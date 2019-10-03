Invesco: An Interesting High-Yield, Deep Value Stock

Here is why I find IVZ worthy of at least a small position in my portfolio.

However, the long-term trend in outflows from actively managed funds will likely continue, and many of those active funds can't even hit their benchmarks anyway.

With IVZ's stock price driven down by temporary headwinds, the value and dividend yield look irresistible.

Second-tier money manager Invesco Ltc. (IVZ) is struggling to adapt to the rapidly changing world of investing, and its stock price shows it:

Data by YCharts

With the stock price languishing at levels last seen in the wake of the Great Recession, IVZ's dividend yield has been driven up to a whopping 7.9%. What's more, the company has grown its dividend for 14 years straight, not even pausing during the Great Financial Crisis of 2008-2009.

That prompts me to ask: Is the market right to worry about Invesco? Or are the fears overblown? Is IVZ a decent deep value stock — or a value trap?

After some investigating, I've come down on the "deep value" side, though I remain cautious. Certainly, there are more headwinds to come, but I'd argue that they are already more than priced in. The following is my reasoning.

Invesco's Drawbacks and Opportunities

A little over three in four dollars managed by Invesco are in actively managed funds (e.g. mutual funds). While those were all the rage in decades past, investor money has shifted overwhelmingly into lower-fee passive funds. They are, however, still commonly offered in 401(k) accounts, which prevents even faster outflows.

Unfortunately for Invesco, most of the outflows from their active funds have not simply shifted over into their passive funds, which would be bad enough given the lower expense ratios. Instead, the money manager has seen large net outflows in recent years, which means assets under management (AUM) are being lost to other fund managers or asset types.

There are three areas, however, where I see strength and opportunity for Invesco:

First, Invesco is one of the top providers of smart beta funds in the United States, which positions it well to capitalize on that growing trend. If stocks broadly falter or remain rangebound in the years ahead, smart beta funds will look like a good way for investors to diversify and (hopefully) achieve alpha. These types of funds might be able to capture an increasing share of active fund outflows.

Second, through its 2016 acquisition of Jemstep, IVZ has valuable exposure to the rise in robo-advisory services. Jemstep is used not only by retail DIY investors but also by financial advisors, banks, and other wealth management groups.

Third, IVZ is also partially a play on China and other emerging markets. The firm's client base by dollar amount is now about 10% domiciled in Asia, and assets under management from Chinese investors in particular are increasing rapidly. Two-thirds of IVZ's investor dollars, however, still come from North America.

That said, IVZ still needs to find a way to stem the tide of falling active fund AUM. Its primary method of achieving that during this bull market has been acquisitions, but it will likely need to demonstrate some ingenuity with organic solutions as well. Organic growth of AUM has come in at negative 2.1% during 2019 alone. I hope that new smart beta and other specialty funds will be introduced that will make a splash in the investment community and draw in those coveted investor dollars.

Performance History

Given that IVZ's growth is fastest when net inflows into its funds is highest, the company's strongest phase of the market cycle is the beginning. At that point, the tide of investor exposure to equities has fully receded and is now beginning to come back in.

Data by YCharts

Over the first few years of the economic expansion, IVZ enjoyed a strong tailwind. From 2013 to 2015, for instance, organic AUM growth averaged 2% per year. As we can see above, that tailwind ended at the first whiff of economic weakness in late 2015. During that mini-recession, AUM declined for the first time since the Great Recession and the stock price suffered.

It did bounce back, but at the beginning of 2018, with mounting fears of trade wars and a potential recession on the horizon, the stock completely collapsed. Earnings per share fell as well, but not nearly to the same degree as the stock price. The current price suggests that the market believes earnings will collapse 70%, back to their Great Recession lows.

Data by YCharts

This seems exceedingly pessimistic, especially considering the fact that the financial crisis of 2008-2009 only brought down EPS by ~53%.

Data by YCharts

Compare this to the EPS fall that IVZ has already suffered in the past year of ~31%. If earnings fell today from their most recent highs to the same degree as during the Great Recession, they would settle at around $1.38 per share, compared to $2.02 in the past twelve months. Even assuming that EPS, the stock price would still be undervalued on a historical basis.

But if you look at book value per share, which has grown quite nicely over the last ten years, the gap between it and the stock price is even more yawning than with earnings.

Data by YCharts

The stock is priced today at 0.74x book value, which means that investors are betting that IVZ's assets are going to shed a quarter of their value in the future. If IVZ manages to maintain its book value, however, buying today would be akin to buying a one dollar bill for 74 cents.

Of course, what matters more than almost anything else for a money manager like Invesco is fund flows. Inflows are good for business. Outflows are bad.

With that in mind, let's take a look at IVZ's AUM at year-end for the past decade:

2008: $357.2 billion

2009: $423.1 billion (+18.4% YoY)

2010: $616.0 billion (+45.6%)

2011: $625.3 billion (+1.5%)

2012: $687.7 billion (+10%)

2013: $778.7 billion (+13.2%)

2014: $792.4 billion (+1.8%)

2015: $775.6 billion (-2.2%)

2016: $812.9 billion (+4.8%)

2017: $937.6 billion (+15.3%)

2018: $888.2 billion (-5.3%)

April 2019: $975.2 billion (+9.8% YTD)

August 2019: $1,175.1 billion (+32.3% YTD)

(What happened between April and August this year? The acquisition of OppenheimerFunds in May.)

If you've been watching IVZ, you may have noticed that organic fund flows have been largely outward in the last year. That is, investors have largely been pulling their money out of IVZ's funds recently. Organic net flows have been negative for over a year.

Source: Q2 Invesco Presentation

This is largely due to investors pulling out of active funds (mainly mutual funds), most of which underperform their benchmarks anyway. This is a bad trend for IVZ, as 77.5% of its AUM is in active funds.

Source: Q2 Invesco Presentation

Almost all growth in AUM this year has been due to acquisitions, mainly OppenheimerFunds. IVZ aims to achieve cost synergies of $475 million by Q1 2021 and reported at the end of Q2 this year that 52% of expected synergies have already been attained.

Hopefully, while the company is working on synergies, they will also work on their adjusted operating margin, which currently sits at 21.5% compared to many of their peers' margins around 30%.

Fortunately, the need for frequent acquisitions in order to fuel growth does not mean that the company carries a high debt load. At 1.55x long-term debt to EBITDA, the debt load appears small to moderate. Interest coverage, however, has been eroding since early 2018:

Data by YCharts

Net operating cash flow covers interest expenses 7.6 times over, and total debt is just barely higher than annual free cash flow.

The Dividend

The company has an established history of returning ample capital to shareholders:

Source: Q2 Invesco Presentation

I am also pleased to find that the huge share buyback sprees have occurred during quarters when the stock price had fallen to ultra-low levels. This, as we can see in the above chart, lowered total dividends paid out to shareholders but did not lower the payout per share.

What's more, IVZ is a cash-flowing machine, with FCF per share regularly covering the dividend three out of four quarters of the year.

Data by YCharts

On a trailing twelve month basis, FCF has covered the dividend as far back as the eye can see, even during the recession.

Data by YCharts

Of course, FCF has been stagnant for four years now, but it still provides a 1.38x dividend coverage ratio. That is, the dividend takes up 72.2% of FCF. On a forward basis, the dividend payout is expected to make up only 50.6% of earnings. Now, if EPS fell to $1.38 in the next recession as I posited above, the payout ratio would spike to 87.7% — certainly not ideal, but not necessarily requiring a dividend cut.

What kind of dividend growth can investors expect going forward? With the headwinds IVZ is currently battling, flat or low single digit growth is all one can expect. But once we are through the next recession and coming out the other side, I would expect dividend growth to pick up again. As I mentioned previously, IVZ thrives in the early phase of the market cycle. From 2009 to 2013, for instance, it grew its dividend by 22.75% per year on average.

However, let's be even more conservative and assume that IVZ will face a continuing headwind from active fund outflows and is only able to grow its dividend at an average rate of 4% per year. Even at that relatively slow pace, buying in today at a 7.9% yield would result in a mouth-watering 11.7% yield-on-cost in ten years.

Conclusion

Despite the acute short-term headwinds and the more disperse but relievable long-term headwinds, IVZ appears poised to continue growing over the long haul as long haul. It's positioned to take advantage of several growth trends into the future. Though it continues to be a second-tier money manager compared to the likes of BlackRock (BLK), State Street (STT), and Vanguard, each of which manages over $5 trillion versus IVZ's ~$1.2 trillion, it has found ways to carry on its impressive growth streak even after organic growth faltered.

What's more, though clearly deteriorating, the company's finances are still not in that bad of shape. Interest expense coverage remains high, debt remains low, and free cash flow continues to amply cover the dividend. These metrics will need to be watched closely in the quarters ahead, especially if we have another stock market decline like we did in the Winter of 2018, but for now they are not raising red flags.

If Invesco just manages to scrape through whatever economic woes are coming toward us at the present, holding its dividend steady, income-oriented investors such as myself stand to enjoy a strong cash flow stream for many years to come.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IVZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.