Waiting For The Right Moment To Add To Microsoft

We're at Neutral on Microsoft as a result and believe investors should wait before adding to their holding.

That weakness has come to pass in recent days and will, we believe, continue until a general market catalyst comes to pass.

Background

Regular readers, followers and subscribers know we are big fans of Microsoft (MSFT). We believe its leadership to be strong, its product innovation to be best-in-class, and further, we believe it to be undervalued on fundamentals vs. its peers. We hold the stock on a personal account basis as a result.

But within our Marketplace service here on SeekingAlpha we went to Neutral over the weekend on Microsoft. As a reminder of our ratings - Neutral means "we would not buy the stock at this price at this time". MSFT closed Friday - the day before we went to Neutral - at $137/share, and it has since dropped to around $133/share at the time of writing.

We want to add to our own MSFT holdings and we expect many investors feel that way too. But we think the market has a little way to drop yet. And we think that regardless of MSFT's financial performance, the market will take MSFT down with it for a little while. So we think it's best to wait to add to our holding.

For the avoidance of doubt, we are not saying Sell. Neutral does not mean Sell. Sell means Sell. We do not rate the stock at Sell in our Marketplace service. We believe the stock can generate sound total returns over the coming three to five years, the timeframe on which we base our considerations. We simply believe a better entry price will present itself before too much longer.

Support for our Overall Thesis on Microsoft

The lynchpin of our positive long-term thesis on Microsoft is its successful and repeated product cycle innovation since Satya Nadella became CEO. The theme runs through his leadership. In recent television interviews he has cited "our approach to innovation" as one of the key things under his control. We applaud this - to understand why take a look at our note linked above.

We saw a Bloomberg note today which basically echoed our themes on MSFT and Apple (AAPL) - that MSFT has the edge in innovation and AAPL has some challenges in this regard. (We're always flattered to see our analysis out ahead of the mainstream).

Getting a Heads Up on MSFT From The Cloud Stocks

The new generation of public, listed cloud stocks are on a tear right now.

For the purpose of the illustrations below we use a "High Beta Software" basket of stocks including Veeva Systems (VEEV), The Trade Desk (TTD), Zscaler (ZS), Atlassian (TEAM) and MongoDB (MDB). These are representatives of a larger cohort and we don't suppose this is a perfect basket, but it will suffice for our purposes here. Each of these companies is growing revenues quickly, taking share from legacy vendors (TEAM, MDB) or from manual or bespoke-coded solutions (VEEV, TTD). Many of the above are very profitable - VEEV and TTD in particular have TTM EBITDA margins of 30% and 22% respectively, which are high vs. their revenue growth rates. They are all built on recurring-revenue business models and enjoy significant pricing power with their customers, certainly once installed and running live in the customer workflow. In short they are what Warren Buffett might call "wonderful businesses".

But they have also witnessed major multiple expansion in 2019. VEEV for instance traded at an EV/forward revenue of 13.6x in January - already fairly extended for a 30% revenue growth stock - but right now is at 19.6x - a 50% multiple expansion in only 9 months. There may be many reasons for this, but sustainable it likely is not. And don't get us wrong - we're big fans of VEEV - we wrote it up here on SA a long time ago when the stock was at $57. You can see our note here.

So we love these recurring revenue cloud stocks. We have owned them all in our personal account at various times although right now we have sold out of all of them. We'll cover them in our Marketplace service in due course and thereafter we'll write up some of our ideas on them here on the regular side of Seeking Alpha. But their valuations look extended right now, even after their recent correction.

And they are high-beta stocks. Meaning, they over-react to the upside and over-react to the downside on events - market events or stock-specific events. That makes them a little hair-raising to own, but it also makes them a useful sentinel species for investors in the more mature software stocks such as MSFT.

Here's why.

If you watched the high-beta portfolio during the Q4 '18 Fed Correction, you would have seen these stocks drop quickly, falling around 30% from the Q4 peak to the Q4 trough. Microsoft fell too, about a 16-17% drop peak to trough in the quarter. Both the high-beta group and MSFT then resumed their climb during Q1-Q2 of 2019.

We think that pattern may be repeating itself. Here's the same chart over the last month.

High-beta down 24%, MSFT down 2%. You see?

Now we won't know if the Q4 '18 pattern between these high-beta stocks and MSFT repeats this time around - history is as we all know an unreliable guide to the future. But we think it might just play out again. Because the basic theme - high risk, highly-valued stocks swoon first, mature stocks dip later - repeats and repeats through many market cycles. Capital deserts the high beta stocks quickly, seeks solace in the blue-chips, waits it out, and sells out of those too if deeper market malaise takes place. MSFT is the blueist of blue chips right now, it is the most valuable public company in the world, and ticks every fund manager box going (growth, margins, dividends, buybacks, governance, responsibility, etc). So it is a refuge for the bruised investor. But if the febrile political environment persists - and in particular if the weak economy numbers keep coming - we think MSFT will dip a little too. So we believe it's right to wait before adding to our position.

Potential Entry Prices

Charting MSFT's stock price performance in recent years indicates that there are support/resistance points at around $133, $105 and $95. The stock at the time of writing is below its 50-day simple moving average of $137, but above its 200-day SMA of $124.

Source: YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis

So we're looking to watch the stock's behavior at $124 and $105. We would be very surprised if it fell below $100 at the current time, but that probably depends on market Q3 earnings data. Weak economy, it could well do so.

Final Words

Again, we're big fans of MSFT from top to bottom. Management, financial performance, product, the whole nine yards. It has plenty of growth left in it in our view. But market pressure we believe can bring the price down and we want to be ready to step in and add to our position at a better entry point than today.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 3 October 2019.

