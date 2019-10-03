InfraCap MLP ETF: The 20% Yield Is About To Get Cut Again

To see that AMZA's monthly distribution is in danger, we need to examine the latest semiannual report.

Beware that you do not lose the substance by grasping at the shadow. - Aesop

The InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA) gets a lot of attention in the energy space, but it's often for the wrong reasons. Its 20% distribution yield often attracts income-starve investors enchanted by the idea of huge monthly payments only to be left disappointed and lighter in the wallet. AMZA's decision to maintain an unsustainable distribution schedule has forced the fund to make multiple cuts to those distributions over the years and the next one might not be very far off.

Background

AMZA seeks to provide exposure to a portfolio of midstream master limited partnerships with an emphasis on high income. It's mostly made up of large-cap MLPs, but its largest holding is the Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX).

Most of the top holdings' yields fall in the 6-10%, which is great for an MLP portfolio, but it doesn't nearly approach AMZA's 20% distribution yield. In order to make up the difference, the fund uses a modest amount of leverage (about 20-30%) to enhance the portfolio's beta. In addition, it uses options strategies in order to increase income. AMZA is actively-managed which helps separate itself in an industry that's largely dominated by passively-managed funds. The expense ratio of 2.40% also sets it apart but in a bad way. The fund charges a 0.95% management fee with the remainder being the cost of implementing the leverage and options strategies.

Income vs. Distributions

To see that AMZA's monthly distribution is in danger, we need to examine the latest semiannual report. This will give us the exact numbers for how much the fund is earning against how much it's paying out.

The $43 million and $119 million figures are the numbers to pay attention to here. That's how much in total was distributed to shareholders in the past six months and prior year, respectively. The entire distribution was characterized as a return of capital.

Let's just take a look at the last six months. How well did AMZA do in generating the income necessary to support that $43 million distribution?

Well, not very well. Under the "Investment Income" section of the report, we see that income from MLP distributions covers about half of that amount. Add in the additional income from dividends and interest and we're at just a hair over $25 million in total.

But let's not forget that AMZA also makes use of leverage and options to enhance overall returns. Let's take a look at what this section of the income statement tells us.

Yikes! The option buying and writing activity are supposed to enhance AMZA's income. Instead, it's actually costing the fund money. That combined with the losses generated from short selling securities cost the fund a total of nearly $10 million over the past six months.

Taken together, that's $43 million in distributions against income and gains of about $15 million. Over the past six months, AMZA has paid out nearly three times what it's taken in. Granted, this is a very high level view of the fund's financial situation, and there are a number of other moving parts that get factored in, but this gives a good illustration of how wildly unbalanced the income/distribution picture is.

It's important to consider this because that shortfall, ultimately, shows up in AMZA's NAV.

Shareholders may be happy with the monthly distribution the fund is spinning off, but its total return over the years has been downright miserable. Since its inception, AMZA has lost nearly twice as much as the popular Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP).

When Could A Distribution Cut Happen?

If history is any guide, soon! AMZA has been in this situation before, and we can simply follow the trend to get a sense as to what might be coming.

AMZA has cut its dividend distribution twice already in its short history. The first time happened at the beginning of 2018. The second time occurred during the beginning of 2019. The fund is certainly in need of cutting its distribution rate again to a more sustainable level.

My money is on a distribution cut happening right around the new year. It's hard to say exactly what the monthly number could be cut down to, but a reduction from an $0.08 to a $0.05/share monthly distribution would bring the payout ratio closer to the 100% range and would still keep the yield around the 12% area. Management might find that number to be a happy middle ground.

Alternatives

If you're interested in the MLP space and are looking for a high quality, high yielding alternative to AMZA, consider the following choices.

Alerian MLP ETF

This is the largest MLP ETF by far and arguably one of the best for broad exposure to the space. It invests in about two dozen midstream MLPs and pays a dividend of around 8%. The expense ratio of 0.85% is a little on the high side but keep in mind that the dividend yield is post-expenses.

Global X MLP ETF (MLPA)

According to Global X's website, MLPA invests in midstream pipelines and storage facilities that have less sensitivity to energy prices. It offers a current yield of 8.8% and its 0.45% expense ratio is the cheapest of the MLP ETFs.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP)

EMLP is actively-managed, so it's able to constantly reposition itself in response to market conditions, something that most other MLP ETFs don't offer. While this fund carries a 5-star rating from Morningstar, it comes with a yield tradeoff. Its yield typically hovers right around the 4% level, among the lowest in this space.

Conclusion

If MLPs are in favor, AMZA certainly has the ability to run. But as far as fund and management quality is concerned, this is one of the last funds I'd consider. Management has come nowhere near to earnings its keep on this product. Given its history, it's difficult to see how either further underperformance or a distribution cut doesn't occur. And we could very well see both over the coming 3-6 months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services by Pension Partners, LLC in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Pension Partners, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.