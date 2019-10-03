Pinduoduo: A Serious Contender

The unique operating model of group buying has helped to propel the company in the rural markets but will sustain in the higher-tier markets.

Often when we talk about Chinese e-commerce we discuss Alibaba (BABA). However, a serious contender often ignored is Pinduoduo (PDD). The company has undergone major evolutions since its early days and is catching up to Alibaba and JD.com (JD), trailing in third place. The key data point in my thesis is PDD's operating model. PDD is classified as a 'group-buying' e-commerce experience. Whereas BABA is a classical e-commerce and JD.com incorporates its own logistics into the model. This group buying has allowed the company to quickly garner market share within the lower-tier/rural markets within China that have historically been neglected, and now PDD is eyeing the wealthier regions.

Data by YCharts

Unique Operating Model

As mentioned, PDD operates with a focus on the rural markets in China. To appease to this market, the goods need to be cheaper. On top of naturally cheaper goods, PDD offers 'team' purchases. Below is a diagram of how customers go about this process.

A recent write-up from Wired magazine has described how the company is built to operate more like a game rather than a retailer. It tells how the CEO's background in gaming has allowed for the platform to evolve into a user experience that forces interaction as opposed to a straight-forward search. In order to get the best deal users need to strategize with others on social media, specifically through its mini-app on WeChat. It also shows recommended purchases at the top of its page and its search bar at the bottom.

This game-centric style the platform boasts transfers to its sellers. PDD does not carry any of the products listed on the site. Third party sellers distribute the products and this creates the price battle and 'game' part of the platform. There is a lot of person-to-person cooperation in order to receive the best deal for a given product. This resonates well with lower-income consumers.

Despite the popularity the platform has garnered, it still ranks third with less than 10% market share. However, this shows how large the Chinese commerce market truly is. For 2019, e-commerce retail is expected to reach $1.9 trillion growing at 27.3% from 2018. 5% of this market is still $80 billion.

Major Growth Across The Board

Pinduoduo has been able to rise through the ranks thanks to its unique competitive advantage - focus on lower-tier cities and poorer citizens across China. As of the most recent quarter (Q219), PDD grew MAUs 88% to 366 million. Comparatively, Alibaba had 755 million MAUs and JD.com had 321 AACs.

Source: PDD IR

Alibaba and JD have historically focused on the higher income portions of China which has grown revenues quickly but severely limited the user base. This is changing as recently both competitors have been pushing to garner lower-tier market share. PDD is doing the opposite. The retailer began with cheaper-end products geared towards lower-income shoppers and is now pushing into the upper-tier cities.

Overall activity on the platform has also grown at an impressive rate. GMV grew 171% YoY to RMB 709.1 billion. Annual spending per buyer has also grown at 92% YoY to RMB 1,467.5 per user. This growth in average spending is thanks to the expansion into upper-tier cities. Some outlets also think that the economic slowdown in China will actually benefit PDD. The slowdown will cause consumers to budget shop - this is of course speculation.

Source: PDD IR

Financials And An Arguable Valuation

PDD has seen an exponential growth in revenue over the past few years. Net revenues last year are essentially negligible compared to this year. However, over the past few quarters, we can see that overall revenues have been improving along with net income. The profit margin is also the closest to positive that the company has ever seen. This is thanks to the lessening of operating expenses. While overall cost of revenues grew, marketing expenses fell by ~20% of revenues.

Source: Bloomberg

As of this writing, PDD had a market cap of just under $38 billion. Currently, PDD is actually the most expensive out of the top three e-commerce brands. However, the company actually represents the most promise as far as core e-commerce growth in my opinion. JD and BABA both have additional risk by being invested in other businesses.

Source: Morningstar

While PDD is more expensive compared to its competitors, it is also the most pure. PDD has very minimal debt as the products on the platform are pushed off to third parties. Naturally, however, PDD is an earlier stage venture and as such the higher premium is warranted. Given the high growth rates that the company has posted, despite a loss (which is narrowing), the valuation metrics actually seem low.

Conclusion

What I see in PDD is the no-fail e-commerce platform. If costs become a constraint for Chinese consumers, I see PDD being the go-to platform for affordability. Below is a SWOT analysis for the company:

Source: FBIC Group

Group buying has been a strong model for the platform but cannot sustain the growth model. JD is implementing the strategy and higher-tier cities are not as coerced by the model. As expansion continues the company will have to contend only with increased monetization rates in its home markets and push to undercut its competitors in higher-end markets.

If you are interested in China and want to learn more about the economy and the opportunities within, give Corporate China a shot. Subscribers gain access to: Reviews of economic reports

In-depth company analysis

Price targets and the models used

Daily news headlines and how they affect the market This is an exciting time to be monitoring the Chinese economy. Geopolitical events such as the on-going trade war and a slowing economy are creating a tough environment full of emotion. I sort through the emotion to find the opportunity. If you are interested, start today with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PDD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.