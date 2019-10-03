NIO, Inc.: Privatization Is On The Way

NIO's financial situation suggests that a privatization is on the way, and most likely before the end of year.

Investment Thesis

Chinese electric car manufacturer NIO, Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is suffering from major sell-off recently. The stock price dropped more than 40% within the last week of September, and further down 15% on October 1st. Our analysis shows that the company is most likely going to be taken private at the current low valuation. We expect the offering price for the privatization deal to be at least $2 per ADS, marking a 50% upside from current price.

NIO is in big trouble

Needless to say, NIO is in big trouble. After canceling its Q2 conference call, the share price was smashed by more than 20% on Tuesday, Sept. 24th. Apparently, canceling the conference call was a big mistake. Generally, companies only abandon conference calls if M&A activity is imminent, or if the company is on the verge of bankruptcy. The huge pressure from the market forced the management to resume the conference call on Wednesday Sept. 25th. But that didn't seem to have stopped the sell-off. NIO's share price went further down at double digits on Friday, Sept. 27th and the coming Tuesday. In just one week, NIO's price was down by more than 50%, leading to a market cap at just around $1.6 billion.

We summarized the recent negative catalysts on NIO as listed below:

Production and sales numbers are lower than expectation. In Q2 2019, NIO delivered 3,140 ES8 compared with 3,989 vehicles delivered in the first quarter. Vehicle sales were down 7.9% from the first quarter to RMB1,414.5 million (US$206.1 million). Consider that the Chinese auto market is experiencing the worst-ever slowdown (14 consecutive months of declining sales), NIO's sales outlook is questionable.

Rising costs and not-so-promising profitability. Gross margin in the second quarter of 2019 was negative 33.4% compared with negative 13.4% in the first quarter. Even if we take out the recall cost, the gross margin would still be negative 10.9%. Loss from operations in the second quarter was RMB2.9 billion, or $418 million, which is almost double the size of vehicle sales.

These factors, together with the cancelation of earnings call, would certainly bury investors' confidence in the company, if there was any left.

So now we all agree that NIO is a sinking boat, or falling knife, the question is could there be any investment opportunity (long or short) at current situation? And if so, how should investors take advantage of it.

Apparently, shorting the company now is probably too late and too risky. The implied volatility for put options on NIO maturing one month from now went up to more than 200%:

On the other hand, building a long position at some point may seem to be profitable, as privatization is the most likely outcome for NIO based on current situation.

Privatization is on the way

The bottom line is, in our opinion, NIO will not go bankrupt. The company is too valuable for a bankruptcy:

For domestic investors and auto manufacturers , NIO has a huge intangible (and tangible maybe in terms of technologies and customer base) asset value. New energy automobile is still a field that is highly supported and sponsored by the government. Earlier this year, NIO was reported to have entered into a framework agreement with Beijing E-Town Capital to establish a new entity, NIO China, in the city's economic-technological development area. The $1.5 billion investment reflects China's continued ambition in the EV industry, even as the government is phasing out subsidies. One thing to note is that, E-Town Capital is a state investment fund, which represents the government's taste when it comes to what it invests in.

For domestic investors and auto manufacturers, NIO has a huge intangible (and tangible maybe in terms of technologies and customer base) asset value. New energy automobile is still a field that is highly supported and sponsored by the government. Earlier this year, NIO was reported to have entered into a framework agreement with Beijing E-Town Capital to establish a new entity, NIO China, in the city's economic-technological development area. The $1.5 billion investment reflects China's continued ambition in the EV industry, even as the government is phasing out subsidies. One thing to note is that, E-Town Capital is a state investment fund, which represents the government's taste when it comes to what it invests in.

For Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), NIO will be something nice to have, at a reasonable price. As stated in Nick Cox's article, Tencent has been a big source of investing in the auto industry. NIO has been on Tencent's list since its inception, with a 15.2% shareholding of NIO at its IPO. Another two recent investments show Tencent's interest in NIO and William Li's auto empire:

Tencent will invest $100MM through convertible notes into NIO, together with William Li's $100MM. The notes will have two maturity terms, 12 months and 36 months, with a premium to pay only at maturation of 2% and 6% respectively.
Tencent also offered to buy all outstanding shares of Bitauto (NYSE:BITA), which was founded by William Li, and take the company private.

In our opinion, Chinese investors such as Tencent will definitely want to buy out NIO if the share price continues to go down. Also, we expect the privatization deal to come soon, as the company is running low on operating cash flow and is facing more difficulty in financing.

As of June 30, NIO has a balance of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investment was RMB3,455.6 million (US$503.4 million). Considering that operational losses in Q2 were RMB3,226.1 million (US$469.9 million), NIO's cash won't support its normal operation beyond end of 2019, even after taking into consideration the $200 MM financing from convertible notes.

How much is the company worth?

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NIO in the last 12 months. Their average 12-month price target is $5.91, suggesting a market cap at about $6.5 billion. Given the current situation of NIO's price, potential buyers will certainly not pay such high premium.

On the other hand, current shareholders are not likely to take any low-ball offers. $1.32 per ADS is an all-time low for NIO, representing more than an 85% decline from its peak at the beginning of 2019. Any potential buyer will have to work out a reasonable offering price for NIO to make sure the deal will go through: the company can't waste any time.

A reasonable price benchmark though is the conversion price from Tencent's recent investment. According to the statement, the 360-day Notes will be convertible into Class A Ordinary Shares (or ADSs) of the company at a conversion price of US$2.98 per ADS, and the 3-year Notes will be convertible into Class A Ordinary Shares (or ADSs) of the company at a conversion price of US$3.12 per ADS. Based on this, our estimated offering price is around $2-3. This offering price is more likely to be accepted by both sides. This represents a potential 30-50% upside potential based on NIO's current price.

Risk Factors

Although highly unlikely, NIO still has the risk of going bankrupt and get de-listed from NYSE. As the pioneer in Chinese EV market and backed by so many tech giants, we think the risk of NIO going completely underwater is low.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.