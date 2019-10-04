Seeking Alpha
Retirement Advisor: The 'Right' To Social Security (Podcast)

by: SA For FAs
Summary

Financial advisor Devin Carroll, in an article on MarketWatch, put together a list of seven Social Security myths, one of which concerns the perception that Social Security is a right.

That Social Security is not a right that is earmarked to the beneficiary is well established in law.

That Congress will (rather than just can) cut benefits in the future seems nearly as well established by virtue of both demographics and economics.

This podcast (6:06) argues that both demographics and economics make it hard to imagine how Congress will not exercise its prerogative to cut benefits by at least 25 percent by 2035.

