While Trade And The Dollar Continue To Weigh On Grain Prices, They Recovered At The End Of September

A strong dollar and the ongoing trade war between the US and China have caused weakness in the leading grain futures market since 2018. Last week, the dollar index made a new high on the December futures contract. On the trade front, while negotiations between the US and China continue, there have been no significant breakthroughs.

Soybean, corn, and wheat supplies are abundant and at sufficient levels to meet global demand. However, the demand side of the fundamental equation for the agricultural products continues to grow with the worldwide population, which rises at a rate of around 18-20 million more mouths to feed each quarter.

The USDA will release its next World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report on October 10 at noon EST. The October WASDE will provide the markets with the latest supply and demand data as the harvest season is in full swing in the US. Meanwhile, the focus will now shift south of the equator as the weather conditions in the critical growing regions over the coming weeks and months will influence prices. On the final day of Q3, the three leading grain futures recovered despite a new high in the December dollar index futures contract. The Invesco DB Agricultural Fund (DBA) holds a 16.85% expose to the soybean, corn, and wheat futures market.

Grain prices remain in the crosshairs of trade

Grain futures markets have been ground zero in the trade war between the US and China. The US is the world's leading producer and exporter of soybeans and corn, and a leading exporter of wheat. The three grain futures have experienced pressure on the back of the trade war over the past year.

Meanwhile, early-season flooding in the spring of 2019 lifted prices, but the growing season turned out to support ample supplies.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart shows that nearby soybean futures declined from a high at $10.71 per bushel in early 2018 to lows at $7.805 in mid-May 2019. At $9.16 per bushel on October 3, the oilseed futures were just below the midpoint of the trading range.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart highlights that nearby corn futures fell to a low at $3.2975 per bushel in July 2018. Flooding in the US during the spring of 2019 lifted the price of corn futures to a high at $4.6450 per bushel after in mid-June this year, but the price fell to a higher low at $3.40 last month.

Source: CQG

Nearby CBOT wheat futures peaked at $5.93 per bushel in mid-2018 and fell to a low at $4.1625 in early May 2019. The flooding during the planting season in the UK and adverse weather conditions in Europe and Russia pushed prices to a high at $5.58 in late June. However, improving conditions, trade issues, and strength in the dollar sent the price to a low at $4.4350 in early September.

As the 2019 harvest approached, grain futures faced a potent bearish combination of factors. The trade war escalated over the summer. The dollar rallied against other world currencies, and the weather conditions did not impact production all that much causing pressure on the futures markets in early September. However, on the final day of Q3, all of the grain futures recovered.

A rally on the final day of Q3

The action in the grain markets on September 30 was bullish in the bean, corn, and wheat futures markets as all three of the futures contracts recovered.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of November soybean futures shows that the oilseed moved back above the $9 per bushel level on higher than average volume on the final trading session of Q3.

Source: CQG

December corn futures rose to over $3.85 per bushel on September 30 on substantial volume, which was the highest price since mid-August.

Source: CQG

CBOT soft red winter wheat futures rose to over $5 per bushel on the final day of September on higher than usual volume, which was also the highest price since mid-August.

The recovery in the grain sector on the last day of the third quarter was a sign that the markets had run out of selling as the harvest season arrives.

The strong dollar is not supportive of the grains

The US is a leading producer of agricultural commodities. The dollar is the benchmark pricing mechanism for grains, so a strong dollar tends to be a bearish factor for corn, bean, and wheat prices. However, the traditional price relationship did not hold on the final day of Q3.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of the December dollar index futures contract illustrates that grains ignored the greenback on September 30. The dollar index rose to a new contract high at 99.115 on the last day of trading in the third quarter and another new high on October 1 at 99.305.

A strong dollar often weighs on the prices of grains, but the price action at the end of September was another sign that the markets had run dry of selling.

The October WASDE will tell us more

Next Thursday, on October 10, the USDA will release its monthly WASDE report that will outline the supply and demand fundamentals in the soybean, corn, and wheat markets. Over the summer months, the release of each report sent prices lower. However, in the wake of the September report, prices of grain futures rallied.

Meanwhile, the trade war escalated in early August, which was a bearish factor for agricultural products. In September, grains rallied after many farmers and analysts believed that the USDA overestimated crop yields. Moreover, China rumors that China had purchased 10 to 20 cargos of soybeans for Q4 delivery lifted prices in the aftermath of the September WASDE report. The October WASDE will provide the markets with a far more robust supply and demand picture and could move the prices of all of the major grains. However, the rallies on September 30 could set the market up for some disappointment next Thursday. The bottom line is that we are likely to see lots of price volatility going into and in the aftermath of the October USDA report.

The weather in South America is now in focus, but demand continues to rise - DBA is only appropriate for short-term positions

After the USDA report, the grain markets will shift its attention to the weather conditions south of the equator. While Brazil, Argentina, and other producing nations in the southern hemisphere produce the marginal bushels of grains, the growth of the addressable market for food in the world makes those bushels essential. Over the coming weeks and months, the weather in South America will determine the path of least resistance for most grain futures markets.

The most direct route for risk positions in the grain markets is via the futures and futures options that trade on the CBOT division of the CME. The Teucrium CORN, SOYB, and WEAT ETF products provide an alternative for market participants as each holds positions in futures contracts to replicate the price action in the futures arena.

Meanwhile, the Invesco DB Agricultural Fund has just under a 17% exposure to grain futures markets. The most recent top holdings of DBA include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

DBA has net assets of $356.49 million and trades an average of just over 290,000 shares each day. The product charges an expense ratio of 0.85%.

Source: Barchart

The chart shows that DBA rallied from $15.72 on September 27 to a high at $15.88 on September 30, reflecting the move to the upside in the grain futures markets.

DBA is only appropriate for short-term positions on the long side of agricultural markets as the product will lose value when markets are in contango. Contango is a condition where deferred prices are higher than nearby prices in a futures market. Since DBA holds futures contracts, the cost of rolling from one month to the next translates to a cost for those holding long positions in the DBA product.

Time will tell if the price action in the soybean, corn, and wheat futures markets on the final day of Q3 was a quarter-end event or the start of a recovery trend in the grain markets. The trade war and path of the dollar index continue to be bearish factors. However, the growth in the population of the world means that each day, more people require food. The demand side of the fundamental equation for grains continues to grow, and supplies must keep up, or prices will naturally rise.

