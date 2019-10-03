No Service

The rout in stocks on Tuesday and Wednesday was exacerbated by systematic flows.

Markets were dealt another bitter disappointment on the macro front Thursday, following a steep two-day slide in equities.

On Thursday, the market was "treated" to a fresh read on the all-important US services sector.

Long story short, those looking to the ISM non-manufacturing gauge for evidence that the domestic economy is poised to weather a burgeoning factory slump were bitterly disappointed.

The September print was just 52.6, missing every estimate from 66 economists. It was the worst read on the US services sector of the Trump era.

(Heisenberg)

This is something of a body blow for the macro narrative. The steep slide in US and European equities on Tuesday and Wednesday was in no small part attributable to the worst ISM manufacturing print in a decade.

As noted in my last post for readers here, the US economy doesn't live and die by manufacturing, so as long as the services sector continues to hold up and the labor market doesn't decelerate too rapidly, the longest expansion in history probably has some room to run even further.

Thursday's ISM NMI data cast considerable doubt on that glass-half-full take. Wednesday's somewhat lackluster ADP employment report didn't help, although a solid nonfarm payrolls print on Friday would obviously relegate some of this to the proverbial back burner.

Just to give you a sense of where we are, and where we've been recently, the top pane below shows the 4.6% drop in S&P futures from the 2,994 highs made just prior to Tuesday's ISM manufacturing release and the knee-jerk selloff on Thursday morning following the non-manufacturing miss:

(Heisenberg)

Again, that's a 4.6% drawdown in futures. The bottom pane is just a simple, annotated visual that puts recent steep selloffs in context.

You should note that the selloff on Tuesday and Wednesday (which was mirrored - and then some - across the pond, where equities in the UK, Germany, France and Italy were summarily routed) was likely exacerbated by the same systematic flows I continually point to as accelerants.

As Nomura's Charlie McElligott wrote Wednesday, there was "a much deeper and more sizable Short $Gamma position for Dealers in both SPX and Nasdaq" this week. On top of that, spot SPX fell below deleveraging trigger levels on Nomura's QIS CTA model, meaning some of the sell flow probably came from trend-following strats.

Here's what Charlie wrote on Thursday morning, recapping Wednesday's action:

US Equities were very much in the crosshairs of CTA deleveraging, with the ISM “macro catalyst” causing a fresh “growth scare” / “shock-down” impulse (later aided by the Bernie Sanders news and the heightened odds of a Liz Warren nomination—no comment), which then triggered mechanical “accelerant flows” that moved-us deeper into a more extreme dealer “Short Gamma” positioning that too was clustered with CTA deleveraging levels being broken to the downside (as the 3m window flipped outright “short” in a number of our models).

As a reminder, SocGen's derivatives strategists wrote last month that every, single big daily move in stocks (where "big" means magnitudes larger than 1.5%) since May has come "when the previous day’s aggregate gamma estimate was negative".

(SocGen)

Wednesday fits that description.

This just underscores a point I make all the time, which is simply that if you do not have a firm grasp on how dealer hedging dynamics and systematic flows create the conditions for exaggerated price swings, you are hopelessly in the dark on a daily basis.

Climbing back out of the weeds and panning all the way back to a 30,000-foot view, analysts and economists have for months warned that once the factory slump started to spill over into the services sector, it would be time to worry.

There is now evidence of that spillover, both at home (i.e., the September ISM services miss) and abroad. Thursday also brought a contraction-territory read on the UK services sector, which comprises some 80% of the country's economy.

(Heisenberg)

This is the first time since 2009 that the services, construction and manufacturing gauges have all been below 50 in the UK. Obviously, a hard Brexit would make the situation worse.

Some of this will be forgiven and forgotten if the September payrolls report is solid on Friday. If it's not, well, it would be time to start the recession countdown clock.

Don't let it be lost on you that although the US labor market remains some semblance of buoyant, the trend is not your friend right now (see the yellow line in the figure below).

(Heisenberg)

When it comes to President Trump's contention (delivered via Twitter on Wednesday) that the rapidly unfurling impeachment inquiry is what's dragging down stocks, I would gently suggest that the more likely culprit is persistent growth concerns and, relatedly, trade angst, with the former being exacerbated this week by the ISM manufacturing print and the latter by reports that the administration is considering a menu of options to restrict capital flows to China.

As it happens, BNP agrees. Here's what the bank wrote late Wednesday, in a last minute revision to their forecast for ISM services:

Recent trade developments affect more consumer-facing products, to which the services industry is more exposed. Nominal consumer services spending has declined. When nominal consumer spending declines, service-facing businesses feel increasing margin pressure, a weight on sentiment [which] has been slowing. The recent perturbations we have seen in consumer confidence worry us. This could create a negative feedback loop: when people are more apprehensive, they spend less, in turn weighing further on non-manufacturing business sentiment. The impact could be more severe if it creeps into payrolls hiring, which we think will deliver a 125,000 jobs added versus consensus of 148,000 due Friday.

Nothing further. For now, anyway.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.