CVM: Multikine's Phase 2 Trial Design May Have Grossly Understated Its Efficacy

Company Thesis

CEL-SCI (CVM)'s only pipeline candidate Multikine for the treatment of head and neck cancer is likely to see a successful Phase 3 trial by the end of Q12020. A delayed data release in this event driven trial strongly indicates patients are experiencing greater survival rates in the leukocyte interleukin injection arm versus the standard of care arm. Out of 5 possible clinical outcomes, the risk of poor statistical significance in a Kaplan-Meier survival analysis is likely to be small, as new information regarding the half-lives of cytokines post administration indicates Phase 3 patient survival rates may be significantly higher than that of Phase 2. With a burn rate suggesting the company can continue the trial for another 10 months, and with a total addressable market of $2.0 billion in the event of an approval, shares of CVM remain significantly undervalued to future prospects, and will be rated as a strong buy as of today.

Key Research:

Possible Clinical Outcomes (+)

As the Multikene study is event-based, the delayed data readout based on number of fatalities required for the trial to establish statistical power during Kaplan-Meier survival analysis is a positive event for investors. This is likely because Multikine is able to demonstrate a clinically significant improvement in survival greater than its 10% trial design, and what is predicted by models utilizing SEER data. This puts scenario (1) as the most likely outcome of the next anticipated data readout by Jan 2020. As for scenarios (3) and (4), they are very unlikely as it would directly contradict with empirical observations. If Multikine was ineffective, the 298th death signal for trial end would have occurred months ago, as it would imply there was no difference between the treatment arm and standard of care arms. Moreover, it is experimentally impossible for such delay in data readout to be attributed to that of patient withdrawal. The organization administering the trial, the Independent Data Monitoring Committee, meets roughly bi-annually to analyze trial data and has recommended the trial be continued in March 2019. Dropouts would be detrimental to the study's statistical power, and the lack of any mandates from IDMC for CVM to enroll more patients, illustrates the impossibility of such scenario.

The main investment risk moving forward therefore becomes clinical significant but not statistically significant results upon data release. As the trial is designed for only 10% improvement for LI+SOC versus SOC, high standard deviations in results in both the treatment arm and the SOC arm may significantly dampen the power of a Kaplan-Meier survival analysis post-trial. For sake of argument, patient survival rates after Multikine dosage may see 11% mean improvement in rate of survival, but only see p values of 0.0785. In the event of such outcome, CVM will be forced to either abandon the project or commit 8-9 figures in new capital for followup Phase 3 studies, which can take up to a decade. Nonetheless, recent developments have suggested the results may be both clinically and statistically significant. This is in addition to a key difference (only recently uncovered) between Multikine's Phase 2 and Phase 3 trial design, which may reveal serious understatements in the drug's efficacy in retrospect.

Evidence For And Against Trial Success (+)

As of Oct 2019, evidence has been overwhelmingly stack in favor of the drug's trial success. The 298th death not occurring aside, the IDMC has recommend the trial to continue in March, indicating previous safety concerns raised by independent data monitors and FDA were no longer of significance. In addition, Multikene's APIs has a well understood mechanism of action that has been documented as early as 1992. A trail of insider buying in the recent months only adds to investor confidence regarding the company's operations. While small cap biotech companies are notorious for pump and dump schemes, the author finds management's track record to be highly credible. For starters, Cel-Sci was founded in 1983 and has worked on developing Multikine for the entirety of its life span. Despite numerous trial halts; design missteps, and criticism from skeptics, management has overcome such hurdles to allow Multikine's trial to persevere over decades with the finish line just on the horizon. As an icing on the cake, a new perspective on Phase 2 Data uncovered decades later may imply significantly better clinical results at the end of Phase 3.

New Perspective on Phase 2 Data (+)

Source: Cel-Sci

In its Phase 2 clinical trial, Multikine was administered over a period of two weeks (Day 1 to Day 14), with surgery occurring between Day 21 and Day 28 and radiotherapy/chemo applied after incision wounds heal by Day 35 and Day 56. A key and substantial detail exists in such methodology, as surgery commenced 1 to 2 weeks after Multikine dosage begins, unlike its Phase 3 trial where surgery commences almost immediately post-Multikine treatment. This small difference has vast implications, as cytokines present in Multikine have a half life of only 2 to 15 hours post administration.

In other words, by the time the Phase 2 trial reached surgical stage, 0.01% of Multikine's bioavailability were likely to be present in patients versus an estimated bioavailability of 25-50% for the Phase 3 trial. Hence, during surgery, the Phase 3 trial will likely see substantially greater synergistic effects in LI+SOC treatments as cytokines destroy malignant growth around the tumor area as to decrease the probability of metastasis and increase patient survival rates. Tragically, quantitative data for cytokine half-lives were not discovered through medical research until 2008-2018. Therefore, there was no way Multikene's Phase II clinical trial could have accounted for this variable in its design. Tragically, Multikene may have posted clinical profiles of greater than 10% tumor removal and 50% cancer cell reduction, and substantially improved the survival rates of patients in retrospect. As at this point, investors can only rely on past information to predict future results. By laws of conditional probability, the likelihood of overall approval will increase as the chances of Phase 3 success is largely dependent on an event which has already occurred (and been refined in light of new information).

Burn Rate (-)

Currently, CVM has limited grant income in the 6 figures, and is running at a quarterly net loss (in terms of FCFF) of -$3.0 to -$3.7 million, or -$1.12 million every month. At the end of Q32019, the company is likely to have a gross cash balance of $12 million after accounting for $2.5 million warrants exercises at between July and August. This is good news for shareholders, as CVM is estimated to have 10 months of capital starting from July 2019 to finance Multikine's clinical developments. As a data readout is extremely likely by the end of January, this means CVM may not need to raise an additional round of equity financing before Phase 3 data is released. In terms of stock based compensation, CVM is estimated to be issuing $980K to $1.98M in capital stock each month for clinical trial expenses; remuneration to executives, and interest repayments. At a market cap of ~$300 million, such issuance are dilutive to shareholders at a moderate 4-8% each year. Overall, the capitalization and compensation schemes of CVM are reasonable. In the event of Multikine trial success, shareholders need not to worry about dilution, as the stock would likely see several times that of its current price today as to warrant a -10% to -20% equity offering negligible. This scenario is possible, as there exist a vast total addressable market for head and neck cancer.

Total Addressable Market - Head and Neck Cancer (+)

According to data from the World Health Organization, the global prevalence of head and neck cancer in 2014 is around 400,000 to 600,000 cases per year with 223,000 to 300,000 incidents resulting in death. On a pro-rata extraction, cases of head and cancer in the United States likely amounts to 17,000 to 25,480 incidents annually with mortality rates of roughly 50%. Significantly higher incidences have been reported in patients with a prior history of alcohol or tobacco consumption. Moreover, it has been theorized HPV is the leading factor behind these cancers as smoking rates have declined substantially in the Developed World since the 1980s. Currently, the standard of care for head and neck cancer is a combination of radiotherapy/chemo and surgery. Despite a good initial efficacy, metastasis is a significant problem leading to high mortality rates in these conditions. If cancer cells around the tumor are not properly removed after surgery, leftover cancer cells will surely multiply and cause cancer to relapse. Chemo/RT simply cannot eradicate such residual cell mutations without severely compromising an individual's immune system, and enhance survival.

Multikine's Leukocyte Interleukin utilizing cytokine immunotherapy addresses this unmet medical need as it will likely demonstrate the ability to both target tumors and reduce the effects of metastasis in a mechanism superior to surgery and RT/Chemo alone. Moreover, all new cancer drugs as recent as FY2017 saw net pricing above $100,000 for annual treatments. Should Multikine be approved (85-95% probability), the drug is likely to see a total addressable market of $2.0 billion in the U.S. alone ($100,000 * 20,000 patients). Every 1% market share captured by Multikine has the potential to generate up to $20 million in sales per year, with 15% market share suffice to imply an EV/Sales multiple of 1.0x. Considering the drug is being examined for non-superiority, has a high probability of approval, and will be granted 7 years of market exclusivity as per its Orphan Drug Designation, Multikine is well on its way to achieving this target capture rate.

Summary

The 298th death needed to achieve statistical power of 1-α = 95% in a Phase III, double-blind, non-inferiority study of Multikine has not occurred as expected in September 2019. There are only 5 possible outcomes resulting from this observation, with the major investment risk being that of Multikine demonstrating clinical significance, but failing the Kaplan-Meier survival test. A variety of evidence supporting trial success such as a well understood mechanism of action and trial reinstatement, however, makes this outcome less likely. Moreover, a new perspective on cytokines' half-lives negatively impacting Phase 2 trial design emerged decades later, and may imply greater survival rates in Phase 3. In all, CVM is unlikely to see another round of equity dilution until May 2020, and has a reasonable executive stock compensation schemes of 3-6% per year. With a total addressable market of $2.0 billion annually but a market cap of just $300 million, CVM is likely to see significant share appreciation after an estimated clinical data release by Jan 2020. Hence, shares of CVM will be rated a strong buy as of today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.