SMH: Prepare For A Long Global Semiconductor Depression

The ongoing global economic slowdown serves as a short-term catalyst that is likely to cause investors to make this long-run realization.

Demand for semiconductors is likely to continue to fall for many years to come as most of the globe now has internet access and Moore's law has died.

While the Vaneck Semiconductors ETF SMH has a few good picks like Intel, the vast majority are overvalued by around 50%.

The industry has been fueled by excessive investor hype that has caused unreasonably high valuations for many companies like Nvidia and AMD.

Last August I wrote an article covering the slowdown in chip prices and how I thought it would impact the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX). From when the article was published to the trough in December, SOXX fell just over 20% only to recover with vengeance and make a series of all-time highs this year.

In this article, I'd like to cover SOXX's peer ETF (SMH) from Vaneck. My general thesis is the same. The global economy is slowing and demand for chips is likely to continue to plummet. Even more, the rate of improvement in chips has slowed dramatically (Moore's law is dead) and thus replacement demand for new chips is likely to fall for years to come.

While crypto mining was able to meaningful boost GPU prices in 2017, the subset of GPU's that can profitably mine has fallen so that source of demand is also likely to be weak.

Quite frankly, I believe we may be entering a long depression in the industry that has a plethora of negative catalysts and very few positive ones. Most chip stocks have high growth stock-type valuations and many have increasing balance sheet risks. Needless to say, I expect (SMH) to be one of the worst-performing industries in the event of a recession.

The Semiconductor Slowdown

Although chip stocks have been making new highs, the physical price of chips has been making new lows. Take a look at the import price of semiconductors across the pacific rim vs. U.S electronics production:

As you can see, chip import prices have been on a general decline since 2012 and are currently in another down move that is likely to bring the index about 20-30% lower. Demand is falling and production is rising. That is never a good sign for producers.

Zooming out, take a look at global semiconductor demand:

Note, I believe that the "Asia-Pacific" index included China until 2015. As you can see, sales have been flat and are falling in Europe and highly volatile in the rest of the world. Sales figures have barely changed since 2015 in the developed world. The only major source of demand growth came from China and, considering their falling PMI numbers, I believe it is safe to say that this source of demand will continue to fall.

To see that from another angle, here is a breakdown of semiconductor imports by country:

The industry is extremely dependent on Asia. In general, continental Asian countries have experienced extreme technological and economic growth in the past ten years. The more developed is a country, the fewer new chips they will need as there is a decreasing need to replace old processors. In my opinion, demand will continue to fall as Asia's need for electronics matches the rest of the world.

Take a look at U.S, Europe, and Japan vs. China and India internet users per 100 people:

To a certain degree, semiconductor demand is a function of the rate of growth of internet users in a given country. Today, India is the fastest-growing source of demand for electronic devices that allow for internet usage. That said, China's figure seems to be flatlining and it may be the case that China and other Asian countries will never catch up all the way.

India and Indonesia (whos chart is about the same as India's) will be the final major population groups that will need an increasing number of semiconductors. That said, they will likely converge to China's level in a matter of years. There is a glut in semiconductors and supply continues to climb.

Remember, chips are not a commodity like oil or wood where there is a nearly constant stream of consumption. This is true for semiconductors, but to a far lesser degree where demand today is likely to mean less demand tomorrow. Particularly when there is little improvement that can spur future demand.

Overall, I expect the industry to struggle over the next decade. As with oil in 2015, there is far too much supply and now that demand is likely to plateau, prices are likely to remain low for a long period of time.

Let's see if the companies in the ETF are ready for this transition.

Investors Not Pricing in Secular Decline

I have found that most investors who have made a large profit on a given stock or industry have an extremely hard time accepting that the future may be different. Looking at the deteriorating semiconductor economics and the valuations of semiconductor producers, that disconnect seems to be at an extreme.

The Vaneck Semiconductors ETF (SMH) has been trading since 2011 and currently has a solid total AUM of $1.4B. Let's see how that figure has ranged over the years to see what our fellow investors are up to:

As you can see, there was a huge increase in investor allocation from 2016 to 2018 during the final phase of strong economic growth. Prices decline last year and AUM fell by nearly 50% but has since returned back to a peak level. Quite frankly, now that investor allocation is back at a peak, it is probably the most opportune time to take profits or even short the ETF.

There are 25 companies in the fund. Three-quarters of the fund is weighted toward U.S producers (who face the highest costs) and the other quarter is split primarily between Taiwan and the Netherlands.

The ETF is very volatility with a Beta of 1.4X and annualized volatility of 21% which is nearly twice that of the S&P 500. Clearly, these are a riskier group of companies. That said, valuations certainly do not discount that risk as the fund has a weighted average "P/E" ratio of 18X.

Let's look closer at the company fundamentals. Here is a table of the select fundamentals of the top holdings in the fund:

In general, these companies have pretty rich valuations. Of course, some have seen higher multiples in other industries like biotechnology or technology in general, but those industries have superior growth rates and future growth potential. It seems like investors are valuing all of these companies like technology firms when the majority of them lag behind the innovations of others.

Although many will tout (NVDA) or (AMD) as highly innovative because they are popular stocks among new investors, in my opinion, it is still Intel (INTC) that is at the forefront of new technologies. Intel spends a staggering $13.6B on R&D while the others spend far less. Accordingly, I expect Intel to have the best growth rate over the next decade and, funny enough, INTC also has the lowest valuation and has far lower debt levels than many of its peers.

In my opinion, Intel's value vs. the others demonstrates my core thesis for the industry: investors in these companies are following the hype and not fundamentals. AMD, my least favorite in the group, has the highest valuation, has higher debt levels than most, and lower revenue growth than most. AMD is also the 9th most popular stock on Robinhood, putting them under Aurora Cannabis (OTC:ACB), GE (GE), and Fitbit (FIT) (hint: hype investors).

Overall, I'd say as a basket these companies are 50% overvalued. The hype-centric companies like Nvidia (NVDA) and AMD (AMD) look to be about 65% overvalued while Intel (INTC) and Micron (MU) seem a bit undervalued.

The Bottom Line

The semiconductors industry has been one of the best areas to invest over the past few years as demand from Asia has skyrocketed and the introduction of cryptocurrency caused a brief shortage in semiconductors that caused profits to skyrocket.

Today, most investors are aware that chip prices have been falling, but few seem to be truly pricing that trend into the stocks. Even fewer seem to be aware that the industry may be hitting a long-term plateau as global need for chips is falling as over half of the global population now has internet access (a good proxy for gauging long-run chip demand).

Even more, the pace of speed improvements is declining rapidly which will cause little need to replace outdated chips. Just take a look at global search interest for "buy a laptop":

Overall, SMH is a clear "sell". If you want to pick out individual names, I believe that AMD and NVDA are also clear sells and could make the best short opportunities while Intel (INTC) is a solid long-term buy. I expect the ETF to be trading back at its 2016 level of $60 over the coming two years as long as the global economy continues to slow (I believe it will).

