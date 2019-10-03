Meredith's Math Is Too Risky For Me

I'll look at the company today and show you why I think you should wait on the sidelines going forward as well - there are better opportunities for a 6-7% yield.

Meredith Corporation is a company I've had in my sights for some time since they announced the Time inc. M&A.

In a bit of an unusual article, i'm going to both give a quick run-down and my views on the Meredith Corporation (MDP). The company is one I've had on my list for a long time, but I've never pulled the trigger. Given the development as of late, I'm quite happy I never did - and despite what others may see as an opportunity with an over 6%-yield, I continue to be very careful.

My decision is not to invest at this time.

Let me show you why and see if you agree or disagree.

Meredith Corporation - Over 100 years of qualitative Advertising

Few companies are as old as Meredith. It's one of America's oldest media and publishing houses/companies, founded back in 1902. The company's business idea is simple - reach hundreds of millions of American consumers through print, digital, mobile, video/television. It shares characteristics with other companies active in similar businesses.

Prior to it's M&A of Time Inc, the company essentially had two segments - Local Media and National Media.

Whereas local media owns, as the name suggests, local TV stations where the company makes money through a variety of means, including retransmission fees, the company also categorizes websites focusing on news, weather, and sports. Don't let the name "local" fool you - Meredith actually reaches just around 11% (2018 numbers) of American households when looking at the entire segment.

National Media on the other hand, while representing more than half of EBITDA and three-quarters of sales, contain some of America's most popular media brands - this includes both print and online, running over 60 websites. Because of its utterly massive size and wide range of brands and assets, this is not an easy company to analyze in more than a very broad perspective. What we can do is nail down some facts.

Meredith's brands and offerings are primarily targeted toward the female audience.

Many of the brands have existed for over 50 years, some as long as 100.

The company is still the nation's nr 1 magazine operator with a subscription base of over 40 million, generating about 20% of revenue.

The company reaches Millenials, Latinos and on an overall perspective, over 90% of all women in the USA according to management's own numbers.

(Source: Brandchannel)

Above you see a small selection of brands that Meredith owns. Obviously, these aren't small, nor are they insignificant.

It also doesn't take a theoretical physicist to figure out why this company's growth engine has stalled. We're talking print media and advertising - both of which slowly but surely is going the way of the dinosaurs. There's a reason I only invest in paper companies where the production of newsprint has moved to a very niche segment or is being phased out entirely - print media will be a niche thing in the future, and in many ways, it already is. Any company still embroiled in it needs to adapt.

The decline Meredith faces has been there for almost a decade, and the decline is in the double digits year-by-year. The company also expects the decline to continue, if not by double-digit numbers.

So, what's a struggling century-old giant to do when their fundamental growth engine stalls?

Well, they could go digital - and they have. They could also turn to consolidation and M&A's in order to try and stay competitive - and they have.

Enter Time - several excellent magazine brands added to the lineup

(Source: Fipp)

In January of 2018, the company added Time's portfolio to its own. This included massive brands, such as People, InStyle, Southern Living, Travel + Leisure and so forth. Management's position prior to this M&A was the possible synergies and savings of almost half a billion dollars in cost savings (about 20% of original Meredith's total revenue), which could have done wonders to restore the company's cash generation to the stars. In addition, the company also wanted to use data and know-how to leverage advertising in Time's brands.

Sounds too good to be true?

Perhaps it is.

Debt

In order to pay for an M&A that size ($3.2B) - its largest-ever - the company took on a debt pile the size of Mt. Rushmore. This resulted not only in the grueling Net Debt/EBITDA of 6.63X (For a publishing company, not a REIT), which has been lowered but the company's interest coverage rate from a huge 16.28X to below 3 (2.76X) in terms of operating income.

Investors who ask "Is this the same sort of company we invested in back in 1950?" could, justifiably, be told "No".

Meredith now has a junk credit rating from S&P - and this going into a period where the cost of capital may increase is not exactly a good thing. Mind you, the company management has a decent track record of managing M&A's, but none of that changes the math here. The debt is massive, and interest coverage is a risk in itself. In addition, this deal in itself is a reason to question management competence when it comes to M&A's.

Forward Guidance is poor - and quality is lackluster

One of my reasons for writing here is the poor guidance issued for 2020 by the company on the 5th of September 2019. Far from the transformative M&A meant to gradually reduce Meredith's reliance on cyclical advertising and instead focusing on high-yield subscriptions and synergies, it hasn't materialized as such.

Instead, management cut the guided $1B of EBITDA for fiscal 2020 - and not just to anything, but cut it by over 30% to $640-675M. This isn't just below aspirations, it's also below the adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal of 2019. That means that despite the M&A, far from things becoming more profitable, profit is actually dropping. At the very least, analysts were expecting a nominal, high, single-digit growth for 2020, even if they considered $1B to be excessive.

Now, of course, blame is going to be tossed around here. The main blame goes (unsurprisingly) to the Time portion, with print ad revenue falling more than 20% during the first year of ownership (and more than it fell than when Time was its own company). The segment was, in fact, revenue-negative - in the hundreds of millions.

Also, imagine ordering steak and being served low-grade fast food.

Meredith had expected Time's legacy and core brands to be high-yield cash cows - but not so. The company, having used rebates and pricing actions to stabilize failing circulation, actually proved to have many low-yield brands, requiring company action from Meredith to adjust the brands/pricing they thought would provide excellent quality and profits from the get-go.

So, Meredith, which has previously been an excellent merger/acquirer, proved at least initially unequal to the task of handling this one - this sent investors scrambling for the hills and the stock price dropping massively.

Despite a concerted focus on deleveraging the company, net debt remains worryingly high above 3X net debt/EBITDA, and the company's financial profile is anywhere but where you'd want it to be, considering this macro.

What can be done?

Well, first of all, Meredith needs to work on reducing the amount of debt the company has, while at the same time maintaining a decent growth. There are, as we know, 2 ways to reduce the net debt of a company - you either pay it down, or you increase company profits, thereby tilting earnings in your favor.

Meredith's goal is a net debt level below 2.0X (or at least below 3X), which it was with excellent margins prior to Time.

In order to do this now, however, the company would either have to pay down 40% of its current debt or increase the company earnings/EBITDA by almost 80% - to just north of $1.1B

It, once again, does not take an advanced degree to realize that the math involving either:

Massive downpayment of debt

Massive increase in EBITDA

does not work well short-term in concert with:

significantly lowered guidance, even aside from not meeting management's own goals

wanting to maintain a 6%+ dividend yield that's been kept for over 70 years, with over 20 years of consecutive increases.

That equation simply doesn't work out.

Management's own expectation of cash flow in the next year leaves very little capital for debt payment once dividends are paid. The current dividend eats up about $100M - but Meredith also has $60M worth of preferred shares which require payment before the common - leaving the company with little cash with which to pay debt - at all ($200M in 2019, EBITDA decline based on managements own guidance to between $135M-$165M)

So, after dividend and preferred shares are paid, even if the company's number come out better than they currently are expected to if the company means to maintain its dividend, there'll be very little with which to pay down the debt.

Dividend Cut?

What does this mean? Will Meredith cut the 70-year dividend?

No, I don't believe they will. First of all, it's a 70-year dividend. More importantly, however, the company stated in its SEC filings that they expect company cash flow to cover everything it needs - including, clearly stated, the dividend.

Even if this may indeed be true, it does not leave the company room to do much about the debt they've taken on - and going by current numbers, this seems to be problematic, to put it charitably.

Risks - Wrapping up

What we have is a trial by fire for the management to prove that they know what they're about.

Now, despite all the vitriol levied at Meredith in the initial portions of this article, I want to be clear that this is a company I find to be fundamentally appealing due to its market position and overall share. I also can't fault the company for trying to solve its position through a huge M&A - it's worked for others before. It's also important to mention that:

Meredith is a lot more than print media and advertising. Many of the company's segments are running very well.

There appear to be signs of improving the performance of poorly-performing segments in Time, such as the ad business, which was performing abysmally.

What was problematic was obviously the overpaying of the assets, which far from being quality assets, proved to be problem-ridden from the get-go. This has resulted in a drop in the company earning potential - at least short-term - and the company's outlook for being able to lower debt through FCF while maintaining (not growing slowly - maintaining) the company dividend seems bleak.

I also want to mention that as a result of Time's price actions prior to the merger, Meredith now has to try to recover profitability - some will be done through synergies, but some nonetheless will be tried to be done through increasing base subscription prices - and the question is if these can be passed along to consumers problem-free or if users/subscribers will simply leave.

There's a lot of risk to this company in its current state - and the current valuation assigned by our emotional friend, Mr. Market, reflects this.

Valuation

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Normally, such a graph might be cause for excitement at the undervaluation opportunity presented here. However, this one comes with enough risk (in my view) to cause pause even in a contrarian dividend investor such as myself.

There are many reasons for why Meredith is being traded at ~5 times earnings. The main ones are the debt load, coupled with a very high, potentially dangerous dividend, added on by integration and synergy challenges.

It takes consideration to decide whether that is something you really want to invest in. The company has been reasonably easy to forecast, but this was of course prior to the Time M&A. Now it's a whole different ballgame. To use any expectations at this point, given the circumstances, pointing either to a yay or nay would be counterintuitive.

In order for expectations and guidance to be relevant, they need to be at least potentially accurate - and given that we only have short-term declining guidance, followed by potentially positive ones longer-term, I consider this the wrong way to go.

My stance is that this is a risky proposal - and you, as the investor need to be clear whether you're comfortable with taking that risk.

Meredith is able to pay your dividend. Meredith may be able to succeed in the integration and synergies expected here longer-term. Meredith is a great company in its own right, a time-tested giant with many popular brands and assets under its belt. It's also in many more businesses than just print.

But it's currently in a horrible position which puts into question the very viability of its own current dividend while the company still has tremendous debt going into a difficult macro situation (which, granted does not affect print to the degree as say, automotive).

It is this position and these risks which lead me to my current thesis on the company.

Thesis

And that thesis is to "wait."

Management has plenty of time to prove to you, the potential investor, that it can right this ship in a timely manner and bring Meredith back to a company which can pay your dividends without having to worry about crushing amounts of debt and junk-grade credit.

Is Meredith a great company? On some level, yes - of course it is. I'd not have followed it otherwise. But the decision to buy Time at the price it did, and how things have materialized since then have kept me on the sidelines - and that's where I'll continue to stay.

It's my stance that any investor looking at this should at least consider doing the same here, at this point.

Even if what you want is a 6-7% yield on your invested capital, there are easier and safer ways to get such a yield from the market. Pointing to any sort of annual return at this point is uncertain because expectations for the company going forward is so uncertain - and this makes it a risk I'm unwilling to take.

Thank you for reading.

Recommendation

Despite significant undervaluation in the historical context, I consider MDP to be a "HOLD" at this point (as in , wait for recovery if you own the stock - which I consider likely to happen eventually). Despite its cheapness, I do not consider MDP appealingly valued at this time, given the challenges it faces.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.