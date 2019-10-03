Bank Of America: 10-12% Annual Return On Long-Term U.S. Growth

We believe it offers the best risk/reward among large U.S. banks, with a likely 10-12% annual return. Our recommendation is Buy.

At $27.84, Bank of America is the second cheapest among large U.S. banks in P/E terms, and only 0.7x more expensive than Citi.

Even on the new, lower rates outlook, it can maintain current earnings - with a small yield decline offset by loan growth and flat/down expenses.

We like large U.S. banks, because they are natural “GDP+” businesses whose earnings grow ahead of GDP over time.

Introduction

Large U.S. banks are natural “GDP+” businesses whose earnings grow ahead of GDP over time, thanks to revenues that grow in line or ahead of GDP, economies of scale, technology-driven efficiencies and a consolidated competitive landscape. We are not alone in this view - among the top-10 holdings at Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B), 4 are large U.S. banks, including Bank of America (BAC), Wells Fargo (WFC), U.S. Bancorp (USB) and JP Morgan (JPM), adding up to 29% ($61.8bn) of the portfolio, with BAC the largest at 13% ($26.9bn).

Since we initiated a Buy recommendation on JPM in February, its share price has gained 14.0%, outperforming the S&P 500 by approx. 500 bps. BAC, however, has underperformed significantly during this period – presenting an attractive entry point.

JPM Share Price vs. BAC, WFC & S&P 500 (Since 21 Feb) Source: Yahoo Finance (03-Oct-19).

As we will explain below, BAC financials continue to show positive trends, indicating solid prospects for future earnings, pointing to a likely 10-12% annual return for investors.

Company Overview

BAC is a global banking conglomerate, offering a broad range of services to consumers and businesses, in the U.S. and 34 other countries:

BAC is primarily focused on the U.S., with 89% of revenues generated there, 6% in EMEA, 4% in Asia and 1% in LATAM & Caribbean. It is the #1 bank in the U.S. by deposits, one of the Big 3 (alongside JPM and WFC) who each has an approx. 10% share. Its footprint covers 85% of the U.S. population.

Consumer banking (primarily U.S.-facing) is the largest segment, with 46% of Profit Before Tax ("PBT") and the highest Return on Allocated Capital:

BAC Key Financials by Segment (2018A) NB. FTE = Fully Taxed Equivalent. Source: BAC annual report (2018).

Strong Performance Since 2015

BAC has delivered a strong financial performance since 2015, once the effects of the 2008/9 crisis have abated sufficiently. During 2015-18, revenues showed a CAGR of +3.1% (including approx. 4% in the last 2 years), led by a +6.4% CAGR in Net Interest Income. Non-Interest Income lines also grew, albeit more slowly; some of the lower growth was intentional, for example the reduction of Service Charges to improve customer relationships. BAC's Efficiency Ratio has continued to improve, from cost reduction and operational leverage, reaching 57% in 19H1:

BAC Net Revenue by Type & Overhead Ratio (2013-19H1A) NB. "Mortgage Banking" and "Gains on Sale of Debt Securities" moved to "Investment & Brokerage" fro 2018. Source: BAC results supplements.

All of these mean that PBT has grown faster than revenues, including at double-digits in 2016-18. PBT reached approx. $35bn in 2018, taking the Return on Tangible Common Equity ("ROTCE") to near 16%:

BAC Revenue Growth, PBT & ROTCE (2013-19H1A) NB. 2013-15 PBT growth rates not shown, as one-off items made them non-meaningful; 19H1 PBT was annualised. Source: BAC results supplements.

We believe BAC’s current earnings are sustainable, based on reviewing its key revenue and cost drivers, as outlined below.

Loan Growth

BAC's loan growth has been positive since 2016, providing a solid foundation for continuing Net Interest Income growth. Total loan growth has been in low-single-digits, dragged down by loans in the “all other” segment being in run-off; business segment loans have been growing mid-single-digits, although slowing as the U.S. economy decelerated:

BAC Average Loans & Leases (2013-19H1A) Source: BAC results supplements.

Management has guided to a continuing growth of low-single-digits in total loans and mid-single-digits in business segment loans, as the CFO stated:

“Our near term expectations for loan growth are unchanged. We still expect total loan growth to be in the low-single-digits, and growth in our business segments should be at mid-single-digits, maybe depending on economic growth on the low end of mid-single-digits, but we think we can achieve mid-single-digits” Paul Donofrio, BAC CFO (18Q4 Earnings Call)

Importantly, this loan growth has been achieved with little extra Common Equity Tier-1 ("CET1") capital needed, through the optimization of the balance sheet mix; substantially all net income since 2017 has been distributed to shareholders. BAC's CET1 ratio was at 11.7% at 19Q2, above the 9.5% required; and the Federal Reserve's Comprehensive Capital Analysis & Review in June 2019 resulted in BAC receiving permission to return $37bn of capital to shareholders in the following 4 quarters. Details are shown below:

BAC Capital Position & Shareholder Distributions (2013-18A) NB. 2013 capital figures are based on Basel I; other figures based on Basel III. Source: BAC results supplements.

Net Interest Yield

BAC's Net Interest Income growth has been helped by an expanding Net Interest Yield, and thus able to grow faster than loans in recent years:

BAC Loan Growth vs. Net Interest Income Growth (2013-19H1A) Source: BAC results supplements.

The expansion in Net Interest Yield has been due to rates on interest-earning assets rising faster than rates on interest-earning liabilities in the rates upcycle since 2015.

BAC Average Rates & Net Interest Yield (2013-19H1A) Source: BAC results supplements.

A key tool for BAC on Net Interest Yield is its low-cost consumer deposits (including savings, money market accounts, consumer certificates of deposit, etc.). These have grown from 47.4% ($635bn) of BAC’s interest-bearing liabilities in 13Q4 to 56.0% ($831bn) in 19Q2:

During 15Q4-18Q4, when the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked rates by 225bps, BAC's rate paid on deposits rose by only 56bps. This is enabled by the strength of BAC's retail franchise. Management's target is to grow deposits at “3%, 4% better than the economy” in the future. While cheap deposits will not completely offset the impact of lower rates, they are a competitive advantage over other banks.

Rate cuts by the Fed since July have been unhelpful to BAC, but their effects on revenues are likely manageable, from further growth in deposits as well as continuing loan growth. The impact of the two rate cuts so far has been to reduce 2019 Net Interest Income ("NII") growth from 3% originally to 1%, as management explained on the last earnings call:

“Last quarter on our earnings call, we reviewed our expectations that Net Interest Income could grow roughly 3% for the full year of 2019 over 2018. That was based on a relatively flat forward curve at the time ... Since that earnings call, on a spot basis, the 10-year rate has fallen more than 40bps and short-term LIBOR rates are lower by 10bps or so. From here, if we were to assume stable rates, we think our NII for 2019 would now be up approximately 2% compared to 2018. Additionally, the forward curve anticipates two Fed funds rate cuts in 2019 and another in 2020. If rates follow the forward curve, and the Fed funds rate were indeed to be cut twice this year starting this month, we think it would likely shave another 1% off NII growth for 2019.” Paul Donofrio, BAC CFO (19Q2 Earnings Call)

Also, the impact from rate cuts on NII would be mitigated by the benefit on the funding cost for the trading book and a mark-up in the value of the securities BAC holds (which accrues to the capital position through Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income).

Expenses

BAC has managed to reduce expenses (while still allowing investments in areas such as technology and branches) as revenues grow, allowing its PBT to grow faster than revenues:

BAC Non-Interest Expense & Efficiency Ratio (2013-19H1A) Source: BAC results supplements.

Management is currently guiding to expenses being lower year-on-year for 2019, and potentially flat or lower for 2020:

“We previously projected that we could hold 2019 flat with our 2018 expense of $53.2 billion inclusive of these planned investments … we now estimate expense in 2019 will be modestly lower than that.” Paul Donofrio, BAC CFO (19Q2 Earnings Call) “We gave you a flattish (expense guidance) from 2018 to 2019 to 2020, and we're basically saying you don't push 2020 down in your models because we will see what happens. But right now, we think 2019 is going to come in a couple of hundred million under what we said.” Brian Moynihan, BAC CEO (19Q2 Earnings Call)

Earning Prospects

Based on guidance, with 2 Fed rate cuts so far (and assuming 1 more in 2020), BAC earnings will remain at least stable.

NII will likely be flat or better, with slightly lower Net Interest Yield offset by loan growth; Non-Interest Income will continue to grow; expenses will be flat or lower. Credit quality will remain high, with stable Net Charge-Offs since 2014:

BAC Net Charge-Offs – Consumer & Commercial (2010-18) NB. Net Charge-Off was 0.69% for Consumer and 0.14% for Commercial for 19H1. Source: BAC shareholder meeting presentation (2019).

In the event of a more severe downturn (with more rate cuts), there will be an impact on BAC’s earnings and share price. However, BAC’s credit quality is higher than before, with the lowest loss rate expected in a downturn among peers, according to the Fed's stress tests:

Loss Rate in Fed Stress Tests - BAC vs. Peers Source: BAC shareholder meeting presentation (2019).

Over a longer timeframe, with rates eventually normalizing, BAC earnings will grow faster than GDP, as it has demonstrated so far since 2015.

Valuation

At $27.84, BAC shares trade on 1.5x Price / Tangible Book Value ("TBV") and 10.7x P/E. Dividend yield is 2.6%, and BAC will repurchase $30bn of shares (net of share-based compensation) during 19Q3-20Q2, equivalent to 11% of current market capitalisation.

Over the next 5 years, we assume Net Income will grow at 0-2% p.a. We assume earnings equivalent to 2% of market capitalisation is retained for growth (though no needed to be retained so far), and 2.6% is paid out as dividends, leaving approx. 6% for buybacks. This means EPS will grow at 6-8% p.a.

Hence we expect a 10-12% annual return for investors, from 2.6% in dividends, approx. 6-8% in share price appreciation driven by the same in EPS growth (including buybacks), and 2% from an upwards re-rating (based on P/E rising by 1x to 11.8x over the next 5 years)

Comparison with Other U.S. Banks

In P/E terms, BAC is cheaper than “quality” names USB and JPM, as well as WFC, and it is only 0.7x more expensive than Citi (C):

BAC Price / 19Q2 TBV vs. Peers Source: Company filings. BAC Price / 2018 Earnings vs. Peers Source: Company filings.

JPM is close to 20% more expensive than BAC on P/E, which is not justified by the difference in their growth rates. While JPM continues to grow earnings faster, due to higher revenue growth and similar/better Efficiency Ratio improvements, its 2018 EPS already implies a 17% ROTCE, the same as its average across-the-cycle ROTCE target; BAC's ROTCE is at 15.5%, which may offer more room for improvement:

Total Revenue Growth – BAC vs. JPM Source: Company filings. Efficiency Ratio – BAC vs. JPM Source: Company filings.

Conclusion

BAC financials show positive trends, in line with our thesis of large U.S. banks being “GDP+” earnings growers.

In past few years, BAC has had mid-single-digit core loan growth, rising Net Interest Yield, and rising profit margins. Even on the new, lower rates outlook, BAC should be able to maintain its earnings, with a small Net Interest Yield decline offset by loan growth and flat/down expenses.

While BAC will be negatively impacted by a downturn, it has the lowest expected loss rate among big banks in stress tests.

We expect a 10-12% annual return, from 2.6% in dividends, approx, 6-8% in share price appreciation from EPS growth (including buybacks), and c. 2% in upward re-rating.

At $27.84, BAC is the second cheapest among large U.S. banks, and only 0.7x more expensive than Citi, in P/E terms.

We believe BAC offers the most attractive risk/reward among large U.S. banks. Our recommendation is Buy.

