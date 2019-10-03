The Sum Of All Fears

If fear is what thou seekest, thou needst to look no further. That seems to be what the economy is telling the market. Alas, the market is not heeding the call. Risks continue to be filed under "overlook or disregard" just as fast they are created. This will inevitably lead to unpleasant results for the market and the unsuspecting investor.

What Fear?

We are going to examine three groups of indicators that the market should fear. The first is the US economy, second is global economy, and the third is geopolitical events.

A) US Economy Fears

The US is currently in the midst of the longest economic expansion in history, but there are signs that the ride may be winding down. We are not going to discuss the often-referenced yield curve inversion but instead look at many other signals that are also pointing to trouble ahead.

A-1) US Federal Funds Rate

The Federal Fund Rate has been consistent, ahead of past recessions. The interest rate rises, there is a short plateau, the rate starts dropping and voila there is a recession.

It appears that the short plateau at each peak is the difference between mid-cycle peaks and end-cycle peaks. We have not researched how this phenomenon relates to the onset of a recession, but a wild guess would be that they represent "oh crap" moments. Meaning that rate reversal didn't occur as a result of an unexpected transient event. Rather, the rate drop happened after a period when the Fed miscalculated the strength of the economy followed by a rude or not so rude awakening. Regardless of the exact reason why these plateaus tend to form just prior to recessions, we have just witnessed the formation of one. The chart does not reflect the latest rate cut so the peak and plateau for the current period are even more well-formed now.

A-2) US Unemployment

Current unemployment and its relation to the next recession were discussed in some detail in a previous article (Central Bank, The Futile Interventionist). The basic idea presented there was that since we are currently at full employment, increases in GDP will be limited since the size of the workforce is capped.

In addition to that logic, the chart is providing some visual cues pointing to an upcoming recession. Notice how each recession is preceded by an unemployment bottom. Currently, a full bottom hasn't formed yet, but the chart is starting to curve as it has done in the past. Although most recessions didn't start until unemployment began to rise, the same hasn't been true about the market reaction. The market normally begins to drop three to nine months in advance of recessions so the unemployment bottom could easily coincide with the market top.

A-3) US Business Cycle Leading Index

The Leading Index for the expansions and contractions for the United States is just that, a business cycle indicator. Here is how the website describes it:

The leading index for each state predicts the six-month growth rate of the state's coincident index. In addition to the coincident index, the models include other variables that lead the economy: state-level housing permits (1 to 4 units), state initial unemployment insurance claims, delivery times from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) manufacturing survey, and the interest rate spread between the 10-year Treasury bond and the 3-month Treasury bill.

Notice the dome patterns during the past cycles and compare them to the current cycle. The dome is nearly complete pointing to a possible recession soon. A trend-line appears to be forming at the intersection of the start of the recession and Leading Index line. The trend-line is drawn in red. If this trend holds true, the next recession will not start until the Leading Index is near zero. That is of little comfort, however, for two reasons. The market may start dropping well in advance of the next recession and the Leading Index can drop sharply right before the start of the next recession.

A-4) US Economic Policy Uncertainty

The Economic Policy Uncertainty (EPU) is an index developed by three US university scholars and published at PolicyUncertainty.com. It tries to quantify the uncertainty in the upcoming economic policy. There are various indices but the one we used in this article is derived from three components that attempt to predict the uncertainty in the upcoming US economic policy. The index appears to be tried and true and there is evidence that the index correlates well with the actual movements in the economy. Here is a quote from the website:

A significant dynamic relationship exists between our economic policy uncertainty index and real macroeconomic variables. We find that an increase in economic policy uncertainty as measured by our index foreshadows a decline in economic growth and employment in the following months.

You can read more about the methodology and other details at Economic Policy Uncertainty Index and Economic Policy Uncertainty Index Methodology.

The first chart we like to look at is the relationship between the EPU and the US market indices since 1985. There is a natural expectation that when the EPU is on the rise, stocks should be declining as it presents elevated uncertainty. The green shaded areas show such proper correlation.

The red shaded areas, on the other hand, show periods of complacency when the market disregarded the rising EPU and continued to rise in tandem with uncertainty. There is one period on the chart right after the Great Recession that such complacency was not followed by a market correction. That period is a special case since equities were so cheap that it made sense to disregard the policy uncertainty. The same is not true at present. Equities are nowhere close to "cheap". The continued rise in the face of rising EPU is likely a harbinger of a correction or worse.

The chart above shows that EPU has been on an increasing overall trajectory since 2014 but there are significant fluctuations within this period.

The chart below zooms in on this period to provide a better resolution of these fluctuations.

This time we have only shaded the areas that represent a sharp rise in EPU. The red shaded areas show periods when the EPU rose sharply but the market didn't react appropriately. The latter half of the chart shows a marked increase in a number of these red shaded areas. This is an indication of reckless bullishness in the latter half of the chart.

A-5) US GDP

The GDP doesn't appear to be pointing directly to an impending recession, but it is far from bullish. The chart below shows the QoQ changes in the GDP for the last 4 business cycles.

Notice how the GDP has been rising slower with each passing business cycle. This is indicated by the shrinking area between the GDP and the "0" lines. We don't know how this trend will affect the economy on its own, but it cannot possibly be bullish. Additionally, the GDP has contracted or flirted with contraction multiple times during this cycle whereas it hasn't even come close during the previous three cycles. In fact, you have to go all the way back to the 1950s to see a QoQ contraction outside of a recession. The conclusion here is that the GDP growth doesn't correlate well with the increasing pace of market rise during the recent past.

A-6) US ISM Manufacturing Index

ISM manufacturing index (a.k.a. PMI) just printed its first contraction since 2016 in August. The PMI it is a strong indicator of the health of the economy as it measures manufacturing activity across 17 industries.

Recession is not a forgone conclusion after a PMI contraction. For example, the chart above shows the PMI contracted at the beginning of 2016 but a recession did not ensue.

Nevertheless, the bearishness indicated by PMI is significant. As the zoomed chart above shows, the index has been on a downward trajectory for over a year now.

A-7) US Industrial Production Index

The Industrial Production Index is like PMI in that its weakness has not always correlated with an upcoming recession. It is also similar in the way that it represents an important segment of economy and weakness in Industrial Production Index is a bearish sign for the economy.

The Industrial Production Index is narrower in its focus than the PMI. However, it is still important to the economy. The following excerpt describes how the Industrial Production Index is measured:

The Industrial Production Index (INDPRO) is an economic indicator that measures real output for all facilities located in the United States manufacturing, mining, and electric, and gas utilities (excluding those in U.S. territories)…

As the chart above shows, the Industrial Production Index has been on a downward trajectory for the better part of a year now.

A-8) US Treasury Yields

Did we mention we weren't going to discuss yield curve inversion? Well, we are not going to. At least not directly but we can't pass up on mentioning the treasury yields.

It is not necessary to analyze the treasury yields and inversions closely to see signs of approaching recession. The chart above shows the 10-year, 2-year and 3-month treasury yields. Notice that before every recession, they started to come together and overlap. Whether yields went negative or not seems to be immaterial. The present time certainly shows a tight formation of overlapping yields.

B) Global Economy Fears

No economy is an island entire of itself. The global economy is so interwoven nowadays that no single economy can be discussed without first considering the influence of the global economy. Unfortunately, that is not a good thing right now. There is much to be fearful about the current state of the globe. We have already looked at the US Economic Policy Uncertainty. It is worthwhile to look at the global EPU as well. The chart for Global EPU makes the US chart seem bullishly tame:

The global EPU began rising during the Great Recession and hasn't looked back since. It began rising even faster around 2014 and has continued on the same trajectory to date. Needless to say, the chart points to a great deal of uncertainty going forward.

Uncertainty over Brexit has pushed UK's economy to the brink of recession. When US markets sank after the Brexit vote, the overarching bull thesis was that it would be at least 2 years before any effects are noticed. Well, the chicken has come home to roost a little over three years later. However, the pervasive complacency that has enveloped the US markets has caused Brexit to be completely overlooked as a risk factor.

Germany is another European powerhouse that is flirting with recession as industrial orders plunge. Lower global growth may push Germany into a recession later this year.

China is slowing as well. Its GDP has been on a downward trend since 2010.

Economy woes are not limited to the aforementioned countries. The world economy as a whole is slowing down and could be headed into a recession.

Moving forward, the combination of all these factors will create a drag on individual economies and US will certainly not escape unscathed.

C) Geopolitical Fears

As if the slew of fiscal macroeconomic woes were not enough, there is also an ample number of potential geopolitical minefields. Prominent among them is the trade war. Given each side's objectives, it is hard to imagine a win-win outcome. Sure, there will be periodic breakthroughs but those will be limited in scope and in the long run, things are heading south. The truth is that for too long we kicked the can down the road and enjoyed the economic benefits of letting China play unfair in exchange for cheap products, market access and corporate profits. Unfortunately, the party is over, and status quo is no longer sustainable. The best-case scenario is if both sides give up something and hold on to an uneasy cooperation. The worst-case scenario is an all-out war. Either way, the market will have to learn to do with less going forward.

The impeachment inquiry is certainly a real risk factor. The capacity for this development to wreak havoc on financial markets is great but it has not received the attention it deserves. The circumstances are completely different from Bill Clinton's impeachment. For one, the temperaments of the two Presidents are vastly different. Clinton implied a possible scorched earth outcome at one point. Trump will be much more aggressive. The collateral damage during the process may outweigh the damage caused by the impeachment itself. In short, the risks are great when individuals with power to move the markets are boxed in.

The upcoming election is not going to be kind to the market either. Granted election years have traditionally been positive for the markets, this is not a normal election year. This election has the potential to radically change the way the country moves forward in many ways and some of those ways will not be kind to corporate America. In fact, regardless of the outcome, the effect on the market will likely be negative. Even if Trump is reelected, he will no longer be bound by reelection concerns in pursuing his protectionist policies.

Let's not forget about the Middle East, the old standby hub for chaos. At the moment, the Middle East is like a powder keg rolling towards a bonfire. Israel regards Iran's nuclear ambitions as an existential threat. Iran's government regards US pressure as an existential problem. Archenemies Saudi and Iran are mired in a multi-year proxy war. A little further to the east, the tension between India and Pakistan over Kashmir is boiling over to a possible conflict with threats of "Nuclear Armageddon".

Bull Thesis

A common response to all the risk factors is the fact that the market is firing on all cylinders and corporate profits are at record highs.

Both those statements are true, but the market is also priced for all that and more.

The following chart shows the P/E for S&P 500. The current P/E is the second highest P/E since 1930 that is not immediately after a recession.

The P/E spikes after recessions are not valid comparison points as company earnings expand rapidly during those periods.

Another way to measure fair value for equities is to look at the price to GDP ratio. The chart below shows the Dow Jones Industrial Average ratio to GDP for the past several decades.

The ratio is hovering near all-time highs indicating that measured against the GDP, Dow Jones is more expensive than any time in the past 80 years.

Lastly let's consider the Shiller P/E, a widely accepted market evaluation tool.

Shiller P/E appears on the high side compared to historical values as well. So, while it is true that the market is generating record profits, it is also true that this performance is priced in more than adequately.

Takeaway

There is nothing rosy about the current state of affairs. Sure, risks are always present but what sets the present apart is the sheer number of risk factors.

It is completely understandable that it is hard to imagine the market slowing down or changing direction. The current bull market has been humming along for so long and it has overcome so many obstacles that it does truly appear bulletproof. When corrections did happen along the way, the market bounced back so quickly and strongly that no lasting memory of pain lingered. It is precisely at times like this when the confidence is high, and prices are even higher that it pays to be cautious and vigilant.

Some may regard this article as fearmongering. That is fine. Fear creates survivors and the market can benefit from more of it.

