Equity Funds Break Their Winning Streak In Q3 2019

Summary

For Q3 2019, equity funds (-0.69% on average) suffered declines for the first quarter in three.

Lipper’s World Sector Equity Funds macro-classification (+0.56%) jumped to the top of the leaderboard for the first quarter in 14.

The Domestic and World Sector Equity Funds macro-classifications housed five of the six best performing classifications in the equity universe for Q3, with Real Estate Funds (+6.85%) leading the macro-group.

The Commodities Funds macro-classification was dragged down by poor performance from Commodities Agriculture Funds(-6.41%).

Large-cap (+0.84%) and value-oriented (+0.68%)domestic equity funds outpaced the other capitalization and style groups for Q3.