Equity Funds Break Their Winning Streak In Q3 2019

by: Tom Roseen
Summary

For Q3 2019, equity funds (-0.69% on average) suffered declines for the first quarter in three.

Lipper’s World Sector Equity Funds macro-classification (+0.56%) jumped to the top of the leaderboard for the first quarter in 14.

The Domestic and World Sector Equity Funds macro-classifications housed five of the six best performing classifications in the equity universe for Q3, with Real Estate Funds (+6.85%) leading the macro-group.

The Commodities Funds macro-classification was dragged down by poor performance from Commodities Agriculture Funds(-6.41%).

Large-cap (+0.84%) and value-oriented (+0.68%)domestic equity funds outpaced the other capitalization and style groups for Q3.

Photo Source: REUTERS/Jason Lee/Illustration. A U.S. dollar banknote featuring American founding father Benjamin Franklin and a China's yuan banknote featuring late Chinese chairman Mao Zedong.

U.S. investors pushed equity funds to their first negative quarterly performance in three as slowing global growth, trade disputes, and clashes between Democrats and Republicans led to increased market volatility during the quarter. For Q3 2019, the average equity fund posted a 0.69% loss, with Lipper’s World Sector Equity Funds macro-classification (+0.56%) outpacing the other six major equity groups for the first quarter in 14. In this segment, I highlight the Q3 and September 2019 performance results for equity mutual funds and ETFs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.