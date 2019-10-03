ISM Manufacturing And Now Services Surprise Bigly To The Downside - Fed To The Rescue?

Predictions for an end-of-October rate cut have leaped higher over the past week. Tomorrow's jobs print will provide a great deal more context.

Certain portions of the equity markets, as well as the general trend in rates, have arguably been calling for a slowing economy.

No question about it: the ISM provided two super-sour data prints this week.

ISM Dolling Out Large Helpings of Negative Surprises

What a week! Both the ISM Manufacturing (47.8) and Non-Manufacturing (52.6) reports fell below the consensus range of economist forecasts. Tuesday's print (manufacturing) caused risk assets (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) to thud lower, while Thursday's report (services) was met with an initial plunge (the Dow fell 250 points after the news), but with an attempted recovery as I draft this report:

This could well be just a technical bounce. But it may be worth considering that markets were for a time able to digest the punk data release and move forward.

Trade-Driven?

What instigated the large downward figure in the manufacturing report? Exports. August witnessed a souring of terms on the trade front, and it's perhaps little wonder that the sentiment bled into the September report, as foreign companies drag their heels on new orders from US manufacturers.

Thus far it looks as though the ISM for services have been less directly negatively impacted by exports. Hiring and new orders look to be the culprits for Thursday's surprise.

New orders also slowed abruptly in September, down 6.6 points but still showing tangible growth at 53.7. And new export orders, which are important for non-manufacturers, also held above 50 with a 1.5 point gain to a tangibly positive level of 52.0. And total backlog orders are also a positive, up 5.0 points to 54.0 in a reading that should limit further slowing in employment and should keep business activity, which fell more than 6 points to 55.2, at a respectable level for the next report this time next month. - Econoday, ISM NonMfg Summary, emphasis added

So, at least as I read the report, it's possibly the case that the impact from rough-shod August trade negotiating tactics had a pretty direct effect on US manufacturing, while perhaps taking a more secondary sentiment-driven toll on today's ISM services release.

Market Movements Finding Validation From The Economy

Financial markets, at least in theory, are forward-looking mechanisms that use news releases to price risk.

Despite some of the momentary positive headlines, which some might align more closely with cheerleading, industries (XLI, XLB) and companies (X) directly tied to the negotiations have been shaken and stirred in a pretty sizeable way.

Global rates are in retreat, suggesting that market practitioners - not just economists - see that a well crafted resolution, while beneficial, may becoming more elusive.

Fed To The Rescue?

The Bloomberg interview with MUFG Union Bank Chief Economist Chris Rupkey is quite interesting; Mr. Rupkey takes a pretty balanced view on the state of the economy and rates.

It's becoming quite likely that a further rate cut is manifesting itself:

The probability of another 25bp rate cut on Oct 30th increased almost 15% since yesterday - and up a whopping 40% from last week.

Mr. Rupkey makes the point that the ISM manufacturing would need to get down about another five points before it truly indicated a real danger of recession. The economist largely underplays the data, and I think with some merit.

After all, not all the data - even this week - is that negative. Yesterday's auto sales, for instance, really didn't show any signs of danger. Thursday's Challenger Job Cuts report demonstrated 10,000 fewer job cuts in September as opposed to October. And the National Retail Federation is forecasting a pretty upbeat year for Holiday sales (is that around the corner already?)

That said, the markets are rightly or wrongly forcing the Fed's hand to lower rates yet again.

Wrap Up: Watching Friday Payrolls Closely

I'll wrap up the briefing here with the statement that we've most certainly had a couple bad ISM releases, and that both the equity and bond (AGG, TLT, HYG) markets have noticed.

This makes Friday's jobs number that much more important:

Not only do we get another release on Friday - but also a full-on helping of Fed speak, including from Jay Powell himself.

An underwhelming - but not disastrous - jobs print accompanied by Fed conciliation would likely give markets a strong shot in the arm.

Keep an eye on the data, and remember how patchy the releases have been of late.

