstream segment and its total earnings slumped approximately 45% and 50%, respectively, in the third quarter.

Moreover, the downstream margins of the company currently stand at a 10-year low level and its chemical margins have been under sustained pressure in the last few quarters due to the ongoing trade war and excessive supply. It is remarkable that the earnings of the chemical division plunged nearly 80% in the second quarter, from $890 to $188 million, and thus their contribution to the total earnings of the company was negligible.

To cut a long story short, the upstream segment has been affected by the suppressed prices of oil and natural gas and the usual buffers of Exxon, namely its downstream and chemicals segments, are facing almost 10-year low margins.

It is very rare to witness such a “perfect storm”, as downstream earnings usually increase when oil prices are low. As commodity prices experience dramatic swings, it is only natural to expect more favorable prices in the future. In addition, it is important to note the satisfactory performance of Exxon during this perfect storm. Its earnings per share are expected to decrease 41% this year, from $4.88 to $2.86. While this decrease may seem large on the surface, it is certainly decent, given the suppressed prices of oil and natural gas and the nearly 10-year low margins of its downstream and chemical business. This resilience proves that Exxon has greatly improved its asset portfolio in recent years.

Growth prospects

Exxon is the only oil major that has failed to grow its production in recent years. All the oil majors failed to grow their production for about a decade but they have returned to strong growth mode since 2017. Chevron (CVX) grew its output by 7% in 2018 and expects to grow it by 4%-7% this year and by 3%-4% per year over the next five years. BP (BP) grew its output by 10% last year and expects to keep growing it by 5% per year over the next four years.

In contrast to its peers, Exxon has failed to grow its production for a whole decade. Its output fell from 4.2 million barrels per day in 2012 to 4.0 million barrels per day in 2014 and has remained essentially flat since then. This is the amount of oil and gas that the company was producing back in 2008. When Exxon announced its second-quarter results, it surprised with its headline 7% production growth over last year’s quarter. However, the 7% growth resulted merely from a low comparison base in last year’s quarter, as production was only 3.9 million barrels per day.

Fortunately for the shareholders of Exxon, the company has eventually decided to pursue growth much more aggressively than in the past. The oil major announced a major shift in its strategy early last year. It will drastically boost its capital expenses, from $15 billion in 2017 and $20 billion in 2018 to about $30 billion per year until 2025. As a result, it expects to increase its production from the current level of 4.0 million barrels per day to 5.0 million barrels per day in 2025.

Many investors are probably disappointed that the new growth strategy has not borne fruit yet. However, it takes a few years for growth projects in the oil industry to begin generating cash flows. The growth prospects of Exxon seem exciting for the first time in a decade.

Exxon expects to grow its production in the Permian Basin to 1.0 million barrels per day by 2024. While many investors fear that the shale oil boom in the Permian Basin will soon peak, this is far from true. According to a recent study, the U.S. shale oil output is expected to almost double, from 8.0 million barrels per day now to 14.5 million barrels per day in 2030. Permian will be the leader, with production growth from 4.4 to 7.5 million barrels per day. Overall, the U.S. shale oil production is expected to keep growing for at least another decade before it peaks.

Exxon also has exciting growth prospects in Guyana. While other companies have drilled about 40 dry holes in the area, Exxon boasts of an 87% exploration success rate thanks to its great expertise. Thanks to several discoveries in Guyana, Exxon has almost doubled its estimated reserves in the area since early 2018, from 3.2 to 6.0 billion barrels now. The oil giant expects to produce at least 750,000 barrels per day in Guyana by 2025, which is almost 20% of the current output. Moreover, the company expects to begin pumping oil in the area early next year and thus it may be able to resume growing its total output next year for the first time in more than a decade.

Thanks to its growth strategy, Exxon expects to grow its earnings per share by 135%, from $3.59 in 2017 to $8.44 in 2025, assuming an average oil price of $60 in 2025. Earnings growth will be much higher if the oil price exceeds $60 in 2025.

As the demand for oil products continues growing by more than 1.0 million barrels per day year after year, it is reasonable to expect a higher oil price in 2025. Even in an adverse scenario, the average oil price in 2025 is not likely to be much lower than $60. Therefore, one can reasonably expect strong earnings-per-share growth from Exxon.

Dividend

Due to the dramatic swings of the oil price, it is extremely hard for oil companies to grow their dividends for several years in a row. As a result, there are only two dividend aristocrats in the energy sector, Exxon and Chevron, which have grown their dividends for 37 and 32 consecutive years, respectively. The unparalleled dividend growth record of Exxon is a testament to the long-term vision of its management.

In addition, the recent plunge of the stock has resulted in a 20-year high dividend yield of 5.2%.

Due to the dive in the earnings this year, the payout ratio is 122% (=3.48/2.86). However, Exxon can easily keep growing its dividend for years thanks to its rock-solid balance sheet, which is the strongest in the sector. Moreover, if the company meets the analysts’ expected earnings per share of $4.53 next year, it will have a safe payout ratio of 77%. It is also worth noting that Exxon kept growing its dividend during the fierce downturn of the energy sector between 2014 and 2017 while its peers BP and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.B) froze their dividends.

Overall, investors are given the rare chance to purchase the stock at a 20-year high dividend yield of 5.2% and rest assured that the dividend will keep growing for the next several years.

Valuation – expected return

Due to the temporary plunge of the earnings of Exxon this year, the current price-to-earnings ratio of 23.4 is meaningless. On the other hand, it is prudent and somewhat conservative to expect a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.0 by 2025. In such a case, the stock will be trading at approximately $110 (=13*8.44) in 2025 and hence it can offer 64% stock price appreciation or an 8.6% average annual return until 2025. If we add the current 5.2% dividend yield, we conclude that Exxon can offer a 13.8% average annual return over the next five years thanks to its current depressed stock price.

It is also important to note that the stock of Exxon has not traded below its current price for a meaningful period in the last 13 years, apart from one occasion. Exxon fell down to $55 (18% below its current stock price) after the disastrous accident of BP in the Gulf of Mexico, in 2010. After that accident, oil production in the Gulf of Mexico froze in order for the oil producers to make sure that they did not run the risk of having a similar accident. Some pundits were claiming that it was the end of oil production in the area as we knew it and the poor market sentiment kept the stock of Exxon below its current price for about 5 months.

Even in the Great Recession, the worst financial crisis of the last 90 years, Exxon fell below its current price only for a few weeks. Given the current economic conditions and the promising growth prospects of the oil giant, it is evident that the stock is not likely to remain around its current price for long. Moreover, the stock has very limited downside risk from its current price. In a worst case scenario, which would include a recession, the stock could fall 18% to reach its 13-year low of $55.

Final thoughts

Exxon is an exceptional stock, which stumbled in the last decade but has taken the necessary measures to return to strong growth mode from next year. Therefore, investors should not expect to find this stock at its current depressed price without a reason. Fortunately for investors, the reason behind the fire sale level of the stock is the adverse mix of commodity prices that prevails right now. As these prices are highly cyclical, they will not remain at their current levels forever. Investors should thus take advantage of this rare investing opportunity and purchase Exxon. If they do, they will lock in a 20-year high dividend yield of 5.2%, they will enjoy dividend hikes for several years and get positioned for double-digit total returns over the next six years.

