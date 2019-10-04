Interest Rates And The Lumber Market - An Opportunity Over The Coming Weeks

The Fed has acted twice, and the market thinks a third move is coming before the end of this year.

We are heading into the offseason for construction and lumber is just below the midpoint in 2019.

Lumber is a critical industrial commodity that is essential in building projects. In the United States, the price of lumber tends to reflect the ups and downs of the housing market. Lower interest rates are often supportive of the price of wood.

The lumber futures market can be highly volatile. Since the beginning of 2018, the price of nearby random length lumber futures on the CME has traded in a range from $286.10 to $659 per 1,000 board feet. The high came in May 2018, which was a record level on the upside. Before 2017, the previous all-time peak was at $493.50 in 1993.

Lumber is a market that is difficult to trade when it comes to the futures arena. The low level of open interest and volume does not offer the requisite degree of liquidity to support long and short positions. The CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (CTT) is a real estate investment trust or REIT that tends to move higher and lower with the price of lumber futures.

As we are now in October, the winter of 2019/2020 is right around the corner. The winter is a time of the year when construction projects slow down and demand building raw materials decline.

Meanwhile, the lumber market is trading around the midpoint of its high and low over the first nine months of 2019.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart shows that the price traded to a peak at $453.90 per 1,000 board feet during the first week of February 2019 and fell to a low at $286.10 in late May. The price correction took the price of wood just under 37% lower over four months. Price momentum and relative strength indicators are at either side of neutral territory. Weekly historical volatility has dropped from over 65% in July and August to just under 34%. At 2,194 contracts, the total number of open long and short positions in the illiquid lumber market is close to the lowest level of 2019 and since 2003. The lumber market is now in winter mode.

Lumber exploded in the first half of 2018 before imploding

Meanwhile, the lumber market is consolidating after a journey that took it to record highs in 2018.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart shows that the price of lumber futures hit bottom in September 2015 at $214.40 per 1,000 board feet and took off to the upside. Many other raw materials markets hit lows in late 2015 and early 2016. Gold and silver hit lows in December 2015, while copper hit its nadir at $1.9355 per pound in January 2016. The next month, crude oil hit its bottom at $26.05 per barrel. All of these markets recovered and have not returned to their respective late 2015 and early 2016 lows, but none experienced the percentage move seen in the lumber market.

In 2017, lumber probed above its record high from 1993 at $493.50 when it hit $500. In 2018, the price of wood moved through that 2017 high like a hot knife goes through butter and rose to $659 per 1,000 board feet in May. After over tripling in price from September 2015 through May 2018, gravity hit the timber market, and the bull market imploded. Just five months later in October, the price dropped to just below the $300 level, and in May 2019, it hit its low at for this year at $286.10. Meanwhile, the quarterly chart shows that the price of lumber has made higher lows despite the wild price volatility. Price momentum on the long-term chart is now in oversold territory with relative strength at a neutral level.

The Fed has acted twice, and the market thinks a third move is coming before the end of this year

Lumber is highly sensitive to interest rates in the US for new home building. Therefore, rising rates tend to weigh on the price of lumber.

Last year, the Fed acted four times to increase the Fed Funds rate by a total of a full percentage point. At the same time, the balance sheet normalization program pushed rates higher further out along the yield curve. At mortgage rates moved higher, the housing market in the US cooled and demand or lumber declined, causing the price to fall like a tall tree in the forest.

Meanwhile, economic data and low levels of inflation combined with weak economic growth around the world caused the Fed to pivot from their hawkish approach to monetary policy this year. Since July 31, the central bank ended its balance sheet normalization program and reduced the short-term Fed Funds rate twice for a total of fifty basis points. Most market participants expect another 25-point rate but by the end of this year. And, the Fed could become more aggressive when it comes to providing stimulus via rates if "crosscurrents" from China and Europe continue to threaten global economic growth. The October 1 ISM manufacturing data in the US which was the worst since 2008. The US dollar has been rallying, making a new high on the December futures contract on October 1 as the market continues to believe the Fed is behind the curve when it comes to cutting rates.

On October 1, President Trump continued to put pressure on the central bank when he tweeted:

Source: Twitter

With rates coming down around the world, the dollar rallying, and economic data pointing to a downturn in the US manufacturing sector, the pressure to cut rates further will build. A dovish Fed going into 2020 could ignite the lumber market once again as mortgage rates decline.

Lumber futures are untradable, but CTT follows the price of wood and pays an attractive dividend

As we are now entering the time of the year when construction will decline, the price of lumber may trend back towards the $300 per 1,000 board feet level. Moreover, a continuation of weak economic data in the fourth quarter could put additional pressure on the price of wood.

With just under 2200 contracts of open interest and an average daily trading volume of under 500 contracts each day, I would never suggest dipping a toe in the lumber futures market on the long or short side. While I do not trade lumber, I watch the price action like a hawk.

The CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that is sensitive to the price action in the wood market. CTT is a far more liquid product than the lumber futures. The company's profile states:

CatchMark seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. Source: Yahoo Finance

CTT has a market cap of $519.713 million and trades an average of 175,709 shares each day. Aside from liquidity and exposure to the price of lumber, CTT pays shareholders a 5.06% dividend at its share price at $10.60 per share on October 3.

Source: Barchart

The chart illustrates the recent price correlation between the CTT REIT and the price of lumber futures. CTT hit a high at $13.73 in March 2018 when lumber was on its way to a record high. The price fell to a low at $6.71 in late December 2018 as lumber was close to the $300 per 1,000 board feet level, stocks were under pressure, and the Fed hiked interest rates for the fourth time in 2018.

The prospects for a continuation of Fed rate cuts over the coming months is bullish for both lumber and the CTT REIT product. I will be a scale-down buyer of CTT on price weakness over Q4. The shares will pay a juicy 5.06% dividend while waiting for capital appreciation when the price of lumber decides to move higher once again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.