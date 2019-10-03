Snap: Why Valuation Always Matters In The End

Pinterest's growth rates are one of the best.

Investment Thesis

On the back of Snap's (SNAP) Q2 2019 results I noted:

Even if its stock continues to be unreasonably expensive, for now, given Snap's very strong momentum, investors are likely to continue to bid up its share price higher.

Remarkably, no sooner was that bearish article published that its stock slowed its appreciation.

If you think that I'm claiming that I called the "top" on the stock, rest assured that I did no such thing. Besides, I would not insult your intelligence or waste your time.

Having said that, one didn't need to call the top here. Because it has been evident for a long time that Snap is dangerously overvalued.

Compelling Vision Backed By Numbers

The thing with investing is that it is never straight forward. It is never clear cut. And the market is not always right or always wrong.

In fact, there is much to like about Snap.

Source: Author's calculations, press statements

The graph above reminds us of the bullish thesis. I ask the reader how many social media platforms are growing at close to 35-40% year-over-year?

The answer is very few or close to none. Especially, if you buy into the management's spiel that Pinterest is not a social media platform, but a place to get inspiration.

So we are left with a young platform growing easily north of 37% or closer to 40% year over year. What's more, Snap has cut out a strong niche for itself and whereby it reaches more than 75% of the 13- to 34-year-old population in the United States. So far, it is certainly highly compelling.

Digging For Free Cash Flow?

Snap's problem though is that boring discussion of cash flow generation. It's not news to anyone who follows Snap closely that its bottom line is negative: be it on an adjusted EBITDA metric or even on a cash flows from operation metric, where its hefty stock-based compensation is added back.

To be fair, Snap's balance sheet offers it plenty of maneuverability with just over $1.1 billion of cash and equivalents and no debt. However, management is also highly cognizant of the fact that the business doesn't bring in much in the way of tangible cash.

Accordingly, it had few options left on the table aside from raising cash through a convertible offering. Because as the old adage goes, you don't raise debt when you need it; you raise it when you don't!

And to be fair, Snap's interest on the convertible is razor-thin at just 0.75%, and its maximum dilution to shareholders is approximately 4%.

Valuation - No Margin Of Safety

Great company, but not a great stock, as we can see below.

Source: Author's calculations

Investing is largely about finding assets that are priced with a large discount, so that if things go wrong, as they inevitably do, shareholders can still walk away without much, if any, capital loss.

With this in mind, how can anyone rationally argue that Snap being priced at approximately 17x sales offers shareholders enough margin of safety?

Furthermore, the last several days have shown how incredibly shaky the markets are "feeling". Is it really worthwhile being invested in Snap at this nosebleed valuation? Not a lot needs to go wrong; just slightly lighter-than-expected Q4 2019 guidance and the stock immediately gets a 15-20% discount.

Remember, compared with other tech giants, where the past 12 months have seen their valuations remain largely static, Snap's share price has appreciated significantly. Meaning that shareholders are ready to take profits at the earliest signs of a slowdown in revenue growth rates.

In conclusion, the risk-reward is not looking particularly attractive at present.

The Bottom Line

Snap certainly has substantial potential. Snap is growing rapidly and may in time become a profitable enterprise. The problem for now is that new shareholders are not likely to benefit from much upside potential. Snap could be reconsidered at a lower valuation.

