Apple: Strong iPhone 11 Series Sales To Drive Upside Surprise

The days since the launch of Apple's (AAPL) new iPhones have seen most analysts react positively to the new lineup, as well as note that iPhone 11 Pro sales appear stronger than expected. Now, more than three weeks after the Sept. 10 event, delivery dates for iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max stretch 3-4 weeks for online orders from the U.S. Apple site. Apple appears to have underestimated 11 Pro demand, and that's good news for investors.

A broad analyst consensus regarding iPhone 11 and 11 Pro sales strength

Most analysts who cover Apple have offered observations to the effect that iPhone 11 or 11 Pro sales are running ahead of expectations, and many of these have raised price targets and/or ratings. I say this on the basis of reporting by Philip Elmer-DeWitt on his site ped30.com.

Elmer-DeWitt has covered Apple since the beginning and has acquired numerous industry contacts. He gets a copy of virtually every research note published about Apple, and he generally quotes from them liberally. He provided a good summary of initial analyst takes on Sept. 11.

In this section I'll only highlight a few of the analysts who issued research notes in the weeks following the event, along with the notable bearish exceptions.

Daniel Ives of Wedbush maintains Outperform rating and $245 price target:

We are seeing delivery times extend for iPhone 11 pre-orders across a range of colors and models this week, with our expectations now that iPhone launch units could exceed 75 million (original Street expectations were ~70 million) given underlying demand especially in China. The base model iPhone 11 currently we estimate is seeing pre-order activity in the all-important China region that is “roughly double” from a year ago with XR as it appears the lower price points, dual camera functionality, and added colors is hitting the sweet spot for consumers that have been waiting to upgrade.

Kyle McNealy of Jefferies raises rating from neutral to buy and raises price target to $260:

Apple’s “Franchise” iPhone Position Is Secure. Our analysis of ListenFirst digital/ social engagement metrics coming out of the iPhone 11/11 Pro launch shows brand engagement is higher than ever for Apple. ListenFirst’s Digital Audience Rating was higher for the iPhone 11 than the XS/XR launch last year and Samsung’s Galaxy S10 launch in February. We don’t see loyalty waning for Apple as the iOS platform creates incredible stickiness among customers. Also, most of industry profitability comes from the high-end of the smartphone market where Apple holds a dominant position. A Significantly Expanding Services TAM. We think the Services opportunity is underestimated broadly by investors. The TAM (total addressable market) associated with Apple’s Services business is expanding rapidly as they add new offerings. In our view, Services expansion is also part of Apple’s logic for mid-range iPhone offerings. We estimate the annual Services revenue Apple generates from every active device will be $38 in FY’20. That’s up from $25 in 2017 and growing at 14%.

McNealy's research note also reminded investors that Apple still takes home the majority of smartphone industry profit:

Samik Chatterjee of J.P. Morgan maintains Overweight rating and raises price target to $265:

Stronger volume expectations for F4Q19 and F1Q20. We are raising our volume forecasts for F4Q19 (Sep-end) by 1 mn and for F1Q20 (Dec-end) by 3 mn units to account for the stronger trends, particularly led by the iPhone 11 model amongst the new iPhones. Given investor expectations were largely set for a muted product cycle in 2019 with limited h/w upgrades and replacement cycle risks from expectations for 5G enabled iPhones in 2020, we believe the volume upside in 2019 will have significance in demonstrating that the firm can deliver balance of volume and profitability even in a tough backdrop. Raise expectations for 2020 product cycle. Led by our expectation of one new iPhone model in calendar 1H20 followed by three 5G enabled iPhones in September 2020, we are forecasting a strong 2020 product cycle with C2020 volumes of 198 mn followed by 200 mn in C2021. We expect solid consumer interest in 5G phones at the premium end of the North American market, and Apple is well positioned to drive an outsized share with its 2020 product cycle.

There have been some notable exceptions to the positive analyst responses. Perennial Apple bear Jun Zhang of Rosenblatt reiterated his $150 price target on Sept. 14. Rod Hall of Goldman Sachs cut his price target to $165 and maintained a Hold rating as of Sept. 13:

We believe that Apple plans to account for its 1-year trial for TV+ as a ~$60 discount to a combined hardware and services bundle. This method of accounting will likely result in lower up front ASPs and margins and then higher services revenue growth. Effectively, Apple’s method of accounting moves revenue from hardware to Services even though customers do not perceive themselves to be paying for TV+. Though this might appear convenient for Apple’s services revenue line it is equally inconvenient for both apparent hardware ASPs and margins in high sales quarters like the upcoming FQ1’20 to December… Assuming 25% gross margin contribution from free trial TV+ revenues results in a negative calculated impact to EPS of 16% in FQ1’20 and 14% for FY20 in total but, importantly, no impact to cashflow.

Hall's claim drew a specific rebuke from Apple:

We do not expect the introduction of Apple TV+, including the accounting treatment for the service, to have a material impact on our financial results.

My reading of Apple's response is that Apple has been spending billions of dollars (reportedly) on content for over a year with no revenue coming in. So Apple offering a free year of AppleTV+ to purchasers of Apple hardware doesn't really make a difference, regardless of how the costs are accounted. Apple will have some higher operating costs associated with starting and maintaining the service, but these are probably in the noise as far as Apple is concerned.

It's worth noting that Toni Saccanaghi of Bernstein (from Elmer-DeWitt's September 11 summary) had a different take on the TV+ promotion, which more or less matches my own:

We view Apple’s decision to bundle a year of Apple TV+ with Apple hardware – and offer a low subscription price post-trial – as extremely clever. Apple TV+ will now potentially reach 200M+ Apple customers in its first year of existence. Even if only a fraction of those customers converts to paid subscriptions after 12 months – which at only $5 per month increases the odds of conversion – Apple TV+ could accumulate tens of millions of paid subscriptions by the end of 2020 – potential making it larger than Disney+.

And Saccanaghi can hardly be considered an Apple bull with a Market Perform rating and $205 price target.

The tricky task of interpreting iPhone delivery dates

I agree that Apple bulls sometime make too much of iPhone delivery dates. There is in fact no way to derive an estimate of absolute sales volume from the delivery dates alone. Ming-Chi Kuo, an Apple analyst who usually gets things right, was among the first to up his estimates for iPhone sales. According to 9 to 5 Mac:

Basing his predictions largely off of Apple’s online shipping estimates, Kuo points out strong demand for the new colors: The midnight green iPhone 11 Pro, and the green and purple iPhone 11 models. He also warns that production problems of the glass for the midnight green phone means availability of that model is currently constrained. Kuo indicates that the demand for the more expensive iPhone 11 Pro is higher in the United States, whereas the Chinese market is most interested in the cheaper iPhone 11 series. Given the positive early signs, TF Securities is raising its estimate for new iPhone shipments in 2019 to 70-75 million units, up from its previous 65-70 million estimate. Unsurprisingly, Kuo says the availability of trade-in programs and zero-interest payment plans is helping to stimulate upgrades.

Kuo is known for his often accurate supply chain intelligence, so presumably he had more data to work with than just shipping estimates.

And fellow SA contributor Paulo Santos makes some excellent points about interpreting the demand picture:

In 2018, the September launch took place on Sept. 21 (one day later) but it only included the more expensive models. It only included the iPhone XS and XS Max. The least expensive model, the iPhone XR, was only made physically available on Oct. 26.

In 2019, the September launch took place on Sept. 20. Most importantly, all the iPhone models (11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max) were made available on that date.

And finally, the iPhone that was not launched in Sept. 21, 2018, the iPhone XR, also came to dominate iPhone sales (because of being the cheaper model).

He's right that this is an important difference that underscores the difficulties involved. However, his point about iPhone XR sales is somewhat weakened by the fact that, at least in the U.S. market, it's the Pro models that are backordered, while there is no shipping delay for iPhone 11 (the model most comparable to the XR). This suggests a year-over-year improvement in demand for the higher end iPhone 11 Pro models.

So, what can one say about the delivery dates? There's one observation that one can make fairly conclusively, and that is iPhone 11 Pro demand in the U.S. (and potentially all of North America) is running well ahead of Apple's expectations.

Apple does its best to anticipate demand and size production capacity and inventory accordingly prior to launch. This is at best an imprecise science, and the lack of supply/demand balance suggests that either initial inventory or production capacity or both have fallen short of demand.

A more compelling iPhone value proposition

If there's a single factor that has contributed to the greater apparent demand, it would not be that there's earth shaking innovation in iPhone 11. I have pointed out the innovations that are present, but these probably pale in comparison to what will be available next year.

Instead, I believe that it's Apple's pricing of the iPhone 11 series that has resulted in greater demand. Apple has simply made the iPhone value proposition even more compelling. iPhone 11 gained a second camera, a new A13 Bionic processor, iOS 13, and a free year of TV+, all for $50 less than the XR. The iPhone 11 Pros gained a third camera, the A13, iOS 13, and a free year of TV+, while holding the line on price.

The fact that Apple appears to have underestimated demand for the 11 Pros suggests that Apple hasn't quite figured out the iPhone demand curve. That actually isn't too surprising. Price elasticity is best found through experiment, and Apple only started offering a third, lower-cost new option for iPhone last year.

I've long advocated that Apple not merely offer older models at a discount in order to meet demand for lower cost iPhones, but offer purpose designed and built models. Last year's iPhone XR was therefore something of an experiment, since Apple had never before offered an all new model specifically designed to be a less expensive alternative to its top of the line iPhone models.

The experiment worked, and iPhone XR became the top-selling smartphone of 2019 by mid year, according to IHS Markit research. But then, there's been a long standing existence proof that such market segmentation does work in the auto industry.

Apple's lack of shipping delays for the iPhone 11 is not necessarily a bad thing. Apple probably has had high expectations for iPhone 11, and appears to have calibrated the demand just right.

Investor takeaways

Apple provided its guidance for fiscal Q4 in the July 30 fiscal Q3 earnings report well before the September iPhone launch. At that time, expectations were probably fairly modest. Certainly my own expectations were fairly low, and this was a broadly-shared opinion. It was known that key innovations such as 5G would have to wait until 2020.

Apple's guidance for Q4 reflected those expectations. Apple guided to a 0.6% decline y/y at the midpoint of its guidance range of $61- 64 billion in revenue. My take at the time was that this reflected continued y/y declines in iPhone revenue, partially offset by strength in Services and Wearables.

My thesis here is fairly simple. If iPhone sales (especially the 11 Pros) are stronger than Apple's expectations, then Apple is likely to exceed the top end of its guidance. Such over-achievement is not reflected in analyst consensus, however. The Yahoo average analyst estimate for Q4 revenue is $62.77 billion, more or less in the middle of the guidance range.

Where Apple is concerned, this is normally a pretty safe bet, but I think the consensus is missing the iPhone 11 impact. I believe that investors could be in for a rare upside surprise. I remain long Apple and rate it a buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.