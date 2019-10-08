Ligand's Shots On Goal Target (Podcast)

We also look at the business Ligand is actually in and whether it should be more a biotech or more a pharmaceutical.

We discuss the shots on goal philosophy and the risks and rewards that might come with that approach.

by Daniel Shvartsman

Ligand Pharmaceuticals has been both a strong performer over the past decade and a target of short sellers for some time. The stock has struggled over the last 18 months, though, and Seeking Alpha author 8 Diamonds Advisors feels that the stock has become a strong buy again. The thesis rests on the company's shots on goal approach and its more diversified model.

It's easy when we invest to abstract these things, look at the numbers, and take a given company as a widget maker. In other words, you can take from the above paragraph that Ligand is in the biotech space, and you can take from the shots on goal and diversified attempt that they're not a typical biotech company. And then you can apply market multiples or other high level shortcuts to derive a conclusion. That's not what 8 Diamonds Advisors did, by any means, but it's something that I know I default to at times. Crunch the numbers, make a quick assessment of the company on its surface, and form an opinion.

It's much more fun to open up the box and see what's inside though. At least, that's the case when we're talking about Ligand, whose model is unusual and whose 'platform' involves genetically modified mice, rats, and chickens. This is not just an industrial company making widgets, or at least not unless you define widgets as genetically modified animals.

We have a little fun with that specific business line, but we also try to break down the platform angle, the shots on goal angle, and the fact that the company seems to have been punished for divesting a key line of its business, which has interesting implications. And we took your feedback in mind as well, as we get into the discussion quicker this time around. Click play above to have a listen. Topics covered:

3:15 minute mark - Key elements of 8 Diamonds Advisor's thesis and understanding the company's products

6:15 - "Shots on goal" - what does that mean and how does it work?

15:45 - The challenges in analyzing the business model

19:45 - Management's place in the thesis

24:15 - What's gone on the past few years?

26:45 - The short theses over the year

35:45 - The Promacta divestment and a share buyback (?!)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Neither Mike nor I have any positions in any stocks mentioned. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice.