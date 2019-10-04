Retirement Advisor: The 'Right' To Social Security (Podcast)

Listen on the go! Subscribe to the SA for FAs podcast on iTunes, Stitcher and SoundCloud (click the highlighted links).
Financial advisor Devin Carroll, in an article on MarketWatch, put together a list of seven Social Security myths, one of which concerns the perception that Social Security is a right. He shows that Supreme Court decisions have clarified that Social Security is not a right that is earmarked to the beneficiary.
This podcast (6:06) argues that both demographics and economics make it hard to imagine how Congress will not exercise its prerogative to cut benefits by at least 25 percent by 2035.