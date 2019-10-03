TravelSky Technology: Cost Pressures And Slower Revenue Growth To Weigh On Share Price

TravelSky's revenue growth is likely to slow in the near term, due to slowing economic growth, U.S.-China trade tensions, RMB depreciation, and volatility in oil price.

Cost pressures on TravelSky should be sustained, as the company commits to increasing investments in research & development, including the establishment of an infrastructure cloud platform.

Elevator Pitch

Hong Kong-listed Chinese aviation information technology services company TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCPK:TSYHF) (OTCPK:TSYHY) [696:HK] is currently trading at 17.4 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E which represents a discount to the stock's historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 19 times.

I think this is justified due to TravelSky's cost pressures and slowing revenue growth in the near term, notwithstanding the company's status as a proxy for long-term secular Chinese air traffic growth. The company's operating expenses should continue to be on the uptrend (albeit at a slower pace compared with FY2018) with TravelSky committing to increased investments in R&D, despite stringent cost control. At the same time, the company's revenue growth should slow in line with weaker economic conditions. Therefore, TravelSky's P/E multiple de-rating is not surprising considering the more muted earnings growth outlook in the short term.

I will consider the stock again if either aviation traffic shows signs of improvement or cost pressures ease.

This is an update of my initiation article on TravelSky published on June 21, 2019.

Company Description

Started in October 2000 and listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong on February 2001, TravelSky Technology is a provider of information technology solutions such as airline reservation for China's aviation and travel industry.

TravelSky operates in four key business segments: the aviation information technology services, data network, system integration services, and accounting, settlement, and clearing services. The aviation information technology services business distributes electronic air tickets and collects a flat transaction fee for each electronic ticket it distributes; while the data network business charges travel agencies, airports, airlines, hotels, and other clients for real-time access to travel data. The system integration services business provides hardware integration, software integration, and data and information integration services on a project-by-project basis. TravelSky also provides accounting, settlement, and clearing services where it charges clients a service fee based on a percentage of transaction value. Other revenues include technology services, payment business, room tenancy, logistic business, and other services.

TravelSky's Revenue By Business Segment

Source: TravelSky's 1H2019 Results Presentation

Cost Pressures Continue

TravelSky's operating profit and net profit growth were +5.0% YoY and +5.6% YoY respectively for 1H2019 compared with a much higher revenue growth rate of +9.2% over the same period. This was attributable to a faster rate of growth in operating expenses (+12.1% YoY) relative to revenue in 1H2019.

TravelSky's Operating Expenses For 1H2018 And 1H2019

Source: TravelSky's 1H2019 Results Presentation

As per the table below, higher depreciation and amortization, personnel expenses, commission and promotion expenses, and cost of software and hardware sold (relating to system integration segment revenue) were only partially offset by the reduction in technical support and maintenance fees and other operating expenses, which led to a spike in operating expenses for 1H2019.

Other operating expenses decreased -25.8% YoY and was reduced from 6.6% of total operating expenses in 1H2018 to 4.3% of total operating expenses in 1H2019. The decline in other operating expenses is due to effective cost control, an increase in operating efficiency, and better receivables management. In FY2018, TravelSky recognized higher loss allowances for expected credit losses on trade receivables relating to the adoption of the new IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standard) 9 on financial instruments; such provisions are expected to be reduced significantly in FY2019, as the company is managing receivables more actively this year and has been recovering what is owed on past receivables. As a result, TravelSky expects other operating expenses to be lower YoY for full-year FY2019, in line with 1H2019 trends.

However, the guidance for the other categories of operating expenses is not as positive.

For example, the -10.7% YoY decrease in technical support and maintenance fees for 1H2019, which benefited from a lower number of facial recognition system installations at airports this year, might not be sustainable. This is because research and development or R&D is a key component of both technical support and maintenance fees (outsourced R&D work to external parties) and personnel expenses (internal R&D staff), and TravelSky has committed to increasing investments in R&D. At the 1H2019 results briefing on August 29, 2019, the company has guided that "the trend is that there will be a steady increase" when it comes to R&D expenses.

The expected increase in R&D expenses is largely related to TravelSky's creation of an infrastructure cloud platform, which will be initially meant for internal usage and help to reduce the company's operating costs (in-house cloud migration) in the mid-to-long term. When the cloud platform becomes more mature, TravelSky will then consider offering cloud services to external parties to earn additional revenue.

In the near term, the increased investments in R&D implies that the -10.7% YoY decrease in technical support and maintenance fees for 1H2019 is likely to narrow in 2H2019.

Personnel expenses (of which internal R&D staff costs are part of ) rose +17.9% YoY in 1H2019 and should continue to increase YoY in 2H2019 albeit at a more moderate rate. This is because the spike in personnel expenses was due to both salary adjustments and increase in social insurance payments in line with peers and market trends (permanent in nature), and a bringing forward of certain bonus payments from 2H2019 to 1H2019 (bonus payments originally paid at year-end were changed to be distributed evenly every month).

Commission and promotion expenses, comprising fees paid to airports and online travel agencies commissions, increased +6% in 1H2019, but this was a slower pace of growth relative to +60% and +19% for 2H2018 and 1H2018 respectively. In 2018, there was a significant increase in commission and promotion expenses as TravelSky spent a large amount on promoting overseas ticket distribution with foreign airlines which the company acknowledged was "a bit excessive." This year, TravelSky has optimized its spending on commission and promotion to be in line with revenue growth.

Cost of software and hardware sold spiked +66.9% YoY in 1H2019, due to an increase in revenue contribution from system integration services from 11.0% of revenue in 1H2018 to 12.4% of revenue in 1H2019, and a timing difference in cost and revenue recognition for a specific large system integration contract (costs were booked ahead of revenue in 1H2019 and revenue recognition should catch up in 2H2019).

Taking into account the above, TravelSky's operating margin declined by -160 basis points from 42.0% in 1H2018 to 40.4% in 1H2019. This follows on from the deterioration in the company's profitability last year, where the company's operating margin fell by 570 basis points from 36.7% in FY2017 to 31.0% in FY2018. Operating margin in the first half of the year tends to be higher than the second half of the year for TravelSky, due to seasonal effects and the timing of revenue and cost recognition. During the company's 1H2019 earnings call on August 29, 2019, the company expressed optimism on operating margin stability with its stringent cost control measures but stopped short of providing any guidance. Overall, notwithstanding stringent cost control, operating expenses should continue to be on the uptrend (albeit at a slower pace compared with FY2018) with TravelSky committing to increased investments in R&D.

Uncertainty Over Capital Expenditures And Depreciation Expenses

TravelSky's depreciation expenses increased +38.4% YoY to RMB414.5 million, representing 18.1% of total operating expenses in 1H2019 versus a ratio of 14.7% in 1H2018. This was attributable to the company's adoption of the new IFRS 16 where operating leases expenses were recognized as depreciation expenses in full. The company has guided for the absolute amount of depreciation for 2H2019 to be similar to that of 1H2019 at around RMB400 million.

TravelSky's Capital Expenditures

Source: TravelSky's 1H2019 Results Presentation

Future depreciation expenses will be dependent on TravelSky's capital expenditure plans. In 1H2019, the company's capital expenditures of RM377.4 million were significantly lower than the full-year capital expenditure target of approximately RMB2,356.6 million.

There is uncertainty over future capital expenditures and depreciation. TravelSky recognized that certain items in the company's FY2019 capital expenditure plans have not been implemented, and highlighted that the actual capital expenditures for 2019 could differ from the target depending on how the company's business plans are implemented.

Slower Revenue Growth

TravelSky is a proxy for long-term secular Chinese air traffic growth, with its core aviation information technology services business charging clients on a per-transaction basis. But in the near term, the company's revenue growth has slowed due to a combination of factors, including slowing economic growth globally, and in China, U.S.-China trade tensions, RMB depreciation, and volatility in oil price.

The company's YoY revenue growth slowed from +12.7% in 1H2018 to +9.2% in 1H2019; and its flight booking volume growth came down from +11.4% to +7.8% over the same period. This is in line with industry trends, as Chinese air passenger traffic growth for 1H2019 was +8.5%, slower compared with 1H2018's +12.4% YoY growth. At the company's 1H2019 earnings call on August 29, 2019, TravelSky highlighted that it thinks that the Chinese civil aviation authority's 2019 forecast of +11% air passenger traffic growth will not be achieved.

The bright spot for TravelSky in 1H2019 was the systems integration business which delivered a +23.6% YoY growth in segment revenue to RMB478.0 million. But this might not be sustainable, as this is largely a timing issue with a larger number of system integration projects reaching the point of revenue recognition in 1H2019. Also, as cost of software and hardware sold spiked 66.9% YoY, the systems integration business segment profit margin is likely to have declined. The systems integration business currently has 90 projects under construction and profit margin varies from project to project, so revenue and earnings for this segment are expected to be lumpy.

TravelSky's overall revenue growth of +9.2% in the first half of the year mirrors that of its core aviation information technology services business which increased segment revenue by +8.9% YoY to account for 57.9% of the company's 1H2019 revenue. Notably, the revenue growth for the aviation information technology services business was faster than the company's flight booking volume growth of +7.8% YoY. This was due to an increase in average selling price or ASP, a larger share of revenue contribution from foreign airlines (revenue denominated in foreign currencies) and favorable foreign exchange impact. The increase in ASP for 1H2019 partly eases concerns regarding the aviation information technology segment's pricing power, considering that the FY2018 YoY revenue growth of +7.3% for the aviation information technology services segment was lower than the +9.8% YoY growth in the amount of flight bookings.

Nevertheless, weak macro-economic conditions should continue to weigh on TravelSky's growth in flight booking volume and revenue in the near-term.

Valuation

TravelSky trades at 17.4 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and 15.3 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E based on its share price of HK$16.56 as of October 2, 2019. This represents a discount to the stock's historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 19 times.

The stock also offers a trailing 1.8% dividend yield.

Variant View

The key risk factors for TravelSky include slower-than-expected aviation traffic, weak pricing power for its aviation information technology services business, and higher-than-expected costs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.