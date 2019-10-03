Visa: Continued Secular Growth Story And Some Near-Term Tailwinds

Basic Business/Product Analysis

Visa, Inc. (V) is a network that facilitates electronic fund transfers via branded credit, debit, and gift cards. On an annual basis, it processes more than 110 billion transactions, with the total payments volume exceeding $8 trillion. Visa has one of the world’s best-recognized brands, operating across nearly all countries around the world and commanding more than 60% of the global payments volume share together with its main rival, Mastercard (MA). In 2018, the company generated $20.6 billion in revenue, with its current market cap approaching $400 billion.

Valuation

There is a meaningful growth opportunity that we continue to expect from the Visa story, particularly from the untapped international developed markets, such as Europe and the BRIC nations. When we compare Visa against its key competitors in the payments space (not only MA, Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS), and American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) networks, but also Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN), Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS), PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU), FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT), among others), we see the company meriting at least 33x PE multiple on our 2020 EPS estimate of $6.20, yielding the target price of $205. We note that this multiple is actually fairly conservative and doesn’t incorporate recent (or prospective) acquisitions; the multiple solely focuses on Visa’s organic revenue growth, which remains very strong.

Key Catalysts

We see the following six catalysts driving the Visa Story:

Significant Total Addressable Market: While we may continue to sound like a broken record, the total addressable market opportunity remains vast. Recall that, per Nilson data, plastic penetration is only at 47-48% in the United States, while in Western Europe it stands at 22%, and at less than 15% in developing markets. On average, every year, 0.9% of paper (cash and checks) users convert to plastic (credit card, debit card, gift card) in the US, and approximately 0.65% convert in the European corridor (we note that data for developing markets is more murky). As a result, we expect solid double-digit growth in payments volume to continue. Since their respective IPOs in 2006 and 2008, Mastercard and Visa delivered very strong share performance largely due to meaningful growth in the payments volume. At this point, we do not see anything that would lead to changes in this aggressive trend.

Possible Pricing Competition: While network pricing has been fairly stable for Visa and Mastercard over the years, hovering in the 7-9 bps range, we believe that Visa may choose to slightly bring down its pricing for non-US clients. While the company didn’t explicitly state that intention, we know that it has been playing a catch-up game against Mastercard for the international opportunity (recall that more than 70% of Mastercard’s payments volume comes from international markets and only 53-55% for Visa). More competitive pricing could be one of the ways to help Visa grow its business abroad.

Continued JPM Tailwinds: We note that Visa recently renewed JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) as its customer for another 10 years. JPMorgan continues to be the company’s largest account, and while it was never in doubt that it will remain one, its scope was questioned earlier in the year. The fact that JPM is intact as Visa’s main account for the years to come is a major relief for investors, in our view.

Expect Decline In Marketing Costs In 4Q19 And 1Q20: We are modeling a decline of $30-$40 MM in annual marketing costs over the next two quarters, seeing some slowdown in advertising in the US. This should help deliver anywhere between 1.3 to 1.7 cents in EPS saves.

See More Incentives-Driven Revenue: While Visa has been actively bringing onboard new retailers and partnerships, we believe that there is more incentives-related revenue coming for the company, particularly in Western European markets. While Visa doesn’t break down incentives by country, we expect France, Great Britain, and Germany to be the primary beneficiaries.

More Buybacks on the Horizon: With V shares range-bound in the $170-$180 corridor over the last several months, we believe the company may increase its share repurchase authorization by $100-$200 MM in either 4Q19 or 1Q20. In other words, the authorization would be largely symbolic, but enough to get some positive traction for V shares.

Business Risks

We see the following business risks for Visa:

Since Visa is a network, technology outages or cyber-attacks remain at the forefront of any risks for the company, having the potential to disrupt its operations.

Macro risks remain important, particularly as the European economy is headed for a slowdown. Dimmer economic outlook leads to reduced spending, which in turn puts pressure on how much a consumer spends.

Competitive risks, particularly form Mastercard, are relevant. Many analysts view V and MA as essentially a duopoly (discounting, perhaps unfairly, DFS and AXP). Pricing pressures from MA could pose a significant risk.

Rise of alternative payment methods, such as PayPal, leads to less business for credit card networks, such as Visa. While V has a partnership with PYPL, we note that in some ways volume spent with PayPal constitutes cannibalization of Visa’s spending with bank-issued cards.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.