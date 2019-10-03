Rating Utility Overseers

While considered a bit esoteric by some, investors should be aware of how their state's PUC policies stack up with others across the country.

During utility stock investment research and due diligence, it is important for investors to appreciate the state PUC regulatory environment where their utilities operate. However, determining individual state PUC policies and their impact on the utilities servicing their populace is a difficult task for retail investors. More than 10 years ago, I discovered a little-known tool offered by Standard and Poor's Credit analysis titled "US Utility Regulatory Environment Assessment". It has since mutated into what is now known as the "State Commission Rankings" offered by the Regulatory Research Association RRA arm of S&P Global Intelligence services.

State PUC controls the profitability of every regulated utility and should not be ignored.

Since most utilities are monopolies and are strictly policed by state regulators (either elected or appointed), PUC rulings and policies will have a direct impact on the profitability of every utility. As a basic example, each state limits the rate of returns utility firms can generate and which assets are included in their regulated rate base. For rate cases decided in 2017, Alaska Electric Light - Avista (AVA) had the highest allowed ROE at 11.9% vs. Commonwealth Edison Illinois - Exelon (EXC) which had the lowest allowed ROE at 8.4%. In addition, capital spending plans, mergers, and other utility-related policies will vary from state to state. State PUC policies directly impact the financial health and credit assessment of utilities, and as a credit agency, it is critical they review each PUC actions. To this end, the folks over at S&P track and compare state PUC regulatory environments.

When I found this service by S&P in 2006, the information was offered as map with 4 effective classifications ranging from "Least Credit Supportive" to "Most Credit Supportive". Over the years, the classifications have changed and now are offered as "Below Average - BA", "Average - Avg", "Above Average- AA", with a rating of 1 to 3 within each category. This effectively groups assessment into 7 categories as there are no BA-3 (lowest) or AA-1 (highest).

The 2016 map is below and offered as a slide in a presentation on the American Gas Association website: S&P Global Intelligence, Regulatory Research Associates RRA, Financial State of the Utility Industry, Mark Agnew, Edison Electric Institute, May 24, 2017.

Moody's offers a similar graphic but is based on policy changes rather than an overview of policies in place. Moody's admits theirs is not an assessment of each state's current environment but rather a review of policy changes that could impact utilities under their jurisdiction. Moody's lists 4 states with "positive developments", 6 states with "negative developments", 5 states with "uncertain developments", and the balance have no development changes.

Below is a list of publicly-traded utilities which service the Most Constructive/Above Average states:

More Constructive/Above Average #2

Alabama: Alabama Power - Southern Co. (SO); Spire Energy (SR)

Virginia: Dominion Virginia Power, Virginia Power and Electric - Dominion Energy (D); Allegheny Power - FirstEnergy (FE); Appalachian Power - American Electric Power (AEP); Atmos Energy (ATO); Columbia Gas of Virginia - NiSource (NI)

Wisconsin: We Energies - WEC Energy (WEC); Wisconsin Public Service Corporation - WEC Energy (WEC); Xcel Energy (XEL); Wisconsin Power & Light - Alliant Energy (LNT); MGE Energy (MGEE)

More Constructive/Above Average #3

Florida: Florida Power & Light - NextEra Energy (NEE); TECO - Emera (OTCPK:EMRAF); Progress Energy Florida - Duke (DUK); Florida Public Utility - Chesapeake Utilities (CPK)

Georgia: Georgia Power - Southern Company (SO)

Iowa: MidAmerican Energy - Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B); Alliant Energy (LNT); Black Hills Energy (BKH)

Indiana: Duke Energy - (DUK); Cinergy Corporation - Duke Energy (DUK); Indianapolis Power & Light - AES Corp (AES); Northern Indiana Public Service - NiSource (NI); American Electric Power (AEP)

Mississippi: Entergy (ETR); Mississippi Power Company - Southern Co (SO); Southern Company (SO); Atmos Energy (ATO)

Pennsylvania: Northeast Utilities - Eversource (ES); FirstEnergy (FE); PECO - Exelon (EXC); Allegheny Power - FirstEnergy (FE); PPL (PPL); National Fuel Gas (NFG); Exelon (EXC)

RRA's assessment criteria are outlined below, from their website:

RRA evaluates the regulatory climates for energy utilities of the jurisdictions within the 50 states and the District of Columbia, a total of 53 jurisdictions, on an ongoing basis. The evaluations are assigned from an investor perspective and indicate the relative regulatory risk associated with the ownership of securities issued by each jurisdiction's electric and gas utilities. The rankings look at various state commission policies, but also take into account actions by state governors, legislatures, courts and intervening parties in major proceedings before the commissions. An Above Average designation indicates that, in RRA's view, the regulatory climate in the jurisdiction is relatively more constructive than average, representing lower risk for investors that hold or are considering acquiring the securities issued by the utilities operating in that jurisdiction. At the opposite end of the spectrum, a Below Average ranking would indicate a less constructive, higher-risk regulatory climate from an investor viewpoint. A rating in the Average category would imply a relatively balanced approach on the part of the governor, the legislature, the courts and the commission when it comes to adopting policies that impact investor and consumer interests. Within the three principal rating categories, the designations 1, 2, and 3 indicate relative position, with a 1 implying a more constructive relative ranking within the category, a 2 indicating a mid-range ranking within the category and a 3 indicating a less constructive ranking within the category. RRA attempts to maintain a "normal distribution" of the rankings, with the majority of the states classified in one of the three Average-range categories. The remaining states are the split relatively evenly between the Above Average and Below Average classifications.

Since 2016, the only major upgrade of classification would be for Pennsylvania, which improved from Average/2 to Above Average/3. On the downgrade side, Missouri moved from Average/3 to Below Average/1, Kansas and Michigan moved from Average/2 to Below Average/1, and New Jersey moved from Average/3 to Below Average/2.

Out of the 9 utility stocks held in my investment bucket titled "bought primarily for income", seven utilities are listed above.

As many of these utilities are multi-state in nature, just having one jurisdiction with Above Average rating may not have a substantial impact on the long-term prospects of the utility. It is important to review each utility's state exposure as a percentage or portion of the whole. While I don't use these classifications as the end-all, be-all of utility stock due diligence, it could be the deciding factor between two otherwise equal choices. Investors need all the help they can get and another easily understood and accessible tool creates more comprehensive stock research.

