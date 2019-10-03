AutoCanada Still Appears Overvalued, Even After Constant Declines

The stock still appears overvalued compared to peer averages, and we recommend investors wait on the sidelines for now.

The company has aimed to consolidate the fragmented market; however, deteriorating margins and a struggling U.S. business have had a severe negative impact.

Note: all dollar figures are in Canadian dollars unless stated otherwise.

Investment Thesis

AutoCanada Inc. (OTC:AOCIF)(ACQ) is an Edmonton, Canada-based multi-location automotive dealership. The company has essentially been on a path to consolidate the fragmented auto dealership space however deteriorating margins and a failure to realize synergies has plummeted the stock price in recent years. Based on peer averages, the company still appears undervalued and we recommend investors to sit on the sidelines for now.

Company Overview

Products and services

ACQ currently operates 51 franchised dealerships in Canada and 14 in the United States employing over 4,200 people. Its primary offerings include selling and servicing of new and used vehicles comprised of 27 brands with brand names such as GMC, Chrysler, Cadillac, Audi, Ford, BMW & Mercedes-Benz. It also provides leasing and insurance services to its customers, arranged by 3rd party insurance and financing providers.

Business Model Analysis

Roll-up merger has been the company's go-to strategy to drive growth as industry consolidation continues in a move from "mom & pop" dealerships to large groups. The company has deployed capital north of $650 million in deals since 2013 to buy smaller dealerships. However, given declining financial performance, the company is focusing on disposing of non-performing assets and optimizing business lines. the group sold its Hyundai dealerships in Victoria and Calgary and is actively looking for prospective buyers for its four dealerships in the United States as the company failed to realize synergies it expected from these deals at the outset.

The company primarily targets retail customers looking for new and used vehicles. The group offers a wide variety of vehicles for its customers to choose from at its showrooms and online marketplace which are complemented by its auto-financing facility.

Market Overview

Market Size and Segmentation

YTD August 2019 Canadian auto sales were ~1.4M vehicles, on track for 2M by year end. Sales rose by 0.6% in August 2019 from the corresponding period last year. The marginal increase in August YoY sales was primarily driven by a 27.5% increase in FCA sales, whose market share jumped to 12.4% from 9.8% at the expense of Ford and GM. The YTD figure was down 4.1% compared to prior year. The chart below shows the breakdown of sales by brand along with the YoY comparison.

Key Market Trends

Growing Disposable Income: Canada's disposable personal income has been on an upward trajectory since 2016 when oil prices nose-dived due to supply glut. Rising income levels are expected to drive new vehicles sales in the sector.

Canada Disposable Personal Income

E-commerce Boom: Retail sales channels in Canada have been going through a major disruption amid the e-commerce boom. Retailers are pumping money into digital platforms to improve B2C relations and increase their reach. This has led to an unprecedented growth in online marketplaces which have become the primary source of information for automotive buyers making it easier for the customers to make informed decisions.

Attractive Interest Rates: Interest rates below 2% are still very attractive for the customers, though at their highest of the past 10 years, as shown in the figure below. Cheaper borrowing costs are expected to keep the market afloat.

Canada Interest Rate

Tight Margins: Extended decline in the sale of new cars has forced dealers to accept lower margins as they are chasing higher volumes in an attempt to remain profitable. Furthermore, online data for car prices complemented by other sources of intelligence on car pricing is shifting the balance of power more towards the buyers, providing them with the leverage to push the prices down.

Trade Wars and the Slowing Global Economy: Rising global tensions may not have had a major impact on the Canadian auto market thus far but pose a major threat to the industry if the US-China trade wars continue going forward.

OEMs Going Digital: Automotive manufacturers are incorporating digital sales platforms on their websites to streamline the sales process and allow consumers to complete the entire purchase process from their home, resulting in added pressure on the present dealership structures.

Competition Analysis

The Canadian automotive dealership market is highly fragmented with ~3,500 dealerships owned by around 2,200 dealers. As previously mentioned, the market is going through consolidation as large players continue to gobble up the small companies. A similar company to ACQ is the privately owned group operating under the banner of Dilawri group of companies. This is the largest consolidator in the Canadian industry with over 72 franchised dealerships comprised of 30 brands and approximately 4,000 employees. This means that ACQ is facing competition when it comes to buying individual dealerships driving up the overall prices for these deals

Financial Performance and Valuation

Historical Financial Highlights

As can be seen below, the company has exhibited steady growth however the key concern has been the deteriorating profitability. Margins have been in steady declined and the market has clearly punished the stock as a result of this.

Commentary on Recent Results

The company's figures for the first two quarters of 2019 showed stronger than expected performance. Revenue increased by 12% YoY to $1,685 million. This was primarily driven by an increase of 11% in new car and 15% in used car sales with these the two segments contributing around 80% of the total sales. The company's US operations contributed ~13% to the total revenue in the first half of year 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA from Canadian operations showed an increase of $23 million in the first six months of 2019 from the corresponding period last year, of which $16 million was due the implementation of IFRS 16 and the rest due to operational improvements against the backdrop of reduced employee and administrative costs. On the other hand, in the US the situation remained rather bleak as the negative US adjusted EBITDA pulled the consolidated figure down by more than $5 million, and that was after the positive IFRS 16 adjustment of $4 million. The primary reason behind this was the failure of the company to improve operations and optimize the inflated cost structure.

Valuation

At the time of writing, the company's share's were hovering around $8/sh which represents a ~90% deterioration since 2015. Continued losses, negative free cash flows and no recovery in sight for its US operation have been the key factors responsible for the drop. Recently however the company clocked new car same-store sales growth of 4.7% in the most recent quarter, during the time when the market declined by more than 5%. The company also appointed Tamara Darvish as the new president for its US operations in March 2019 who formulated and is implementing the go forward plan to optimize the cost structure which has shown positive early signs, as the operating expenses for the US business decreased from 152% of revenue in the first quarter to 113% in the second quarter.

The comp set below however paints a bleak picture in terms of valuation which still shows that its trading above peer average. We think that the company has to do better in terms of financial performance to justify its current multiple and may be looking at further stock price deterioration.

Key Risks

Struggling US Operations: If the company's cost optimization fails to materialize, the company will likely be faced with further deterioration in its financial results.

FX Risk: With operations in the US, the company is exposed to the movements in the USD/CAD pair, especially in the upcoming months as it looks to sell four dealerships in the US.

Tariffs on Chinese goods: As with many companies selling manufactured goods, ACQ may be impacted by these tariffs.

Conclusion

ACQ investors have seen a serious deterioration of value in recent years and recent results haven't been enough to inspire confidence. We recommend investors to wait on the sidelines for now.

