Novartis Is Losing The Leadership In ALL And CML

The leukemia market was the first market for which CAR T therapy was approved, but there is no impressive growth of this technology mainly due to adverse side effects.

Even though Novartis has been the market leader in the development of drugs used for the ALL and CML treatment for many years, the situation can change soon.

Introduction

Novartis (NVS) has been the leukemia drug market leader for many years, but now, after losing the patent protection, NVS's drug, Gleevec, is substantially losing market share. The situation is becoming more difficult for Novartis because, since the approval of NVS's blockbuster drug Gleevec, several other types of blood cancer drugs were approved, and these new types of drugs grab some market share from NVS. Meanwhile, other TKI drugs also wrestle for Gleevec's market share.

Nevertheless, Novartis is trying to keep the leadership by the development of new technology, CAR T therapy. NVS has developed and marketed the first-in-class drug in this category called Kymriah. To understand the prospects of Novartis and CAR T technology, it's crucial to explore the whole blood cancer drug market. In the beginning, let's examine the evolution of blood cancer drugs and then dig deeper to understand the prospects of CAR T therapy in comparison with the current standard of treatment. Also, as a result of the analysis, I'll conclude the impact of ALL and CML markets on NVS valuation.

The blood cancer drug market is classified in lymphoma, leukemia, and myeloma. Leukemia is a cancer that affects blood cells. There are several types of leukemia, which are divided based mainly on whether it starts in myeloid cells or lymphoid cells. Also, leukemia is classified into acute and chronic forms. As a result, there are four main types of leukemia: acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), acute myeloid leukemia (AML), chronic lymphoblastic leukemia (CLL), and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Novartis has been predominantly manufactured drugs for ALL and CML for many years, so, in this article, I will concentrate on these parts of the leukemia market.

According to the data from cancer.org website, about 15 thousand new cases for ALL and CML are expected in 2019. CML most frequently occurs in adults, while ALL more often occurs in childhood. Due to the successful drug launches, the death rate from ALL and CML substantially decreased in comparison with the other two types of leukemia, and CML transforms from incurable disease with a high mortality rate to chronic disease.

The current (2008-2014) 5-year relative survival rate for adults is 35% for ALL and 67% for CML. For patients, under 19 years, the 5-year survival rate is 89% for ALL. Let's look at market opportunities for each part of this market.

Overview of Drugs for ALL and CML treatment

Let's begin with ALL. ALL comprises approximately 25% of cancer diagnoses among children under 15 years old and is the most common childhood cancer in the US. The treatment of ALL usually lasts for about two years and assumes using chemotherapy as the first line of treatment. The main disadvantage of chemotherapy is the fact that besides cancer cells, it might also affect healthy cells in the body. That leads to such adverse side effects as hair loss, mouth sores, loss of appetite, nausea, low blood cell counts, low red blood cell counts, and others. However, the adverse side effects of chemotherapy usually go away after the treatment is finished.

Another option for the ALL treatment is targeted therapy that works by attacking the specific parts of cancer cells. Targeted drugs are not the same as standard chemotherapy drugs, so they sometimes work when chemotherapy drugs don't. The most prominent part of targeted therapy drugs is a type called tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI). In about 25% of adult patients with ALL, the leukemia cells have the Philadelphia chromosome, an abnormal chromosome. This abnormal chromosome is more common in patients with CML as almost all patients with CML have the Philadelphia chromosome in leukemia cells. This gene creates a protein, BCR-ABL, which causes malignant white blood cells to proliferate. Because of the similar mechanism of growth, the same type of targeted drugs, tyrosine kinase inhibitor, is used to treat ALL and CML.

The first approved targeted therapy drug for these parts of the leukemia market was Gleevec (Novartis), which was approved in 2001. Due to success in the treatment of leukemia, in 2016, Novartis was awarded the Prix Galien Foundation "Discovery of the Decade" Award for Best Pharmaceutical Product for the drug Gleevec. The invention of Gleevec allowed changing the CML from the status of incurable disease to chronic disease. Since the marketing of Gleevec, such TKIs as Sprycel, Tasigna, Iclusig, and Bosulif have also been approved and marketed. Almost all patients with CML respond to treatment with Gleevec, and most of these responses seem to last for many years. Besides ALL and CML, Gleevec is approved for the treatment of four other diseases beyond leukemia. Also, it is essential to mention that the generic version of this drug has been available since February 2016.

Sprycel developed by Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) was approved in 2006, is another inhibitor of TK indicated for the first-line treatment of adults with Ph+ CML in the chronic phase. Sprycel is approved in more than 60 countries for the treatment of adults with Ph+ ALL or Ph+ CML in chronic phase (CP-CML) who are resistant or intolerant to prior therapy, and in more than 50 countries for the treatment of adults with newly diagnosed Ph+ CP-CML. Sprycel, at the beginning of the 2019 year, became the first and only second-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pediatric patients with newly diagnosed Ph+ ALL in combination with chemotherapy. The data demonstrated that event-free survival at three years is 64.1% for pediatric patients with ALL.

The next option, Tasigna, like Gleevec developed and marketed by Novartis, is another second-generation TKI that targets the same protein as previously mentioned TKIs. Tasigna (nilotinib) is approved in more than 122 countries for the treatment of Ph+ CML in adult patients resistant or intolerant to at least one prior therapy, including Gleevec (imatinib), and in more than 110 countries for the treatment of adult patients with newly diagnosed Ph+ CML in chronic phase. In 2014, the six-year pivotal study data reinforced the superiority of Tasigna over Gleevec in newly diagnosed patients with Ph+CML. The data from this study showed that the difference in the rates of MR4.5 showed continued improvement for Tasigna in comparison with Gleevec (MR4.5: 6-10% difference by one year, 22-23% difference by six years). MR4.5 represents an extremely low level of detectable BCR-ABL protein, the cause of Ph+ CML. In 2016, Novartis presented data showed that Treatment-free Remission rates are consistently above 50% regardless of the reason for the switch to Tasigna from Gleevec. Then, in June 2017, NVS presented data that demonstrated that more 90% of PH+CML-CP patients who stopped Tasigna and were in TFR at 48 weeks remained in TFR at 96 weeks. As a result, the FDA approved Tasigna as first and only CML therapy with Treatment-free Remission data in its label in December 2017.

Although a direct comparison between Sprycel and Tasigna has never been reported previously, some studies revealed that the results didn't show a significant difference between these drugs. Due to these facts, I can assume that Tasigna can grab some market share from Gleevec that have already lost exclusivity. As the geographic coverage of Tasigna is wider than Sprycel, I also presume that Tasigna can grab the share from Sprycel in the CML market. However, Tasigna isn't approved for ALL treatment, so the ALL treatment market will be dominated by Sprycel until its patent expires.

Turning to the third-generation drugs. Bosulif (bosutinib) is TKI manufactured by Pfizer (PFE), which inhibits the BCR-ABL kinase that promotes CML; it is also an inhibitor of Src-family kinases. It was approved in 2012 for the treatment of patients who are resistant to Gleevec. Then, in 2017, it gained approval for the treatment of naïve patients with CML based on data from Phase 3 study. This study showed that Bosulif 400 mg was associated with a significantly higher rate of patients achieving major molecular response (MMR) at 12 months (the primary endpoint) compared to the rate achieved in patients treated with Gleevec. Bosulif like Tasigna approved only for CML treatment and doesn't cover ALL therapy. Also, Bosulif isn't approved for pediatric CML treatment yet.

Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor, is not indicated and is not recommended for the treatment of patients with newly diagnosed chronic phase CML. It only approved for the CML and ALL therapy in patients, for whom no other TKI is indicated and for treatment of adult patients with T315-positive CML or T315-positive ALL.

I summarized for simplicity all indications for each drug in the table below.

The success of Gleevec made a revolution in the blood cancer market that led to the development of other types of treatment, especially over the past several years. As a result, such a new kind of anti-cancer therapy as immunotherapy was developed.

Immunotherapy is the use of drugs to stimulate a patient's immune system to recognize and destroy cancer more effectively. There are two immunotherapy drugs, Blincyto and Besponsa, that are already approved and marketed. Both drugs represent themselves as monoclonal antibodies. Blincyto developed by Amgen (AMGN) is a special kind of monoclonal antibody. It is approved for MRD-positive B-cell precursor ALL and R/R B-cell precursor ALL. It can attach to two different proteins at the same time. One part attaches to the CD 19 protein, which is found on B cells, including some leukemia cells, while the other part attaches to CD3, a protein found on immune cells called T cells. By binding to both of these proteins, the drug brings the cancer cells and immune sell together, and this causes the immune system to attack the cancer cells. Because of adverse side effects, Blincyto is only used after other drugs have been tried and failed.

The other drug in this category, Besponsa, is an anti-CD22 antibody linked to a chemo drug. B cells usually have the CD22 protein on their surface, and the antibody acts as a homing signal, bringing the drug to the leukemia cells, where it enters the cells and kills them when they try to divide into new cells. Besponsa is approved for R/R B-cell ALL, and it has milder in comparison with Blincyto side effects.

In 2017, the new generation of leukemia drug was approved - CAR T-cell drug called Kymriah. For this treatment, immune cells called T cells are withdrawn from the patient's blood and genetically transformed in the lab to have specific receptors called chimeric antigen receptors, or CARs, on their surface. These receptors can attach to proteins on leukemia cells. The T cells are then multiplied in the lab and returned into the patient's blood, where they can seek out the leukemia cells and attack them. Kymriah targets the CD19 protein on specific leukemia cells. This treatment can have severe or even life-threatening side effects, so it needs to be given in a medical center that has specialized training in its use. The main adverse side effect is cytokine release syndrome (CRS). Also, this treatment can cause such nervous system problems as confusion, the loss of balance, and seizures. Because of these adverse side effects, Kymriah has only used as third-line ALL treatment of patients up to 25 years of age with B-cell ALL after other more traditional treatments failed.

Competition in the ALL and CML markets

As almost the same medications used for treatment ALL and CML, we can combine the analysis of these two parts of the leukemia market to understand their prospects. Novartis has been the market leader in the treatment of ALL and CML for many years. NVS's market share was 82% in 2013, but it decreased to 55% in 2018. The loss of Gleevec's patient protection in February 2016 was the leading cause of NVS's market share decrease. I assume that Gleevec continues to lose its market share due to the generic erosion. Other NVS's drug, Tasigna, has patent protection until 2023 in the US, EU, and Japan. Tasigna can grab some share from Gleevec as it has the most significant geographical coverage in comparison with other drugs in this group. Also, as I mentioned above, Tasigna proved its superiority compared with Gleevec. However, it is the insufficient driver of NVS's sales, and without the success of Kymriah and drug candidate called ABL001, NVS's market share in AML and CLL markets under threat. Unfortunately, by the end of 2018, Kymriah had gained only a small share of the ALL market. Maybe due to infrastructure needs, it needs more time and new indications to ramp up the sales of this CAR T drug.

Sprycel has a stable market share of around 30% in the last two years. Some market share came from losing of Gleevec's patient, but the loss of patient protection in Europe and the looming loss of exclusivity in the USA in 2020 can curb the growth of this drug sales. Bosulif also gained some market share, and by the end of 2018, it has 5% of the market share.

Source: created by the author based on annual financial statements of the companies

Meanwhile, Blincyto has grabbed 4% of the market share, but the growth is not strong as this medication only cover ALL market which is smaller in comparison with the CML market. Iclusig also gained a 4% share, but because of adverse side effects, it has limited opportunity for additional growth. Pfizer hasn't disclosed any information about the amount of Besponsa sales in its quarterly and annual filings yet, and that's why I stayed empty its column in the excel table.

What's about pipelines?

NVS has only one drug candidate, ABL001. ABL001 (Asciminib) is an investigational allosteric BCR-ABL inhibitor with a mechanism of action distinct from currently available TKI treatments for patients with CML. This drug candidate is studying in Phase 3 for the treatment of adult patients with CML who previously was unsuccessfully treated with two or more other TKIs. NVS expects the completion of this study in the 2H 2020. Also, ABL001 is researched for naïve patients with CML. This study is expected to be completed in 2023. Some studies that investigated the combination of ABL001 with Gleevec demonstrated potential molecular response and a well-tolerated safety profile. Possibly, this drug will support decreasing sales of NVS's medications, especially after NVS's Tasigna will lose exclusivity in 2023.

However, the future of these two parts of the leukemia market may belong to another drug. A jointly manufactured by Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) and AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) drug, Venclexta, is now researched for the treatment of adult and pediatric ALL and CML, but these indications are several years away from marketing as it is only in phase 1 research.

Turn to CAR T therapy and its prospect for CML and ALL treatment. Kymriah is researched as a first-line therapy for pediatric and young adult patients with high risk ALL. As the expected completion date of this study is 2025, it will not give an additional boost to Kymriah's sales in the nearest future. While Kymriah is already in this market and was the first-in-class CAR T drug for these indications, Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) meanwhile develops another CAR T therapy drug called KTE-X19 for adult and pediatric treatment of ALL and CML. However, it also takes some years for the marketing of this product in the case of successful research. In the event of success and taking into account the fact that GILD has the best infrastructure (more than 120 authorized centers across the US and Europe) for treating blood cancer by using CAR T therapy, GILD can wrestle for a meaningful part of these two markets in the future.

As a result of my analysis, I created two tables containing the market share forecast for each marketed drug.

Source: created by the author based on its assumptions and suggestions.

According to these tables, ALL and CML markets will not add any significant value to NVS's valuation because the cash flow from marketed drugs is decreasing. However, even the decreasing cash flow can fund additional research in these segments of the leukemia market, which in the future can add value.

Conclusion

Even though NVS market share will partly be supported by sales of Tasigna, Gleevec will continue to lose market share and then, after Tasigna's LoE in 2023, can continue to lose its volume of sales. Sprycel has already lost patient protection in Europe and will lose exclusivity in the USA in 2020. That will accelerate the decrease in BMY's market share beginning with the next year. Iclusig and Bosulif have more extended patent protection than the other drugs, so the companies which produced these two drugs can use the situation to ramp up sales. However, they have only a few indications, and that will curb additional growth. Novartis, despite the decrease in market share, will keep the leadership as minimum as Tasigna will lose patent protection. Regarding the prospects of CAR T therapy, Kymriah also will not get an additional boost in sales, because in these markets it only has a few indications. Of all pipeline drugs, I can highlight NVS's drug candidate, ABL001, AbbVie and Roche's Venclexta and GILD's CAR T therapy, KTE-X19.

As we can see from the above information, the leadership in ALL and CML markets will unlikely change in the nearest future. Because of adverse side effects and the infrastructure needs, the CAR T therapy is not accessible, but after completing the infrastructure improvement and mitigation of adverse side effects, this treatment option can become widespread in ALL and CML markets. Regard to the valuation, I can conclude that these segments due to the decreasing cash flows will not add any significant value to NVS and BMY, but it can help funding researches until all these marketed drugs lose exclusivity. I remain neutral on Novartis, but the investment in Novartis needs more researches of other segments, after completing which I can create the full financial model and change my position. Despite the potential loss of cash flow from Sprycel, I remain bullish on BMY, due to the strong performance of Opdivo and the synergy of the BMY and CELG deal.

