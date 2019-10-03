BP: Moving In The Right Direction

With a 6.5% dividend yield, plus the real prospect of renewed growth on top of that, the outlook for the stock is also much healthier.

Though debt is a little on the high side, operationally, the situation continues to improve with cash flow at current commodity prices comfortably covering CapEx and the dividend.

BP stock has recorded a dreadful decade of returns, largely driven by the cost of the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill and the subsequent oil price crash.

It has been a tough decade for oil major BP (NYSE:BP). The company has had to contend with the ongoing, albeit self-inflicted, damage caused by the Gulf of Mexico oil spill back in 2010, followed a few years later by an almighty oil price crunch that saw prices go under $30 per barrel.

Unsurprisingly BP stock has lagged, badly. If you were unlucky enough to invest at this point ten years ago, then your current total return would barely reach 20%. Moreover, you would have spent the vast majority of that period firmly in the red.

Data by YCharts

The fact BP stock pumped out north of $20 per ADS in cash dividends over that time just compounds the situation. Needless to say coming in behind inflation over a ten-year stretch is not where most investors want to be.

Gulf Of Mexico Residual Costs

It's impossible to discuss BP's stock performance and prospects without mentioning the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill. So far, the total paid out by BP has come in north of $50B pre-tax, mostly through litigation and cleanup costs.

The bad news for stockholders is that more is still to come. On the plus side, the step down in payments is significant. The company had just over $18B in contingent liabilities pencilled in at the end of last year. Call it $16B or so after stripping out the $2B paid out so far in fiscal 2019.

The agreed payment schedule suggests we will see an average of around ~$1B per year after-tax spent on costs related to the spill. With payments not due to end until 2032 it goes without saying that this will act as a minor drag on cash flow for years to come. Just by way of rough comparison that figure is worth a couple of months of current dividend spend each year. There's not much shareholders can do about it, but it is there and needs to be taken into consideration.

Debt In Focus

Unlike other oil majors, BP's net debt position has been on an upward march despite cash flow improving. With net debt currently at ~$46.7B and invested capital at ~$150B, I have current gearing at just over 30%. That is higher than it should be (and where BP would like to see it).

In fairness to the company, its $10.3B acquisition of BHP's onshore U.S. business is largely responsible. BP elected to cover the cost of that deal entirely in cash against an initial plan to partly fund by issuing fresh stock. It paid ~$6.8B of the consideration in fiscal 2018, with the remaining $3.5B balance paid off in the first six months of fiscal 2019.

On the flip side, it plans to raise a similar figure through asset sales out to the end of fiscal 2020. So far this year, the company says it has raised $0.7B, with a further $0.8B announced on top. Taking the remaining balance of divestments at face value, plus residual post-dividend free cash flow, suggests a gearing level of just over 25% by the end of fiscal 2020. That would hit the mid-point of the company's target range, though ideally, I'd like to see that shifted lower for added safety.

Moving In The Right Direction

For all the negatives, there are tentative signs that BP's future will prove a lot better than its recent history. First, the cash flow and profit figures look solid at $60 oil. Based on H1 2019 results, the company's upstream operations made around $13/BOE in profit before interest and tax.

Including Gulf of Mexico spill repayments BP as a whole generated just over $12B in cash flow in that time. Strip out $7.5B organic CapEx and the residual free cash flow comfortably covered the combined half-yearly cash/scrip dividend bill.

Second, most of company's key performance indicators are trending in the right direction. Production is up, and that helped offset some of the recent weakness in oil prices. On top of that, it has enough projects in the pipeline to add incremental production growth over the next few years. Most importantly, its cash flow improvements don't appear to have come at the cost of scrimping on CapEx. At around 15 years, BP's reserve life is the same as it was five years ago.

Third, the long-term oil price assumptions don't appear to me to be particularly aggressive. For instance, over the past fifteen years, the average price of a barrel of Brent crude comfortably averaged above the $60 figure realised by the company in the first half of the year.

Data by YCharts

On that basis, BP is currently in a position to generate enough profit to command a forward free cash flow yield of around 10% based on today's ADS price. As a long-term value proposition that strikes me as reasonably attractive in the current environment.

Fourth, the company sees operations improving further still over the next couple of years. If it executes in line with its forecasts, it says it will hit ~$23B in company-wide pre-tax free cash flow by 2021 at $55 per barrel oil (real terms, 2017 price). Call it $12.5B after-tax and residual Gulf of Mexico spill payments. That covers the dividend comfortably, allows some room for growth via stock buybacks and/or debt reduction, plus any possible upside captured from higher commodity prices.

Valuation And Conclusion

Right now, BP stock offers an annual distribution of $2.46 per ADS. Based on the current share price of $38, that puts the dividend yield at a shade under 6.5%. That is well-covered down to management's model price of $55 Brent.

Going forward, we can expect to see that cover come with a healthy amount of change left over. The "change" part being pretty important since it represents excess capital that can ultimately drive future dividend growth. Even if it goes solely towards the low-returning activity of debt reduction, that would probably be worth a couple of points in terms of annual growth.

Data by YCharts

As far as I can see, that puts BP stock in arguably the most attractive position it's been in for a while outside the 2016 meltdown. To recap: it offers up a starting dividend yield north of 6.4%, well above its historical average. On top of that, it has a pathway to grow that distribution by a few percentage points per annum in a benign oil price environment. Over the long run, that's been a winning formula for oil majors. At the very least it indicates BP stock returns will look a great deal better going forward compared to its recent historical number.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.