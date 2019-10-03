Green Dot Portfolio: July-September 2019 Update

The SPY rose in July but gave gains back during choppy trade in August. After reaching a marginally higher high in mid-September, the SPY again pulled back.

Net swing trade income including dividends totaled $2,534 for the 3 months. I closed 16 of 17 trades for a net gain of +6.2% for an average of 46 days.

Total cash income on portfolio investment for July, August, and September was +1.22%, +0.53%, and +1.36%, respectively, and has totaled +13.33% for the past eleven months.

Welcome to my combined 3rd quarter (July-September) update for my Green Dot Portfolio, a small self-directed retirement portfolio created in a Roth IRA trading account.

This 3-month period concluded the eleventh month of my second year for my portfolio. It was marked by strong gains in July and September, but below average returns for August. This year my goal was to achieve 10%+ in total cash income, using high-yield dividend investments (closed-end funds, REITs, and dividend growth stocks), as well as swing and position-trading of stocks and ETFs. I met the goal a few months ago and, with one month to go, have exceeded my 12.76% total return for the first year.

1. Market Action and Pattern for July-September 2019

Readers of my previous updates know that I use the broad market index, the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), to represent the overall price pattern and trend of the markets. At the end of June, the SPY had for the second time fully retraced the 20% three-month bear market selloff that occurred in fall of 2018. The SPY made new all-time highs by the end of the month, only to pull back sharply in early August. The trade throughout the month was choppy, but improved, and finally re-visited the pre-bear market level. The SPY then rose to a marginally new high by mid-September, only to then reverse course again and close the quarter very close to where it began.

A weekly chart of the SPY is presented below for the past 13 months, including a Fibonacci retracement sequence (parallel horizontal blue lines) for the fall 2018 bear market rebound. The chart shows that the SPY met resistance at the full bear market retrace in late April and then again this August. Volumes lately have generally been lower than those during the initial rebound in early 2019. The SPY closed the third quarter not much higher then where it began in July.

As I have noted previously, the Nasdaq indexes fully retraced the 2018 bear market. However, financials, as represented by the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF), left below, and "small caps," as represented by the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM), right below, have still not fully retraced the bear market. As these weekly charts show, the XLF closed the quarter at about the .786 retrace, and the IWM at about the .50 level, both lower than in June. The XLF has also still not fully cleared a major resistance line (in gold) that extends from the early 2018 high. The progress of these indexes is important because, as I have been taught, bull markets should include the participation of these components. While I expect this bull market to continue in the near term, it remains to be seen whether these two indexes will make new highs.

Elliott Wave Pattern

Since last year I have referred to the quantitative Elliott Wave pattern for the SPX by the late Tony Caldaro (Objective Elliot Wave). Since February, the "OEW Group" has provided analysis of the market pattern. The most recent update continues to indicate that the 2018 bear market was a Major 2 wave (down) within a larger Primary III bull market, and that the Major 3 wave (up) is underway.

The nearer-term pattern has been revised several times during this quarter. The OEW Group hourly chart for the SPX is presented below. So far, Minor wave 1 from the late December low completed in mid-May at SPX 2954. A zig-zag (down-up-down) for Minor 2 also completed in early June at SPX 2729 (blue "2"). A sub-dividing Minor 3 is underway, with Minute i (up, green "i") completed in mid-July and Minute ii (down, green "ii") completed in early August. Minute iii (up) is moving closer to completion, to be followed by Minute iv (down) and Minute v (up). This will also complete Minor 3, which has a target currently at SPX 3300. While this count has met the OEW Group criteria, they also caution that there is some potential weakness that if continued would result in additional revisions. The pattern would likely be revised if the SPX breaks below 2940. Readers who are especially interested in the details should review the OEW Group update.

Note: The OEW chart posted on October 1 now shows an extension of the Micro level waves, with the recent price action having just completed Micro 1 and with Micro 2 underway, instead of Micro 4 underway. If this OEW count is correct, there should still be sufficient upside for my leveraged market index ETF trades to unfold. I would then look to perhaps add to positions on the Minute 4 pullback, as well as enter new swing trades.

2. Portfolio Strategy and Asset Allocation for June

The 3 month period from July to September included, generally, two cycles of 4 weeks of price gains followed by 3 weeks of price declines. This volatility, in addition to more limited trading due to other time commitments, left me selling more positions in July and September and none in August, while adding shares to some positions in August.

Portfolio Allocation

My overall portfolio decreased from 44 holdings at the end of June to 31 at the close of September. The pie chart below shows the percentage of the portfolio investment allocated to these assets on September 30. Compared to the beginning of the quarter, the portfolio allocation to CEFs increased and the allocation to swing trades decreased. This was due to closing 17 swing trades. The holdings are listed by these categories in Section 8 below.

(Source: Chart created by author from portfolio data as of September 30.)

Using the TDAmeritrade Portfolio Planner Analysis tool, I constructed the pie chart below for the distribution of portfolio value by asset type, as of September 30. The allocation appears to be slightly weighted to domestic holdings (54%) and to fixed income (56%). However, the analysis is not perfect as the "specialty" holdings (leveraged ETFs/ETNs) and "other/unclassified" holdings (equity and income) distort the concentrations somewhat. Overall, the portfolio continues to focus on domestic growth and income holdings.

3. Portfolio Adjustments for the 3rd Quarter

Despite that the markets hit new highs during this quarter, there was enough volatility to add to some shares of income holdings during the August pullback. I added to 1 dividend growth stock and 5 closed-end funds, for a total investment of >$14,600. The table below presents details about these added shares.

Add Date Symb. Security Name Qty. $ Unit Cost 8/7/2019 CMA Comerica Inc. 20 63.00 8/5/2019 HYT BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund 190 10.45 8/5/2019 RVT Royce Value Trust Fund 150 13.39 8/5/2019 LDP Cohen & Steers Ltd Duration Preferred & Income Fund 80 24.66 8/6/2019 CSQ Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund 160 12.50 8/7/2019 CSQ Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund 150 12.41 8/7/2019 DSL DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund 75 20.10 8/14/2019 DSL DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund 100 19.79

I wrote about Comerica Inc. (CMA) in June, when I added shares then. I still like this financial stock, which is ranked #2 among the 436 financial sector stocks covered by New Constructs.

Of the 5 CEFs, RVT and HYT are still trading at a good discount to NAV despite also having high year-to-date gains in both share price and NAV.

I also decided to take profits on one of my CEFs, Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Fund (RNP). I sold my small position (51+ shares) on 8/28 at $23.25/share. I bought this a year earlier at $19.90/share. I was up +18.6% on the share price and collected $131 in dividends, for a total net gain of +31.6%. This was a portfolio adjustment and profits are not included as cash income. I hope to pick this CEF up again when the price pulls back and trades at a discount to NAV.

4. Dividend Income

For the 3rd quarter, I collected a total of $797 in dividends in July, $892 in August, and $1,022 in September. This included $47 from closed swing trades in July and $100 in September. My 11-month average for this second year is now $793. Not only have I added to income positions, but I have DRIPped the dividends in recent months for my CEFs, which is growing the share base for continued monthly distributions.

CEF distributions hit a new high in September, at $859, and the year-to-date monthly average for CEF income is $655. I expect that overall dividend income will continue to increase and that CEF distributions will especially grow due to compounding.

Total monthly income from dividends including dividends from swing trades for this second year is presented in the chart below. The blue line on the chart is the average monthly dividend income. Total dividend income so far this year is $8,537, with CEF distributions totaling $7,204 (84%).

(Source: Chart created by author from portfolio data as of September 30.)

5. Swing Trades

For those new to my monthly updates, I have continued to post what are, in effect, trade alerts as "updates" for readers, posted to the most recent monthly articles or weekly blogs. Readers are reminded to do their own due diligence when placing any trades.

Closed Swing Trades

For the July-September quarter, I closed 16 of 17 swing trades for a net profit of $2,529. Of those, 11 were closed in July, none in August, and 6 in September. The average investment for these trades was $2,416, and the average net gain was +$149, which compares to a net profit of $133 for the 81 swing trades closed since November 2018. The total return on the 17 swings for the quarter, including dividends on the swings, returned +6.16% for an average of 46 days in the trade. By comparison, I closed 77 of 81 swing trades for this second year for a net gain of +6.54% for an average of 35 days in the trade (+46.88% annualized).

The table below presents the dates, symbols, names, number of shares, sell prices, percentage gains, and number of days in the trade for the 17 swing trades closed in July and September.

Date Sold Symb. Security Name Qty. Sell Price % Gain # Days 7/9 DGLD VelocityShares 3x Inverse Gold ETN 60 37.00 8.70 10 7/10 BBBY Bed Bath & Beyond Inc 175 12.00 4.34 2 7/11 CI Cigna Corp 10 182.1701 11.27 88 7/11 CVS CVS Health Corp 55 58.7653 1.82 105 7/15 TQQQ ProShares UltraPro QQQ 32 68.80 11.38 14 7/16 WLK Westlake Chemical Corp 50 70.15 0.94 99 7/16 SPXL Direxion Daily S&P500® Bull 3X Shares 40 54.70 7.00 16 7/16 MC Moelis & Co 60 35.15 5.49 44 7/25 SPXS Direxion Daily S&P 500® Bear 3X Shares 150 17.32 0.11 8 7/25 SQQQ ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ 110 31.68 (0.14) 8 7/31 SOXS Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares 75 42.35 8.33 6 9/5 KR Kroger Co 90 24.85 12.43 51 9/11 ACLS Axcelis Technologies Inc. 120 17.70 6.40 74 9/13 TBT ProShares UltraShort 20 Yr Treasury 60 26.75 7.02 27 9/13 SFM Sprouts Farmers Market Inc 100 20.00 7.31 57 9/27 SCO ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil 150 15.75 17.05 9 9/30 ABBV AbbVie Inc 60 76.15 7.15 166

Six of these trades were opened and closed during this period, including BBBY, SPXS, SQQQ, SOXS, TBT, and SCO.

I try to provide details for most of my swing trades in my weekly blogs. Given that these are mostly intended as shorter-term trades, I typically use technical chart levels such as gap fills or potential resistance at Fibonacci retracement levels and moving averages as the basis for my decision to sell any particular stock. Some of the stocks that I sell continue to advance in time, but my objective is to realize frequent, consistent profits, which I deploy to new trades.

New Swing Trades

I also opened 3 additional swing trades, all 3x leveraged ETFs/ETNs, that remained open at the close of September, as presented in the table below. Note that these carry a high level of risk.

Buy Date Symbol Security Name Qty. $ Buy Price 7/19/2019 DSLV VelocityShares 3x Inverse Silver ETN 100 22.25 8/7/2019 SPXL Direxion Daily S&P500® Bull 3X Shares 45 46.25 8/14/2019 SPXL Direxion Daily S&P500® Bull 3X Shares 25 47.75 8/7/2019 TQQQ ProShares UltraPro QQQ 40 55.39 8/14/2019 TQQQ ProShares UltraPro QQQ 30 58.80

For readers who know my trading style, most of these stocks were generally very oversold when purchased. I am looking for bounces in the 5-10% range, typically within about 30 or so trading days. However, I am content to wait longer if needed, and I can collect dividends on any that are common stocks.

I am especially working now to improve my skill in correlating swing trades for the leveraged SPY (SPXL/SPXS) and Nasdaq 100 (TQQQ/SQQQ) indexes with the medium level waves of the Caldaro OEW Group SPX wave pattern. If I can close a few more successful trades for these, I may detail the approach in a future article.

6. Cumulative Swing Trade Results

I continue to use swing trading to add profits and grow my portfolio balance more quickly than through collecting dividends alone.

For the eleven months of my second year, I have been fortunate to close 77 of 81 non-option swing trades for profits, for a net gain of $10,809 including $441 in dividends on those trades. This represents an average weighted gain of +6.54% for an average of 35 trading days (+46.88% annualized). The chart below shows the percentage gains for these non-option swing trades for the second year of my portfolio. Trades closed in July are in blue, and trades closed in September are in magenta. I didn't close any swing trades in August.

(Source: Chart created by author from portfolio data as of September 30.)

As I stated previously, a goal for this second year of my portfolio is to try to increase the investment cost of my swing trades. The average investment cost was $2,041 for all 81 closed trades and was $2,416 for the 17 trades closed in the 3rd quarter. The average net gain for those 81 trades was $133 compared to $149 for those closed in July and September.

7. Realized Total Return

My Green Dot portfolio generates cash income each month through dividends and profits from swing trades. These are realized gains or cash that are available for additional investment. Last October, I raised my portfolio goal for this second year to a 10%+ annualized gain (average of 0.83%/month).

Total cash return for the past 20 months is now +26.09% with a monthly average of +1.13%. The monthly average cash earned for my first year was $1,063 and for this second year is $1,827. Total cash return for the 3rd quarter was +3.11%.

The total gain for this past eleven months is now +13.33%, and the monthly average is +1.21%. So, for now, I am comfortably ahead of my target for my new 10% goal.

I presented a chart for the past few months showing the overall progress of my portfolio since inception. The chart below depicts the monthly cash income and the proportion from dividends and from swing trades. The growth in total cash income is clear, even though I added some funds since the first year. The first year is shown in green and the current year is shown in blue.

(Source: Chart created by author from portfolio data as of September 30.)

Unrealized Gains/Losses

The total current value of all the positions in my portfolio at the end of September was -4.85%, much improved over the fall 2018 bear market. I still have some longer-standing losing positions such as General Electric (GE), Kraft Heinz (KHC), Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC), Nio (NIO), and Colony Capital (CLNY) that I will continue to hold for now. These 5 total <10% of total portfolio investment.

While I wait, I'm receiving good returns from a large portion of the portfolio. At the end of September, 12 of my 14 CEFs - which account for 72.5% of portfolio investment - were profitable, with a net gain on share price of >$2,370 not including the distributions. These 14 CEFs currently average 8.12% in distributions.

8. Current Portfolio

At the close of September, my portfolio consisted of 31 holdings, 13 fewer than at the end of June. The table below lists these holdings, including the current number of shares, average unit cost, dividend/distribution yield, and the percentage that they comprise of the overall portfolio investment.

Symbol Qty. $ Unit Cost Cls. 9/30 % Div yield % of Portfolio REITs 4.5% CLNY 345 11.785 6.02 7.46% 2.5% SKT 125 26.052 15.48 9.10% 2.0% CEFs 72.50% AOD 208.5 8.221 8.34 8.37% 1.1% AWF 1,175.2 11.873 11.99 6.56% 8.6% BGX 521.6 15.055 15.78 9.03% 4.9% BIT 413.9 16.575 17.16 8.20% 4.2% CSQ 619.2 12.435 12.72 7.80% 4.8% DSL 954.6 19.868 19.92 9.10% 11.7% EMD 103.6 14.130 13.89 8.66% 0.9% ETG 510.3 15.167 16.46 7.51% 4.8% FAX 1,558.7 4.700 4.19 7.88% 4.5% HYT 1,086.8 10.406 10.75 8.07% 7.0% JPS 1,132.7 9.356 9.85 6.82% 6.6% KIO 571.6 15.445 15.57 9.60% 5.5% LDP 328.5 24.439 25.58 7.32% 5.0% RVT 354.0 13.353 13.76 8.81% 2.9% Income & Dividend Growth 10.3% CMA 60 68.614 65.99 4.07% 2.5% D 15 80.194 81.04 4.53% 0.7% FDX 8 188.113 145.57 1.79% 0.9% FRME 115 39.404 37.63 2.73% 2.8% MIC 33 69.741 39.47 10.21% 1.4% SNV 75 38.699 35.76 3.37% 1.8% Swing Trades 12.7% DSLV 100 22.295 18.92 -- 1.4% ERBBD 3,340 0.150 0.13 -- 0.3% FUTL 5,000,000 0.0001 0.0001 -- 0.3% GE 103 23.922 8.94 0.44% 1.5% KHC 50 43.238 27.93 5.75% 1.3% NHTC 150 10.680 7.08 -- 1.0% NIO 850 4.458 1.56 -- 2.3% SPXL 70 46.914 52.31 1.17% 2.0% TQQQ 70 56.980 61.63 0.10% 2.5%

Final Thoughts

With a record month in September for dividend income and two months this quarter of >$2,000 in total cash income, my small portfolio continues to perform as needed to meet my annual goal.

I am looking forward to continuing to collect dividends on my fixed income holdings while working to profit on shorter-term swing trades. The markets should continue to reach new highs, but perhaps with higher than average volatility. If I can read the waves skillfully, I hope to realize gains as stocks go both up and down in the coming months.

I wish readers well with their own endeavors!

