Innovation And High-Quality Video Content May Potentially Establish iQIYI's Dominance

We believe that the company is currently undervalued and suggest that the company should trade between $23 to $30.9 per ADS.

Latest developments such as RiCh Boom (virtual boyband) suggests that iQiyi is not shying away from using innovative solutions to boost viewership and added revenue streams.

Introduction

iQiyi (IQ) is currently trading at $16.13 is already down -6.13% for the month. However, we believe that uncertainties relating to iQiyi will be addressed appropriately in the foreseeable future. We expect the company to trade between $23 to $30.9 per ADS.

Business Description

iQiyi is currently one of the largest online video sites with about 6 billion hours spent on its platform every month. There are currently more than 500 million monthly active users. The company separates itself by employing cutting edge AI, big data analytics, and different proprietary technologies to help improve user experience and increase user stickiness.

The company currently has four different revenue streams: (1) Membership services, (2) Online advertising services, (3) content distribution, and (4) others. As of Jun 2019, membership services and online advertising services contribute significantly to the company's total revenue.

Management & Corp. Governance

Yu Gong is the Founder, CEO & Director of the company. He manages business activities & strategy. Before establishing iQiyi, Dr. Gong was the president and COO of umessage.com, a top mobile web solution providers in China. Before that, from 2003 to 2008, Dr. Gong served in the jobs of VP, senior VP, and COO at Sohu.com, a Nasdaq-Listed organization. Before that Dr. Gong was the Founder and CEO of focus.cn, the then biggest real estate search site in China, which was offered to Sohu.com (Nasdaq: SOHU). Dr. Gong got a four-year college education, a graduate degree and a doctorate qualification in automation control from Tsinghua University.

Wenfeng Liu is serving as chief technology officer since April 2018. Mr. Liu joined in 2012 and previously served as vice president of technology, IT operation, product marketing and business development. Before joining iQiyi, Mr. Liu filled in as R&D manager from 2011 to 2012 at VMware China Research Center, where he drove the R&D and distribution of different update and upkeep arrivals of VMware vSphere ventures. Mr. Liu from 2003 to 2011 served in various senior situations at Intel China Research Center, including the job of R&D manager between 2007 to 2011, in which position he led Intel's different worldwide R&D activities. Mr. Liu holds a four-year certification and a graduate degree in computer science from Zhejiang University.

Xiaodong Wang is serving as a chief financial officer since 2013 and is in charge of finance and legal Affairs. From 2013 and 2016, Mr. Wang served in iQiyi on a secondment basis. Preceding joining iQiyi in 2017, Mr. Wang filled in as VP of Baidu for FP&A, in charge of treasury, planning and related examination during 2009 and 2016. From 2003 to 2009, Mr. Wang filled in as ranking Senior Manager of General Motors in Shanghai, in charge of planning, cost control, Pricing and other related capacities. Mr. Wang from 1998 to 2000 served in Dupont China as a Financial Specialist in charge of Dupont trading. Mr. Wang holds a four-year college education in economics from Tsinghua University and in accounting and finance holds a graduate degree from The London School of Economics & Political Science.

Sector Outlook

The global video streaming market is expected to continue growing in the foreseeable future. Currently, revenues in the Video Streaming market amounts to $1,782 million in 2019 and is expected to grow to $1,955 million by 2023e, representing a growth of 9.7%. On the other hand, user growth is expected to grow from 359.4 million users to 392.2 million users by 2023e, representing a growth of about 9.07%. The penetration rate is expected to hit 26.9% by 2023e. It is important to note that ARPU is expected to remain stagnant as the adoption of such services is reaching its peak; moreover, there is a general lack of willingness to pay for such services in China.

iQiyi's Moat

Regulatory guidelines have kept foreign competition out of China, allowing iQiyi to build up the significant economic moat and stay as one of the largest video content providers in China. Foreign competition such as Netflix is nowhere close to entering the market directly. The closest that Netflix has come into the market is through an indirect partnership by providing unique content iQiyi.

Currently, there are numerous competitors in the local market. However, iQiyi is well-positioned to establish itself as a leading video content provider. The real challenge lies in iQiyi's ambition to break into the global market. Currently, iQiyi is getting into a JV with Indonesia's Media Nusantara Citra, allowing the Chinese company an entry into one of Southeast Asia's biggest economy. However, it remains to be seen whether the JV will be successful.

iQiyi's Latest Strategy & Developments

Recently, iQiyi made a virtual idol band called RiCH BOOM for a self-created musical, theatrical show, which enables sponsors to advertise items through the virtual avatar. It has been welcomed by brand sponsors, and iQiyi anticipates further growth to choices it offers.

iQiyi continues to stay devoted to high-quality self-produced content. As iQiyi enter the third quarter, it has produced numerous hit dramas that help increased viewership significantly:

Go Go Squid!

Love & Destiny

Last One Standing

A Little Reunion

Arsenal Military Academy

Sports content is also an integral part of the content library. iQiyi established a joint venture last year for operating of sports business. iQiyi Sports has licensed various worldwide games content, including La Liga, PGA and WTA this year just as UEFA Euro 2020 and La Liga one year from now, among others.

During the Mobile World Conference 2019 held in Shanghai in late June, iQiyi reported a strategic partnership with China Unicom to set up a joint development lab and work on the use of video content to 5G terminals. Through this lab, iQiyi will mutually investigate 5G opportunity, including network slicing, big data, mobile edge computing, mixed reality, virtual reality, augmented reality, and 4K/8K ultra-high-resolution technologies. China Unicom will provide research facility & experimental 5G setup, which will supplement MR/AR/VR innovations. Until now, iQiyi has banded together with every one of the 3 telecom mammoths in China on the R&D of 5G innovation

Financial Analysis & Outlook

In the second quarter, total incomes were RMB 7.1 billion, representing a growth of 15% y/y. Operational losses were RMB1.9 billion (US$272.6 million) with a margin of 26%, as compared to a margin of only 22% in a similar period in 2018. Total losses for the company increased slightly from RMB 2.1 billion in 2Q18 as compared to RMB 2.3 billion in 2Q19.

Company revenues are expected to grow at an average rate of 17% for the next two years. This estimate is based on the following:

Online video industry that showed good growth and is expected to persist. Expected 15% annual growth for the Asian video industry. Historic growth rates of iQiyi that includes subscription rate that increased from approximately 67 million to 100 million from June 2018 to 2019 respectively. Estimates provided in Company second quarter 2019 financial results.

The balance sheet of the company and cash flow from operations currently seem healthy. The company's June 2019's reported cash, cash equivalents, short-term deposits and short-term investments were RMB 14.2 billion. There are currently no cashflow constraints or other red flags in the balance sheet.

Valuation & Conclusion

We used the median P/S to derive a valuation for iQIYI. Our model suggests that downside risks for the company are negligible. Overall, our model suggests that the company should trade between $23 to $30.9 per ADS, representing a maximum upside of at least 90%. Given the upside/downside risks of the company, we recommend a buy into the company with a target price between $23 to $30.9

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.