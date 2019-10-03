After Great Earnings, McCormick Will Post Further Gains

To be certain, McCormick stock is expensive. But in this case, its high quality makes it worth holding on to.

Short sellers have launched various theses against the company over the past couple years; the company's results have put these concerns to rest.

I've been a long-time owner of McCormick (MKC) stock, and have published six previous articles about the firm dating back to 2016. Throughout that time, there have been two constants: many people think the stock is overvalued, and short sellers maintain surprisingly large bets against the firm. Regardless of the detractors, McCormick stock has delivered:

With shares moving higher this week after a blow-out earnings report, expect to hear more concerns about the company's valuation. And the short sellers haven't gone anywhere either. Yet I'm still happily holding my shares and see the company driving further shareholder value into the next decade.

Around Seeking Alpha, sentiment on McCormick has been fairly neutral recently:

Given that the authors on this site tend to be positively inclined toward conservative Dividend Aristocrats such as McCormick, sentiment is clearly not overwhelmingly positive at the moment. That's true outside of Seeking Alpha as well. According to data from Finviz, 6.4% of McCormick's stock is being shorted at the moment, and the short ratio is at an elevated 10, meaning it'd take two weeks of average trading volume for all the bears to close out their bets against the company. This is an extremely high level of short interest for a "boring" consumer business like McCormick.

McCormick has been dogged by short sellers for several years now. My last article on McCormick, published in November 2018, debunked the idea that McCormick was the "Valeant of Flavortown" - that is, to say, an excessively indebted company using M&A to paper over a struggling business model. While those arguments have lost credibility as McCormick's balance sheet rapidly improves, bears haven't given up.

Bears Pivot To New Arguments Against McCormick

Management clearly made it clear when they acquired Reckitt - the owner of the French's and Frank's brands - that it was going to lever up to pay for the deal. However, they vowed that they would quickly pay that debt off with cash flow in the ensuing quarters. McCormick's short sellers apparently didn't take management's word at face value; regardless, that's exactly what has happened, as McCormick is rapidly paying off its debt and has gotten its Debt/EBITDA back under 4x as was promised.

With the excess leverage argument against MKC stock dissipating, it's time for new concerns. Enter this short seller thesis on McCormick stock from Value Investor's Club earlier this year. The author, who writes under the pen name Tim321, explained the meat of his short position as follows:

MKC is one of the only remaining global Household & Personal Care/Food & Beverage peers yet to be fully hit by increasing private label penetration and the resulting lack of pricing power due to weakening brand relevance. While other peers have seen growth slow and trading multiples collapse over the last two years, MKC still trades at a premium multiple of 18x Fwd. EBITDA and ~25x FY2019 EPS. I believe that the reported growth from the Reckitt Food’s [Frank's and French's] acquisition has masked weak underlying trends. Now that this deal has fully annualized, MKC looks similar to its peers with low to no organic growth, high leverage, and a few remaining levers to pull to juice growth (such as M&A or further cost cutting). I believe the thesis has started to play out with weak guidance provided on the most recent earnings call. Management expects 1-3% reported sales growth (3-5% constant currency) and 4-6% Adj. EPS growth in 2019. For this exciting growth profile, you can purchase shares for ~25x FY2019 EPS.

Tim wrote this with McCormick stock at $128 and it's now at $165 so this analysis has failed to play out, at least so far. With management raising full-year guidance this week, the potential indications of a slowdown that Tim was looking for have sharply reversed as well.

In any case, last year, I explained why the excessive debt arguments against McCormick were misguided. Let's look at why this newer bearish take is also mistaken.

McCormick Is Not Another Generic Food Company

If you view McCormick's peers as the likes of Kraft Heinz (KHC), Campbell's (CPB), General Mills (GIS), and Kellogg's (K), then yes, McCormick's 25x (now 30x) P/E ratio makes no sense. But McCormick isn't in the same ballpark as those firms.

There's two reasons for that. For one, 40% of McCormick's business is in flavor solutions. This division sells specific tastes, coatings, mixes, sauces, and the like to restaurants and other large industrial customers. This business is high margin and has incredibly sticky sales, as McCormick's products offer the thing that makes a chain restaurant's menu offering distinctive and memorable. The switching costs of leaving McCormick are extremely high in this case. Many of the best businesses in the world provide a small input to a high margin product; McCormick is in that category with flavors. When it sells that, say, precise mango chipotle flavor for a national chain's pork sandwich, that revenue will be recurring and high margin. The restaurant isn't going to risk angering customers by changing the subtle flavor of a key menu item to save a couple pennies per serving. For much more information on McCormick's flavor business and R&D work in this area, see my article on the subject.

Even excluding the flavor solutions business, the McCormick's consumer-focused revenues are higher-quality than the likes of a General Mills or Kraft. Why's that? Because McCormick is selling niche products where there is far less competition. A grocery store is happy to carry a ton of different ketchups or cereals because people buy them frequently and there are a lot of new product offerings, ads, and changes in packaging to entice customers.

A bottle of oregano or parsley, by comparison, isn't depleted quickly, nor are there many product innovations in the category. Thus, grocery stores aren't going to want to devote much shelf space to spices, nor are they going to be looking to swap out McCormick for other brands frequently. As it is, McCormick is also the leading private label spice producer, so to the extent private label takes business from branded McCormick, it hits margins, but the business isn't disappearing entirely by any means.

Tim - and many others - also keep claiming that there is little to no inherent growth in McCormick's business and that they are having to use acquisitions to mask a stagnant product line. The numbers simply don't back that argument up, however. Flavorings is a 5% CAGR growing market globally, and U.S. consumer sauce use in particular has doubled over just the past six years (data: slide 12, here).

It's simply misguided to compare McCormick's business to something like cereal or soft drinks where volume is flat to down and producers can only increase unit sales by stealing market share from rivals. McCormick is in a quickly growing market. As consumers seek to eat healthier flavors they swap in spices and seasonings in place of fat, sugar, salt, and other perceived nutritional ills. Also, McCormick's flavoring business shows no signs of slowing down, as restaurants use increasingly complex and creative mixes of flavors to differentiate themselves from rivals.

Quarterly Earnings Disprove The Bear Thesis

McCormick's just released quarterly earnings were excellent in a variety of ways. EPS easily topped expectations, margins soared, organic growth continued, and the company raised guidance going forward. Great report, and not a surprise that MKC stock rallied sharply on it.

Also, more specifically, it directly invalidated several bearish talking points around McCormick's stock. For one, people have been arguing that margins can't go up much more for two reasons. One, McCormick has already cut costs aggressively, leaving little fat. And two, packaged foods companies have over-earned in recent years, making a reversion to the mean inevitable. The second point is simply not applicable, as you saw, because McCormick isn't selling generic food products. Additionally, it has rapid growth in its high-margin industrial flavorings business to keep lifting overall margins higher.

Tim's bear thesis also claimed that McCormick was reaching the limit of how much margins could go up because any additional attempts to raise prices would cause unit volumes to decline due to the rise of supposed private label competition. And yet, this quarter, we saw sales increase and margins soar, without notable pushback from retailers or consumers.

In fact, for the quarter, the company grew operating income 10%, operating margins by an astounding 160 basis points, while earnings surged 14% versus the same quarter last year. Look at that number again - earnings up 14%. This is no in-the-doldrums packaged foods company here; yet the bears keep wanting to compare it to the likes of General Mills. That's been a costly error.

Finally, I'd note that - again, contrary to the doom and gloom we heard last year about leverage - the company's year-to-date cash flow exploded almost 25% higher, from $389 million through Q3 '18 to $495 million this past quarter. In turn, the company immediately used more than $200 million of this to pay down debt. The company is now down to 3.7x debt/EBITDA - a huge improvement from 5x immediately following the latest acquisition. On top of that, McCormick is now ahead of schedule to get to below 3.0x debt/EBITDA by the end of next year.

The company made a huge acquisition that increased operating risk - for a time - but at this point, everyone should realize that management made a great call buying French's and Frank's. And it has executed the merger process exceedingly well. How many more quarters do we need to see with double-digit growth figures including truly outstanding cash flow generation before the elevated short interest in MKC stock finally gives up?

Risks To MKC Stock Going Forward

Now, to be fair, Tim makes some valid points in his bear thesis earlier this year. For example, he's right to note the rise of deep discounter groceries such as Aldi's. These stores don't carry branded spices, and thus will naturally hurt McCormick's business as they continue to expand their market share of the overall grocery business. He also highlights the risk that the switch to online grocery shopping will hurt the value of McCormick's brands. He uses data for French's, which is admittedly a weaker brand in the online world, though there's not much evidence of the online market hurting McCormick's core spices and seasonings market yet.

Valuation is always a risk. If you don't share my opinion that the French's/Frank's purchase was a home run, the valuation is starting to look rather extended. Consider Morningstar for example, which has only bumped its fair value for MKC stock by about $10 over the past 18 months:

I think Morningstar's analyst, Erin Lash, is missing the boat here. Management had previously guided earnings of $5.20 to $5.30, they now raised this to $5.30 to $5.35. Lash says that because she had previously modeled earnings of $5.30 for this year, her fair value for the stock doesn't change despite the guidance bump. Still, it would seem important to factor in the underlying reasons that McCormick's earnings are topping previous estimates.

Regardless, I bring that up to show that MKC stock could drop to, say, $140 and there wouldn't necessarily be a big wave of people stepping in to support the stock and buy the dip at that price simply on valuation. I'd also note, from that chart, that McCormick, incredibly enough, has produced a double-digit total return every single year since the Financial Crisis! That's an enviable streak, but certainly not one that can continue indefinitely.

MKC stock is getting loaded up in momentum, low volatility, and other such trend-chasing quant baskets and factor ETFs due to its years of success. Changes in money flows and investing strategies could easily cause a rush of capital out of McCormick stock, regardless of the business' underlying fundamentals.

MKC Stock: Easy To Hold

With the negatives on valuations and potential business model risk, why hold onto McCormick stock at this point? For one thing, with such a stable high-quality business, value tends to keep compounding surprisingly quickly, even from a high starting price.

Fellow author Kody's Dividends just made this point. He went through the numbers and concluded that MKC stock is mildly overvalued and likely to generate 7.6-8.6% annual returns going forward. I don't see any major flaws in his math (though I wouldn't be surprised if McCormick outperforms his estimate). But let's assume it plays out: Is an 8.1% annual return such a bad thing in a world with interest rates where they are?

If you conclude MKC stock is overpriced and buy the S&P 500 instead, what does it need to do to match McCormick's returns? Assuming McCormick makes 8%/year, the S&P 500 would need to go up 6% per year to match it (with the dividend making up the rest of the margin). That would leave the S&P 500 index at 5,400 a decade from now. This could certainly happen - unlike many folks, I'm reasonably bullish on stocks going forward. Still, 5,400 is quite a ways out there from the current quote.

If you told index investors that the S&P would be at 5,400 a decade from now, most folks would probably be reasonably happy. So is getting the same 8% annual return from a much higher-quality, lower-risk company such a bad thing? Sure, interest rates could skyrocket, and reduce the appeal of MKC's returns dramatically. Wouldn't you still rather own this than, say, a preferred stock paying a fixed 5.5% year with no potential capital gains upside whatsoever and significant price downside if rates soar?

Am I personally buying more MKC stock today? No. But it's one of my top 10 positions and I haven't sold a share either. That said, if I wanted to buy a high-quality food and beverage stock today, I'd be looking closely at Hormel Foods (HRL), as it is the clear laggard out of the sector's premier businesses. As I recently tweeted:

