ServiceNow: BuyNow, Hold For Later

My 10-year forward P/E and virtual PEG, which I have used before to value Shopify successfully, show that ServiceNow is more or less fairly valued for its growth.

ServiceNow is a very innovative company, Forbes' #1 of 2018, and it is a master at cross-selling its products.

ServiceNow's business might seem boring, but it is essential to companies and that can be seen in its extremely high client retention of 98%.

ServiceNow is a big SaaS stock (a market cap of $48B) and just as other SaaS stocks, it has lost quite a bit over the last few months: -18.4%.

Introduction

ServiceNow (NOW) is a SaaS stock and with most SaaS stocks, the company has fallen from its 52-week high over the last months:

As you can see, the company is down 18.4% over the last few months, a bit less than high-flying SaaS birds like Okta (OKTA), The Trade Desk (TTD) and Zscaler (ZS), which are all down more than 30% from their 52-week highs.

The reason why ServiceNow is down less is probably because of its size: it has a market cap of $48B. In this article, I will try to show you why I think ServiceNow may be one of the very best SaaS stocks to own.

What the company does

What ServiceNow does can be summarized in one sentence: it digitizes work in all sorts of ways on its Now platform. ServiceNow provides cloud service management apps, digital workflow for customer service, HR, security, risk management and many other departments of bigger enterprises. It takes care of workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configurations of management systems, data benchmarking, encryption and much more. It is also very useful for developers and other ITers.

While this all seems maybe a bit boring and a lot of mumbo jumbo talk, these things are essential for companies. This fact and the fact that ServiceNow does a terrific job can be deducted from the company's incredible renewal rates:

(Source: Q2 2019 earning call slides)

The reason is simple: ServiceNow saves time by automating paperwork in a simpler digital workflow. Think of a lot of processes: internal audits, project approvals, inventory tracking, contractor management, visitor approvals, vacation requests, recruiting requests, sales proposal approvals, call center scorecards, customer feedback and many more are all integrated into the NOW platform.

Such high predictability of renewals at 98% is a great position to be in. Financial projections are easier when you can keep almost all of your existing customers. And because the costs of the operation go up as much as the income, the extra clients bring in money that boosts the bottom line directly.

This is a SaaS dream and there is no company that I know of that has such high renewal rates as ServiceNow. If you know one, please, let us know in the comments. I will give an example, just for some context. Adobe's Creative Cloud, which includes often indispensable programs like Photoshop and Acrobat, has a renewal rate of about 80%.

Here you can see an interface of the NOW platform:

I think one of the reasons of ServiceNow's success is the integration of functionalities on its platform. There are tons of fragmented software solutions on the market. They are so specific for one solution that you have to buy 10+ bundles before you cover all your needs. With ServiceNow, you get a lot in one solution. The NOW platform can also perfectly integrate with a lot of the best and most used platforms of this time, such as Slack (WORK), Microsoft Office and Azure (MSFT), SAP (SAP), AWS (AMZN), Salesforce (CRM), Oracle (ORCL), Workday (WDAY), DocuSign (DOCU), Atlassian (TEAM), Adobe (ADBE) and more:

(Source)

ServiceNow's success is also visible in the number of leaders that use ServiceNow in several industries:

(Source)

The ServiceNow platform has 3 million DAUs (daily active users) and they use the platform very intensively:

(Source)

20 billion transactions, that means about 222 transactions per user per day, which indicates that users really work a lot on the platform.

ServiceNow was also named the number 1 most innovative company by Forbes in its top 100 innovators in 2018:

(Source)

And ServiceNow keeps innovating. NowX, the innovation team of ServiceNow, keeps expanding and in Q2 2019 75 full-time employees are at work to develop new products:

(Source)

The first NowX product will be launched broadly in this quarter, Q3 2019:

(Source)

I'm looking forward to the results of the new product when the Q3 2019 results are announced, on October 22. The impact on the general revenue will be limited, but a lot of these innovations together can really move the needle, especially if the company is able to sign big clients for new products. And they have already quite a few:

(Source: 2019 Q2 Presentation)

ServiceNow has now 766 big clients, customers doing for more than $1M in business with ServiceNow annually. This number has grown 33% YoY and 6.4% QoQ. These clients are not only important because of the fact that they bring in so much money. They also are more stable clients because they have higher switching costs if they would consider to go to another platform.

ServiceNow is also doing a great job at cross-selling. 17 out of the 20 top deals in Q2 2019 had at least 3 products. 14 even had 5 or more. This shows the broadness of ServiceNow's products.

Another important metric to look at is the total addressable market or TAM. Your growth can be huge, but if you already have a huge chunk of your TAM and that TAM is shrinking, you are not in a good position over the long term. You want to see a high TAM that is expanding. And ServiceNow is in the sweet spot here. It projects its TAM at $165B in 2023:

Just for context, ServiceNow's revenue last year was $3B, so there is a long way to go in this growing market.

New accounting rules obscure higher growth

Maybe you have heard about the new accounting principles called Accounting Standards Codification number 606, or ASC 606. This is the new GAAP accounting standard for revenue from contracts. The basic reasoning is that in contracts, as in the subscription model ServiceNow works with, certain performance obligations can be pinpointed. Therefore the price of the subscription should be divided over the year. That introduced a new acronym: RPO, or remaining performance obligations, also called backlog.

While the revenue and subscriptions of ServiceNow grew by 34.8% YoY, the RPO has grown by 37%. The RPO that will be recognized as revenue in the next 12 months is about $2.7 billion. So even without new deals, ServiceNow already has $2.7B of revenue. How many companies can say that? This is what Michael Scarpelli, ServiceNow's CFO had to say on the Q2 2019 conference call about the subject:

I think people need to start really focusing on RPO, and especially when you look at our current RPO growth rate of 37% YoY. We’re very happy with how that has grown. And I think as we’ve been talking about Q4, it’s becoming such a seasonally strong order for us, because many of our contracts that we signed during the year, they will sign shorter than one year to quote especially the upsell, it will turn to get an annual billing cycle and a lot of those billings actually happen on December 31, even though the initial deal may have happened throughout the year.

So a lot of longer deals have already been signed throughout the year, but will only occur on paper at the end of the year, making Q4 a very strong quarter.

ServiceNow's valuation

ServiceNow has no big GAAP earnings. It has a P/E of 1675, according to finviz.com. For those who think valuation matters a lot, this may be as attractive as a visit from the taxman, but you should look further. The forward P/E is 58. Not cheap, but not in the same ballpark as 1675.

But there are better ways to evaluate SaaS companies that grow very fast and have high gross margins. In my article Shopify: A Valuation Guide I introduced two new concepts: the virtual PEG and the 10-year forward PE. Both showed that Shopify was not overvalued at the time of the article, in November 2018, at $141. But when I used these methods again to value Shopify at $329 in September 2019, I concluded that the stock was expensive.

Both the 10-year forward P/E and the virtual PEG pretend the company is a mature company. ServiceNow projects FY 2019 revenue between $3.245B and $3.255B. Mostly ServiceNow beats expectations and often raises the guidance, but let's take the middle point here: $3.25B. There are 194M shares outstanding. That is a revenue of $16.78 per share. The gross profit margin of ServiceNow is guided to be 86% or $2.795B.

Once the company becomes mature, net profit margins will rise. Because of the nature of its business, I think it is safe to say that ServiceNow can get to a net profit margin of 28%, just like some comparable big SaaS companies like Adobe and Microsoft. They have net profit margins from the high 20s to the low 30s. If you project the revenue growth of the next decade, which will inevitably decrease as the numbers grow, this could give us a guesstimate for the next decade:

(compiled by the author)

Suppose Shopify has a profit margin of 28% by 2028, this would add up to earnings of $6.19B. We don't know how many shares will be outstanding by then. But let's take a total growth of 33% (although I hope it's less). That would give 258M shares. Earnings of $6.19B divided by 258M shares means EPS of $23.99. At ServiceNow's price (at the moment of writing) of $245.55, that is a 10-year forward PE of just 10.23.

Just as a reference: here is the 10-year forward PE of a few established companies:

Company 10-year forward P/E Coca-Cola (KO) 14.23 McDonald's (MCD) 14.12 Proctor & Gamble (PG) 14.73 Microsoft 13.21 Salesforce (CRM) 25.8 Adobe (ADBE) 14.89 ServiceNow 10.23

(Compiled by the author)

So, as you can see, ServiceNow is actually cheap compared to some random other stocks. There are a lot of moving parts here, but I think the 10-year forward P/E gives you a way to value a high-growth name and compare it with slower growers for the long term, the only holding period that I think gives the individual investor an edge. These projections show that investors are not crazy to pay up for ServiceNow.

But let's do it differently, with less assumptions: let's take the final net profit margin of 28% and apply it to the revenue projection of 2019: $3.25B. That would add up to $910M in profits. With the current 194M shares, that would be EPS of $4.69. With a stock price of $245.55, this would mean a P/E ratio of 52.36. With an expected EPS growth of 33%, this comes down to a 'virtual PEG' of 1.58. Not dirt cheap, but certainly not very expensive as well.

Conclusion

With a market cap of $48B, ServiceNow is already a big company, but it is still growing at about 35% annually. Its churn rate is impressively low at just 2% and that means the company has high predictability, which is the dream of every SaaS company. ServiceNow is also a great innovator and new products keep coming out. With 766 companies doing more than $1M of deals annually with the company, big business is certainly sold on the NOW platform.

Our 10-year forward P/E suggests that ServiceNow is relatively cheap and the virtual PEG suggests it's not really overvalued. Therefore I think it's a great move to build out a starter's position at this level and gradually build out a full position over time. I'm pretty sure you will be rewarded.

