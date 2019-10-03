Constellation Pharmaceuticals: Key Clinical Update In The Near Term

An important update is coming up for BET inhibitor CPI-0610 (will be interesting if it can help more JAK-naive patients get across the 35% spleen reduction line and better symptom improvement).

Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) have lost roughly a quarter of their value since my August 2018 article delved into early clinical evidence for its BET inhibitor CPI-060 in myelofibrosis and other assets of interest. While a small pilot position was suggested, I also stated readers should require strengthening of thesis before adding to their positions in the then recent IPO.

Yesterday, the stock popped up on my radar again after a $65 private financing took place with a number of key institutional investors (including Venrock, Bain Capital and Column Group). ROTY member wellsg pointed out that existing and new shareholders paid $8.50 in the private placement, as contrasted to stock closing at just over $6 the day before (shows they have confidence it's worth more than its current valuation). Let's dig further to see what opportunities lie ahead in the near term.

Chart

Figure 1: CNST daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the above chart (daily advanced), we can see the stock run up to a high of $14 in the first half of the year in anticipation of updates for lead clinical programs. In the second half of the year, it appears that a catalyst desert was cause for the slide in share price back to a low of $6. The stock recently gapped up after news of the financing at advantageous price point, reflecting conviction of institutional investors who participated.

Overview

In my previous article, I touched on the following aspects of the story that interested me:

Founded in 2008, Constellation Pharmaceuticals chose to focus on addressing the needs of patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression. Via its integrated epigenetics platform, the company claimed to be able to target a range of epigenetic regulators and consequently built up an interesting pipeline with several candidates in the clinic. Access to prior funding with well-known institutional names participating (Cormorant Asset Management, Deerfield Management, OrbiMed, Venrock Healthcare Partners, Third Rock Ventures, etc.) was a good sign as well.

BET inhibitor CPI-0610 produced interesting data in an open-label phase 2 study in 2nd line myelofibrosis patients, where it was combined with ruxolitinib for patients whose disease has progressed and as a monotherapy for patients who can't take ruxolitinib. Early data showed the drug could offer significant benefits over standard of care, with evidence of activity including spleen size reduction and improvement of symptoms. Improvements in platelet and red blood cell counts in 3 of 4 patients suggest potential improvement of bone marrow function as well. It was also worth noting that a patient who needed regular red blood cell transfusions had been transfusion-independent for over 24 weeks with improving hemoglobin levels during this period (increased by 2 g/dL) despite not receiving transfusions. Another piece of anecdotal evidence weighing in the company's favor was that a patient with very high platelet counts (thrombocytosis) at baseline (refractory prior to treatment with ruxolitinib, a telomerase inhibitor, pembrolizumab and hydroxyurea) experienced normalized platelet counts and resolution of severe headaches following the first cycle of treatment with CPI-0610. As for the opportunity here, I noted that although JAK1/JAK2 inhibitor ruxolitinib is the standard of care in intermediate-and high-risk MF (11,000 to 13,000 patients in the US), patients with low red blood cell or platelet counts can't receive ruxolitinib and potentially up to 75% of patients won't be able to tolerate ruxolitinib or lack a sufficient response to treatment within five years of initiation. Additionally, patients who discontinue treatment typically have a very poor prognosis.

EZH2 inhibitor CPI-1205 looked somewhat interesting, currently in the phase 1b/2 ProSTAR study in combination with abiraterone acetate or enzalutamide in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) who have progressed on treatment with one of these two androgen receptor signaling inhibitors. Preclinical data hinted of synergies for combining EZH2 inhibitors with ARS inhibitors, showing activity in models resistant to the latter. I pointed out that there are around 140,000 men in the United States with mCRPC and 30,000 to 50,000 new cases per year. Of the 60% to 80% who respond to first line treatment with either abiraterone acetate or enzalutamide, most will go on to become resistant to ARS inhibitors and only 10% to 30% respond to 2nd line treatment with a different ARS inhibitor. Thus the company believed that success here would make the currently tested combination an appealing option for this setting. There were prior signs of activity, but the company had yet to figure out how to identify which patients were more likely to respond. In the enzalutamide combination arm there were two patients who had been treated for more than four months, of which one experienced 85% PSA level reduction after first cycle and complete response after two months on treatment. I was less optimistic with the ORiOn-E trial evaluating CPI-1205 in combination with ipilimumab or pembrolizumab in patients with solid tumors (previously progressed after treatment PD-L1 or PD-1 drug), as the company had yet to identify the ideal dose for progressing into the phase 2 portion and immuno-oncology arena is known for the high level of competition (many companies trying to combine assets with checkpoint inhibitors, very few significantly differentiated).

Figure 2: Pipeline (Source: Corporate presentation)

Let's move on to recent events and how they impacted the story.

Select Recent Developments

On June 3rd, the company announced a presentation of updated interim data from the MANIFEST phase 2 study evaluating CPI-0610 in refractory myelofibrosis (MF). 44 patients were enrolled as of April 17th, with 12 receiving 24-week assessments and 16 receiving 12-week assessments. 14 of 16 evaluable patients demonstrated spleen volume reductions (median best on-trial spleen volume change from baseline was -19.2%). 11 patients were evaluable for improvement in total symptom score (TSS), of which six achieved greater than 50% TSS improvement from baseline as a best response. 15 of 16 evaluable patients reported improvements in PGIC (patient global impression of change, of which 10 reported feeling either "much improved" or "very much improved". For 12 evaluable patients who received at least 24 weeks of treatment, three were severely anemic and dependent on red-blood-cell transfusions at baseline (two of these converted to transfusion independence). Of 10 patients evaluable for bone marrow fibrosis, 6 experienced improvement in bone marrow morphology of at least one point on a scale of 0-3. Safety and tolerability profile appeared decent, with most commonly reported side effects including diarrhea, vomiting, upper respiratory tract infection, headache, epistaxis, fatigue, dysgeusia, cough and pruritis. To be fair, there was one patient death (deemed unlikely to have been related to CPI-0610).

Figure 3: Potential paths to registration for CPI-0610 (Source: Corporate presentation)

Flashing forward to September, the company announced dosing of the first patient in a phase 1/2 clinical trial of CPI-0209 (second-generation EZH2 inhibitor designed to extend on-target residence time and possessing enhanced potency compared with the first-generation). Management hopes that faster onset of action and robust anti-tumor activity in preclinical models will translate into in-human results. Dose escalation phase of the study will test monotherapy in advanced, relapsed solid tumor patients, whereas the phase 2 portion will examine the ideal dose in select tumor indications as well as combination therapy development incorporating a biomarker strategy.

Figure 4: Rapid and durable tumor regression in preclinical models (Source: Corporate presentation)

Other Information

For the second quarter of 2019, the company reported cash and equivalents of $98.1 million (doesn't include $65 million received from recent private placement). This compares well to net loss of $40.2 million for the first half of the year (cash burn rate still seems quite high for a company of this size). Research and development expenses rose 63% to $31.6 million, while G&A came in at $9.3 million.

As for future catalysts of note, for CPI-1205 we can expect an update on the ProSTAR study in Q4 and additional data in early 2020. The primary catalyst of importance to my eyes will be an upcoming data release for the MANIFEST study of CPI-0610, where we will updated on spleen volume, symptom, and anemia data from about 40 ruxolitinib-resistant patients and bone-marrow-fibrosis changes from a subset of patients. We will also be updated on the status of conversion from transfusion dependence to transfusion independence from about 16 ruxolitinib-resistant patients. Additionally, spleen volume and symptom data will be disclosed for 10 to 15 JAK-inhibitor-naïve (first-line) patients.

For readers interested in digging deeper, management's presentation at Baird was a good listen. Here are a few nuggets that stuck out to me:

The company now has three compounds in the clinic. For BET inhibitor CPI-0610, we are reminded that most MF patients remain underserved as ruxolitinib only works well for some. Ruxolitinib treats symptoms (spleen) but not underlying cause of the disease, so there's a good opportunity to combine CPI-0610 in a synergistic way to help more patients and also those in the refractory population. Registration pathway in 2nd line setting could focus on anemia and transfusion independence endpoints, which could lead to accelerated approval (regulatory precedence exists for this via Revlimid). For the JAK-naive population, only 1/3rd of patients respond (defined as 35% spleen reduction and 50% improvement in symptoms), so with the upcoming data readout if the company can get more patients across that 35% line, that'd be ideal (management states that if it can double that number, it could serve as basis for accelerated approval).

Regarding CPI-1205, language seems more tempered here, and I get the sense that management is essentially waiting for its second generation candidate to advance. For these mCRPC patients with advanced disease, 75% respond to AR inhibitor for about one year but then everyone progresses. Those on second AR inhibitor don't do well (trying to stave off chemo or hospice), progressing in 1.6 to 2.7 months. The company hopes by combining its asset, it can achieve deeper response and better duration. So far, all it can say is that there are signs of efficacy in a few patients but still hard to predict who will respond which is why it is working on a biomarker strategy.

As for institutional investors of note, it's worth pointing out that earlier this year Casdin Capital, Column Group, Third Rock Ventures and Cormorant Asset Management disclosed significant stakes. As stated prior, some of these investors participated in the recent financing as well (a good sign).

Final Thoughts

To conclude, a bottom appears to have been established after the recent financing and an important catalyst is coming up in the near term in the form of updated CPI-0610 data. A significant green flag has been identified via price point for the private placement, and CPI-0610 appears likely to fill key niches in the MF treatment landscape. I have less confidence in EZH2 agents, but they do provide additional upside drivers.

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, Constellation Pharmaceuticals is a Buy. I suggest establishing a pilot position and patiently accumulating dips prior to upcoming MF data update.

Risks include disappointing data, "sell the news" reaction as has been the case for many biotech names with positive readouts, competition and setbacks in the clinic. Dilution in the near term does not appear likely after the recent financing. High cash burn is a cause for concern, which could lead to another financing in 2020.

As for downside cushion and elements of derisking, current cash position plus data generated to date in MF does provide us some breathing room.

For our purposes in ROTY, I'd be more interested if this one dips back to prior levels or when/if proof of concept is achieved for Gen 2 EZH2 agent CPI-0209. Another reason that makes me pass on this one in our model account for now is competition, such as Celgene's (NASDAQ:CELG) fedratinib and Stemline's (NASDAQ:STML) tagraxofusp (latter showed that 57% of patients with baseline spleen size of ≥5 cm, along with 100% with monocytosis achieved significant reduction in spleen size).

