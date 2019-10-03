Death Comes Slowly To Approach Resources

Even as evidence (excluding the trade wars) builds up that the oil market should look better in the future than many investors seem to think, many of the players in the space continue to suffer. Few, however, have it as bad off as Approach Resources (AREX), a small E&P (exploration and production) firm with a focus more on natural gas and NGLs than on crude oil. With natural gas prices down and NGL differentials sinking, the firm has been slammed particularly hard, and between that, its high debt load and some recent corporate developments that are sending off warning signs to the market, it seems clear that the firm could declare bankruptcy most any day now. For investors still in the business, now might be a great time to consider bailing, while for those who are thinking about getting in, it might be a wise decision to stay clear.

Matters have worsened

In a prior article that I wrote about the company, published in May, I warned investors that the end for Approach is nigh. Despite assuming crude prices of $64 per barrel at the time, I pointed to high amounts of leverage, a likely trend toward shrinking production instead of growing output, and an absence of free cash flow moving forward as culprits. Since publication of my article, oil prices have tanked to around $53 per barrel as I type this, and the share price of the E&P firm has dropped a further 44% from $0.25 per unit to $0.14.

Some sort of decline, given the drop in energy prices, should be expected, so perhaps this movement shouldn’t come as a surprise. Given the assumption of crude prices averaging $55 per barrel this year and natural gas averaging $2.50 per Mcf, I calculated that EBITDA should be $41.18 million, while next year, if management can somehow keep output flat, this figure should decline (due to hedging differences) to $37.13 million. Operating cash flow, meanwhile, should come out to $17.02 million this year and then to $12.97 million in 2020.

On a market cap / operating cash flow basis, shares of Approach look about as cheap as they can get, trading at a multiple today of 0.77 and trading at a multiple for next year, at today’s pricing, of 1.01. By all accounts, this looks like a deep value play and the fact of the matter is that if things turn out right for the firm, the upside could easily be measured in the several hundred percent range. Sadly, though, the picture isn’t really that simple.

As of the end of Approach’s latest fiscal quarter, the company’s net debt came out to $400.04 million, most of which is in the form of a credit facility. Given the EBITDA figure for this year, this translates to a net debt / EBITDA multiple of 9.71, followed by an even higher reading next year of 10.77. At a time when leverage ratios north of 4 are causing competing firms to be driven into restructuring, the end result here is almost certainly Approach filing for Chapter 11 at some point as well.

More nails in the coffin

As far as I'm concerned, pretty much all of the nails indicating Approach’s bankruptcy have been driven into the company’s coffin. For months now, the firm has repeatedly reached forbearance agreements with its lenders. These agreements essentially allow a company to be given more time to talk with lenders, find financing arrangements, and do whatever else is needed in order to position the business the best way possible moving forward.

In no way does the entry into a forbearance agreement guarantee bankruptcy though. If an asset sale can be entered into and/or if some other financing arrangement can be achieved, the company in forbearance might be able to turn itself around. Often, this will come at the cost of shareholders, but also bringing in new lenders to pay off old lenders could be an option. Having said that, the forbearance agreement is a definite warning sign and can just as likely (perhaps more likely) be used by management to signal to the market that the end is near and to give the firm time to lock down a pre-packaged bankruptcy.

The bigger warning sign, to me, was a recent filing by management that included not just a management shuffle but, more importantly, an Executive Retention Plan. According to the company, in order to incentivize the top brass of the firm to stay there instead of seeking opportunities elsewhere, it has agreed to pay to said parties a lump sum, one-time cash retention payment as soon as possible. For CEO Krylor, this represents 180% of his base salary. For three other executives, this ranges between 105% and 130% of their base salaries.

Based on the details of the filing, if an executive ceases to work for the firm prior to the 12-month anniversary of the agreement, they must repay that money to the business. There are exceptions for “qualified terminations,” and in the event of a change of control, they must stay employed until the earlier of six months from the effective date of the change or 15 months after the cash retention payment. This is a common agreement to essentially guarantee that existing top executives receive cash compensation during a restructuring and it often is the final nail before a bankruptcy filing.

Takeaway

As things stand today, the current forbearance agreement Approach has signed is slated to end on Oct. 3, which is right around the corner, or it could end in the event of a forbearance termination event (like a bankruptcy filing or some agreement between parties to otherwise end the forbearance). I believe that the probability of a bankruptcy filing between now and Oct. 4 is incredibly high, and if we don’t see a filing at that time, I believe we could see one at the end of any future forbearance. The bottom line is that, absent some major change like an amazing asset sale, the future prospects for Approach look very bleak and investors should be exceedingly cautious following news of the retention plan and in light of the firm’s leverage ratios.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.