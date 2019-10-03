FedEx: Whistling Past The Graveyard

Source: CNBC

I have been bearish on FedEx (FDX) for several years. I was certain FedEx's fortunes would fall with a decline in the U.S. economy. Though the company's financial results have not been much to write home about, its stock had been rising with broader markets. That may have changed last month. The company reported revenue of $17.05 billion, which was in-line. However, it missed on revenue. The stock fell hard and is still down 15% post-earnings.

Whistling Past The Graveyard

The fall in stock was justified, in my opinion. There has been a lot of happy talk from the Trump administration and various corporate CEOs. However, FedEx's management spoke candidly about the toll the trade war with China was having on its operations. Management was earnest about its expectations of weaker U.S. economic growth. It confirmed that Europe is declining faster than the U.S. However, talks of the strength of the U.S. consumer could be equivalent to whistling past the graveyard:

I mean, I watch the business press every day and I have to tell you, I think there's a lot of whistling past the graveyard about the U.S. consumer and the United States economy versus what's going on globally. So, the serious trade dispute began in the spring of 2018 and they escalated throughout the summer of 2018. And most people don't think about the fact that when China slows down because of U.S. tariffs or uncertainty or for whatever reason, as big of a victim, if you want to call it that, of the China slowdown is Europe, because Germany's contraction is because they're not selling as much to China, which is a huge customer of Europe.

I have been bearish on the U.S. economy for a while. However, the potential knock-on effects of the trade war threw me for a loop. If a slowdown in China's economic growth causes China to reduce imports of European products, then it could exacerbate the contraction in manufacturing in Europe. This could have wider implications. Other multinationals like General Electric (GE) or Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) could also face a slowdown in revenue from Europe.

The U.S. economy has expanded for over a decade. It was bound to slow or even decline at some point. Sans more stimulus, economic contraction could be a foregone conclusion. Rail traffic is in decline, which portends businesses are shipping fewer goods and services cross country. The falloff in business activity could create headwinds for FedEx and UPS (UPS) in the future.

Margins Are Cracking

The headwind is the impact of the global slowdown in FedEx's margins. Revenue of $17.1 billion was flat Y/Y, but the company had to work harder to maintain its revenue. Operating income of $977 million was down by high single-digits.

Operating income margin was 6.1%, down from 6.7% in the year earlier period. The 60 basis point decline created a double-negative effect, which caused operating income to decline despite flat revenue growth.

FedEx Express has traditionally represented about half the company's revenue. It only represented about 29% of total operating income, which implied it has lower margins than the other segments. FedEx Express's operating income of $285 million was off 27% Y/Y. A few months ago market chatter implied FedEx may have been slashing prices to fill planes. The free fall in operating income this quarter seems to support that thesis.

Operating income from FedEx Ground represented 66% of the company's total operating income; it fell 5% Y/Y. Revenue from FedEx Express could get hit hardest by an economic contraction. Businesses send their most time-sensitive documents via FedEx Express and this revenue stream could turn down first. The company must then rely on FedEx Ground to pick up the slack. If operating income from FedEx Ground is also falling, then that does not bode well for the company. Most of the chatter narrative surrounds the prospects for FedEx Express. From an operating income perspective, FedEx Ground appears to be the one remaining moat and should be protected at all costs.

Management expects to earn $12 per share for fiscal year 2020, less than the $15 Wall Street was expecting. The lowered guidance likely spooked investors and exacerbated the stock's decline. In my opinion, a decline in earnings was to be expected given the lingering trade war. If the trade war ends, then FedEx's earnings would likely spike in the short-term. Over the long-term I expect the global economy to remain stagnant to declining. FedEx's prospects will likely ebb and flow with the global economy.

Conclusion

The slowdown in the global economy could further engulf FDX. The stock is down 40% Y/Y. Business shipments could get worse before they get better. Sell FDX.

Disclosure: I am/we are short GE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.