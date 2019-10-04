Why Altria Will Beat The S&P 500 From Here

However, Altria will still thrive even in the worst case scenario of an outright vaping ban.

I'll explain why these fears are misplaced, and why Altria's core cigarette business provides tremendous upside, regardless of where vaping regulations head next.

Altria shares have shed nearly 50% of their value, based largely on fears of a regulatory crackdown across the vaping industry.

It was one of the best buying opportunities of all time…

I’m talking about the late 1990s regulatory crackdown on Big Tobacco, when the largest four U.S. cigarette makers were forced to settle public health-related lawsuits with the attorney’s general of nearly every state and territory in the union. This “Master Settlement Agreement” not only called for over $200 billion in fines over the next 25 years (plus billions in fines thereafter), but it also hobbled the industry’s marketing and advertising practices.

At the time, the MSA looked like a death blow. Investors panicked and sold tobacco stocks across the board for the next year and a half. Shares of Altria (MO) - which existed as Phillip Morris at the time - collapsed by more than 60% from a high of $14 per share in November 1998 to under $5 per share by March of 2000:

But in hindsight, this marked one of the best blue chip buying opportunities of all time. Had you bought Altria at $5 per share in March 2000, and reinvested dividends along the way, you would have turned a modest $10,000 investment into a stunning $400,000 nest egg by mid-2017. Meanwhile, the same investment in the S&P 500 would have turned into about $25,000.

And while history doesn’t repeat, it often rhymes. Today, with shares of Altria down nearly 50% on regulatory fears compared with an S&P 500 near record highs, the stage is once again set for Altria to crush the broader stock market going forward.

But in order to fully appreciate today’s opportunity, we must dive deep into the regulatory weeds. This time around, the critical regulatory question centers around the rise of “vaping” devices, also known as e-cigarettes. Let's get started with a brief overview of why vaping has become so popular...

Vaping: A "Less Harmful" Nicotine Delivery System

Vaping devices heat up a liquid formulation containing nicotine (or other chemicals, like THC - the active ingredient in marijuana), to deliver the same desired result as a traditional cigarette - nicotine (or THC) - but without the more than 7,000 chemical byproducts created from the combustion process. In other words, vaping offers the potential for a less harmful nicotine delivery system. As former FDA Chief Dr. Scott Gottlieb explained:

“It’s not the nicotine that kills you. It’s all the other carcinogens in lighting tobacco on fire.”

The science is still incomplete on vaping products, but the current research from UK health authorities indicates that e-cigarettes are roughly 95% less harmful than traditional cigarettes. Some researchers believe that e-cigarettes could be even safer, including New York University professor Dr. David Abrams, who recently said: “Actually, I would go further… from looking at the cancer biomarkers, that it could be as high as 98% or 99% (safer) for cancer."

Given this upside, it's no surprise why more and more Americans switch from cigarettes to vaping each year, helping push American smoking rates to new record lows at an accelerating pace. Given that cigarettes kill 480,000 Americans each year, the rise in vaping has been hailed as one of the single biggest public health opportunities in 120 years - since the invention of machine rolled cigarettes gave rise to the modern tobacco industry. Of course, this wasn't good news for everyone...

Leading U.S. cigarette maker Altria found itself unable to compete effectively with its own Green Smoke and Mark Ten e-cigarettes, especially compared with the explosive growth rate of industry leader Juul. Founded in May of 2015, Juul emerged as a privately held spin-off from Pax Labs in 2017. It's growth rate has been nothing short of incredible - from a standing start in 2015 to the undisputed industry leader in just two years, and occupying roughly 75% market share today.

Last December, Altria management figured if you can't beat 'em, join 'em, and acquired a 35% non-controlling stake in Juul. Altria paid a hefty $12.8 billion for its stake. While expensive, the purchase was somewhat justified given Juul's industry dominance and incredible growth rate, as revenues surged five-fold from $200 million in 2017 to a billion in 2018. But in less than a year, everything has changed. So far this year, the vaping industry has come under intense scrutiny from policymakers on two different fronts:

The outbreak of a vaping-related lung disease, which has so far resulted in 805 hospitalizations and 13 deaths. A surge in youth vaping rates, which grew from 1.5% in 2011 to 27.5% in 2019.

Let’s tackle these one at a time, starting with the lung disease outbreak.

Vaping Disease Linked to Black Market THC Products

Let's first clear up the single biggest misperception regarding the vaping disease outbreak: the terms "vaping" and "e-cigarette" include both nicotine and THC based products. And so far, the weight of the evidence suggests that most of the diseases are linked to THC products. To quote the latest CDC report:

“Most patients have reported a history of using e-cigarette products containing THC... Some have reported the use of e-cigarette products containing only nicotine.”

And the key culprit, reports suggest, comes in the form of black market “thickening agents” like vitamin E acetate. It’s an age old trick among unscrupulous drug dealers: cut down your high-value product (THC oil) with cheap filler ingredients (vitamin E oil). How prevalent is this practice? We can't know for sure given the black market nature of the most THC vaping products, but all evidence suggests widespread use, including one Washington Post article that recently reported:

“In Utah, 90 percent of THC products tested in the past several weeks contained vitamin E oil, according to the state health department.”

In other words, the vaping outbreak is much more likely tied to underground “Walter White” style THC operations rather than legitimate products offered by the likes of Juul. But that hasn’t stopped the media and policymakers from conflating the two, leading to a widespread perception that legitimate nicotine-based vaping products are the cause of the lung disease outbreak. Here’s one “hot take” from a professional money manager, with hundreds of millions of dollars under management:

Of course, basic statistics bring a much needed reality check to the situation. Even if you attribute 100% of the vaping deaths to legitimate nicotine vaping products, like Juul e-cigarettes, the numbers don’t even register on the chart of other societal ills - many of which are freely available for sale as we speak:

Source

But since we live in a world where perception itself creates reality, regardless of the objective facts and data, the majority of Americans now believe that nicotine-based e-cigarettes (as opposed to black market THC products) caused the recent lung disease outbreak. And thus, the percent of adults who believe e-cigarettes offer a less harmful alternative to traditional cigarettes has plunged to 22%, according to a recent opinion poll.

But as bad as the misinformation campaign surrounding the lung disease outbreak has been for the sector, it pales in comparison to threat posed by the rise in youth vaping.

The Youth Vaping "Epidemic"

There’s simply no denying the numbers: youth vaping rates have doubled since 2017, with roughly one in four 12th grade students claiming to have vaped in the last 30 days. Regulators began zeroing in on this trend over a year ago, when then-FDA Chief Scott Gottlieb declared an “epidemic” in youth vaping in a September 2018 press release. Gottlieb put forth the theory that has now become the focal point of a nationwide regulatory crackdown:

“We know that the flavors play an important role in driving the youth appeal.”

This flavor-blaming campaign reached a fever pitch on September 11th, when President Trump announced he would push for a nationwide ban on "most flavored e-cigarettes". This opened the floodgates for a series of state and city lawmakers announcing similar measures. Today, we have vaping flavor bans in states like Michigan, New York, Massachusetts and Rhode Island, plus a long list of other cities and states considering similar bans.

One look at the industry headlines in mid-September provides a good snapshot of the intensity of the regulatory backlash:

But when you really dig into the logic at play here, this vaping crackdown makes little sense.

If Youth Vaping is an “Epidemic”... What about Smoking and Drinking?

Despite all the outrage from policymakers over the youth vaping "epidemic", cigarettes continue quietly killing half a million Americans per year without so much as a peep of political or media outrage. And if we want to hone in on the youth statistics, I will quote former FDA Chief Scott Gottlieb in a July 27th memo:

“Unless we change course, 5.6 million young people today will die prematurely later in life from tobacco use.”

So yes, youth vaping is a problem... but the default state of reality is that millions of young people alive today will die an early death due to cigarette smoking. And for all of its flaws, we can't deny that the rise of vaping has likely had some contribution to the precipitous decline in youth smoking rates since 2011:

Source

Meanwhile, research indicates that if you make e-cigarettes more inaccessible, many youth will simply switch back to cancer causing combustible cigarettes. Is that really a risk policymakers will take by cracking down on the vaping industry? But let's go one step further - if policymakers believe that prohibition works, why not just ban cigarettes altogether?

Alternatively, if we simply want to target youth smoking, why not ban menthol cigarettes? After all, studies show that menthol flavored cigarettes are the single most popular type of cigarette among the youth - accounting for 54.5% of high school cigarette use. Given this underage menthol cigarette smoking “epidemic”, where are the calls for the emergency bans of menthol cigarettes?

Finally, if flavors are the key factor driving youth to vaping, wouldn’t that same logic extend to other industries, like alcohol? The CDC reports that 30% of high school students drank alcohol in the last 30 days, and 14% reported binge drinking. This underage drinking comes with a death and injury toll that blows vaping out of the water. Based on CDC data, 4,300 young people die of underage alcohol consumption each year and another 119,000 visit the emergency room.

Given this underage drinking “epidemic”, where are the calls for the emergency bans of flavored alcohol?

UK Does Vaping Right

If U.S. regulators need instruction on how to avoid a youth vaping “epidemic”, they can simply look at our friends across the pond. In England, the nicotine vaping industry offers just as many flavor varieties as those found in the U.S., but with minuscule rates of youth vaping - at less than 1% of the nonsmoking youth population. How did they achieve this? A Public Health England spokesperson recently explained…

"Similar choice of flavors exist in the US and UK and yet we do not have the same levels of youth vaping here. Our much lower rates are due to our much stricter advertising regulations and possibly our lower nicotine cap.”

In other words, simple industry regulation works. And the truth is, we don’t even have to look across the pond. Youth vaping rates were already on the decline in 2015 - 2016, until the FDA opened the door for the very vaping "epidemic" we now face, thanks to a single policy decision made in mid-2017.

The FDA Opened the Door for Youth Vaping Epidemic

For better or worse, the vaping industry faced an imminent regulatory crackdown starting in August of 2016. That was when the FDA announced it would begin regulating all e-cigarettes as “tobacco products”. Among other things, these regulations required manufacturers to submit something called a Pre-Market Tobacco Application (PMTA) starting in August of 2018. Here's why this single requirement would have crushed the vaping industry...

The estimates vary, but the FDA puts the PMTA cost between $117,000 and $466,000. Some manufacturers have claimed the application would cost them as much as $2 million. Regardless of the exact figure, the key point is that the FDA would require a separate PMTA for each unique vaping device and vaping liquid - even those with the same flavor, but different nicotine concentrations. With hundreds of unique SKUs to apply for, you can see why this single requirement would put nearly every small-to-medium size vape shop out of business.

When the FDA’s new rules were announced back in August of 2016, American Vaping Association president Greg Conley explained the severity of the situation facing the industry:

“The bad news is that August 8th … marks the beginning of a two-year countdown to FDA prohibition of 99.9%+ of vapor products on the market… If we do not succeed in changing the FDA’s (new regulations), the vapor industry will shrink to almost nothing beginning August 8, 2018."

This forecast proved prescient. The growth rate of the vaping industry - previously one of America’s “biggest small-business success stories” - slowed to a standstill in the wake of the August 2016 FDA regulations. This industry slowdown is best visualized in the following chart tracking employment at “tobacconists”, which includes both traditional tobacco shops and the vaping industry:

Source

Had the proposed FDA rules from August 2016 went into effect as planned in August 2018, instead of a “youth vaping epidemic” we'd likely be reading headlines about the “death of the vaping industry”. But instead, as you can see from the chart above, the industry’s growth re-accelerated beginning in mid-2017, bringing youth vaping rates along with it. So what happened?

Enter Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the newly FDA Commissioner who took office in March of 2017. Before discussing what happened next, let’s first establish some context. Gottlieb – a former hedge fund insider - held investments across “20 separate health care companies whose products could come before the agency for approval”, according to the New York Times. Harvard Professor Daniel Carpenter, an FDA expert who authored a history of the agency, described Gottlieb as “the most interest-conflicted commissioner in American history, by far.”

Included in these potential conflicts, was Gottlieb’s deep financial ties to the vaping industry. Gottlieb not only held a financial investment in a North Carolina-based vaping company, Kure Corp., but he also occupied a Board seat as well. A quick scan of the Kure website reveals that the company offers a wide assortment of fruit and dessert style flavors - exactly the kind that regulators now believe encourage youth vaping. The site includes various juvenescent “breakfast” flavors, including the following two that resemble the Cap’n Crunch and Fruit Loop brands:

Source

I don't know about you, but I was "Cerealously" under the legal smoking age the last time I ate Cap'n Crunch or Fruit Loops. At any rate, now that we've established Gottlieb's background and former financial ties to the vaping industry, what came next makes a lot more sense...

Within a few months of taking office, Gottlieb wasted no time implementing a key policy change that breathed new life into the vaping industry. In a July 27th, 2017 press release, he announced plans to extend the PMTA deadline for e-cigarettes by another five years until August 2022. The extension applied to any products that were already on the market as of August 2016. And critically, vape shops could continue selling their products while PMTA applications were under review.

Given five more years of unregulated growth runway, it’s no surprise why the vaping community cheered, as described in one article:

“FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb singlehandedly rolled back the implementation of FDA e-cig regulations by another five years...This is considered a huge windfall for retailers and manufacturers of electronic cigarettes, e-liquids and other related accessories.”

Now here’s the critical detail that refutes the idea that “flavors” encouraged the subsequent surge in youth vaping starting in 2017: Gottlieb’s regulatory greenlight only applied to vaping products already on the market as of August 2016. In other words...

No new flavors were introduced during the period when youth vaping rates exploded.

So how exactly can “flavors” explain the rise in youth vaping rates since 2017, when that’s the one variable that has remained constant? The big variable that did change, of course, was the FDA's policy reversal that provided a blank check for unregulated industry expansion, including aggressive advertising and marketing campaigns.

So now that we've laid the groundwork for what happened, we can think realistically about what to expect going forward. And that brings us back full circle to the 1990s, which provides a terrific case study into the economics of regulatory "crackdowns".

The 1990s Regulatory "Crackdown" Created a Big Tobacco Oligopoly

If you want to see what real headline fear looks like, simply go back and read any of the reports covering the Big Tobacco public testimony to congress in the 1990s. Perhaps the most iconic moment came when the "Seven Dwarfs" (i.e. the 7 CEOs of the top tobacco companies) swore under oath that nicotine was not an addictive drug.

The public outrage kicked into high gear with the infamous 60 minutes interview where former tobacco insider Jeffrey Wigand accused the industry of covering up its knowledge of the addictive nature of cigarettes, which became the topic of a terrific movie "The Insider". Wigand's assertions were later proved correct through thousands of pages of internal company documents.

The bottom line is that you couldn't dream up a worse public relations disaster. Not only did these companies sell an addictive product that killed hundreds of thousands of Americans each year, but they were caught lying about it under oath on national television. Fueled by popular outrage and a concerted attack from every state attorney general in the country, the industry was forced into doling out hundreds of billions in fines through the 1998 Master Settlement Agreement (NYSE:MSA).

But if you ignored the headline hype and political grandstanding, and simply looked at the mechanics of the agreement, you'll see why Big Tobacco loved Big Regulation. Here’s how it worked...

The MSA required every American tobacco company to pay “damages” based on the idea that cigarettes caused billions in past and future public healthcare costs. Now, given the stated reason for these damages, you might expect that these payments would be calculated on some kind of analysis of public health costs... but that’s not what happened. Instead, the damages formula was based on the level of price increases cigarettes companies could impose on their customers, without sustaining a significant loss in sales.

A key component of the agreement contained a clause stating that, if the combined big four tobacco companies lost more than 2 percent market share, then their damages owed would decline by three times the market share loss beyond the 2 percent threshold. You can probably see where this is going, but it gets better...

Any tobacco company that did not sign the MSA would still be required to set aside potential damages (proportionate to cigarette volumes sold) into an escrow account for 25 years to satisfy any potential liability that might arise from future legal actions. And if a non-signatory tobacco company decided to sign onto the MSA agreement at any point in the future, it could avoid setting aside the potential damage payments into the escrow account. But here’s the catch – the new signatory would only be allowed to increase its market share up to 125% of its 1997 level.

How unfortunate for the potential tobacco upstart, that the Big Four had 99% of the market covered already in 1997. Given this set of conditions, is it any surprise that the Big Tobacco companies, like Altria, have retained a rock solid market share percentage since the late 1990s? When was the last time you even heard of a major new cigarette brand hitting the shelves? Now you know why. The end result:

The 1990s MSA legislation effectively transformed the previously competitive U.S. tobacco industry into a de facto cartel.

The agreement locked in market share for the existing players that dominated the market, while crushing the prospects of any potential upstart competitors. With an addicted customer base and no need for investments into protecting market share, tobacco companies enjoyed windfall profits even as U.S. smoking rates entered into secular decline.

What Big Tobacco lost in volume and from MSA fines, they more than offset with price increases, with little threat of losing market share thanks to the structure of MSA payments. Meanwhile, they slashed operating costs and headcounts, further boosting earnings and free cash flow. Consider the following...

In 1997, Altria’s domestic cigarette business shipped 235.2 billion units, which generated $13.6 billion in revenue and $3.3 billion in operating income. Fast forward to 2018, when Altria’s domestic cigarette volumes fell to 109.8 billion units - a decline of more than 50%. For any other industry, this might have been a disaster… but not for Big Tobacco. Despite losing half of their volumes, Altria generated $22.3 billion in revenue and $8.4 billion in operating income from its domestic cigarette business last year - gains of 64% and 155%, respectively.

Meanwhile, the business has become a beacon of capital efficiency...

In 1997, roughly half of Altria's $1.9 billion in capex went to its cigarette business (the other half went towards its food business and international tobacco segment, both of which were subsequently divested). Today, Altria requires less than $250 million in annual capex. Meanwhile, the headcount for the organization has been slashed by 95% from 152,000 employees in 1997 to just over 8,000 today. That means Altria generates over a million dollars in operating income per employee.

The combination of fat profit margins plus miniscule capital requirements means Altria gushes free cash flow. Over the last five years, the business generated $25 billion in free cash flow on $127 billion in sales - for a 20% free cash flow margin (and these numbers look even better if you compute them on revenues net of excise taxes). Compare that with the average S&P 500 company, which generates 12% free cash flow margins.

Now, in any normal scenario, Altria's business model would command a market premium for its fat margins and stable earnings power… but at today’s price of roughly $41 per share, the stock trades just under 10 times management’s latest 2019 earnings guidance of $4.23 (at the midpoint of a $4.19 - $4.27 range). That's less than half the current S&P 500 multiple of 22 times earnings.

Add it all up, and it's easy to envision a future where Altria massively outperforms the broader stock market from current levels, just based on its core cigarette business alone. But of course, that discount exists for a reason, so let’s get back to the elephant in the room: vaping regulations.

Vaping Regulations: Altria Wins in Nearly Every Scenario

I’ll save the deep dive analysis of trying to game out exactly where vaping regulations head next for future articles, but we can narrow the future down into two binary outcomes:

We find out vaping is more dangerous than indicated by current research, and/or the current political hostility ratchets higher based on irrational fear, and regulators move towards an outright ban on the entire industry Policymakers allow the industry to exist, but only under extreme regulations

While scenario one might appear unlikely on the surface, we simply can’t rule it out. India just announced a nationwide ban on all e-cigarettes, and there's no reason why it couldn't happen in the U.S.

Clearly, such an outcome would send Altria’s $12.8 billion Juul stake up in smoke overnight. But here’s the thing - with Altria’s equity value already down by more than $25 billion since its pre-deal valuation, this worst case fears is more than priced in. As discussed in the previous section, the earnings and cash flow from Altria’s core cigarette business are compelling on their own merits at the current valuation, even assuming zero contribution from Juul going forward. Plus, Juul still has the potential to tap international markets.

Of course, it is concerning that Altria took on debt to fund the acquisition, and now finds itself saddled with $27 billion in debt - or leverage of roughly 3x operating income. And in a worst case scenario where Juul becomes worthless, we're probably looking at a future dividend cut in the future to pay down debt. But if the stock were to sell off further on news (or fears) of a dividend cut, that would turn the stock from a great buy into a screaming buy - again, based simply on the earnings power of its underlying cigarette business.

And here's the thing - while an outright vaping ban would crush Juul, it would also lift the underlying value of Altria's core cigarette business.

Vaping Ban Would Make Cigarettes Great Again

In Altria’s second quarter earnings call, management noted that roughly 13.8 million adults used nicotine vaping products as of June 30th. And 7 million of these adults vape exclusively. Meanwhile, the latest data on U.S. smoking trends indicates that roughly 34 million Americans smoke. So if we assume that a good portion of the 7 million exclusive vaping adults switch over to cigarettes, plus the other 6.8 million users of both vaping and cigarettes begin consuming more cigarettes, that would transform America's domestic cigarette sales from mid-single digit declines into double digit growth. Yes, the growth would likely be a one-time pop, but it would have a long tail of millions of new customers for decades.

Of course, this kind of policy would represent an unmitigated disaster from a public health perspective, but again, that doesn't mean it can't happen. When it comes to political decisions, we must prepare to throw all logic and morality out the window. But the truth is, Altria investors should not fear an outright vaping ban, as it would only further elevate the value of its currently undervalued cigarette business.

Now, let's consider the second potential policy outcome, where e-cigarettes are allowed to exist, but only under extreme regulatory oversight. Here again, Altria likely comes out on top. We don’t know exactly what regulations are coming down the pike, but recent reports suggest that Trump and FDA officials are considering banning virtually every flavor of e-cigarettes, excluding tobacco flavors.

As a brief aside, I'm not a regular smoker, but I went ahead and smoked an entire pack of Marlboro 27s, followed by the mint flavored Juul and finally the tobacco flavored Juul (the sacrifices I make in the name of financial research!). Truthfully, the mint flavor was tremendous and a 10x improvement over regular cigarettes. The best part? I could casually vape inside while writing this very article (brought to you by Juul).

Now, when I transitioned from the mint to the tobacco flavor, we went all the way back to square one - it actually tasted worse than a regular cigarette, if you can believe that. There's no other way to put it, tobacco flavored vapes are just plain horrible.

So it's no surprise to me why 85% of Juul sales come from non-tobacco flavors. And that means the prospect of an outright flavor ban across the board, including mint and menthol, could crush Juul's long-term sales prospects. But remember, what Juul loses in sales, Altria makes up on the back end from people switching back to regular cigarettes.

So yes, a full fledged flavor ban would shrink the overall vaping category. However, within that smaller category, the leading player - Juul - would emerge even more dominant than before. That's because most other competitors would also lose most of their best selling SKUs, but they'd still have the same heavy regulatory burden to support on a lower sales base. That only further forces the competitive odds towards the largest, most dominant player: Juul.

This isn't just my opinion. Former FDA director Scott Gottlieb recently explained how the flavor ban would likely mean a smaller vaping industry, but greater market share for industry leader Juul:

“This (flavor ban) is likely to shrink the entire category, but Juul stands to gain a bigger share of a smaller market and benefit relative to their competitors.”

This type of dynamic would match the historical precedent of heavy handed government regulation, which typically favor the entrenched corporate giants at the expense of their smaller competitors. Given Juul's dominant 75% market share, future vaping regulations will further solidify its position at the top of the market.

Following Big Tobacco's Playbook

Juul is getting ahead of what we all know is coming: U.S. policymakers cracking down on the vaping industry's marketing and advertising practices. A September 24th report from inside the company indicated that Juul is “eliminating some of its 3,900 employees, slowing hiring and reviewing its current job postings.” The next day, the company reported it would pull its advertisements for e-cigarettes across the U.S.

In other words, Juul is following the same path Big Tobacco took in the wake of the late 1990s regulatory crackdown - slashing operating costs and positioning itself to thrive in a shrinking market, but one with potentially higher profit margins and cash flow. As many of its competitors get squashed from the incoming regulatory regime, Juul's pricing power will grow and help offset a slower or even negative growth rate.

Of course, we're still in the first innings of this story, so stay tuned for future analysis on the evolving regulatory and competitive landscape.

As a final note, anyone following this space closely will know that Juul could face a threat from a different angle - from the IQOS device made by Philip Morris. This is an entirely different conversation that will deserve its own analysis. But for now, I’ll just leave you with the only bottom line that matters from the perspective of an investment in Altria today: if IQOS does indeed take off and pose a threat to Juul, Altria still wins because it owns the exclusive rights to distribute the device in the U.S.

Price Target and Downside Risks

Add it all up, and it’s hard to imagine a scenario where Altria doesn’t come out on top, regardless of where U.S. vaping regulations go from here. Trading at under 10x 2019 earnings, compared with an overvalued broader stock market in a slowing economy, Altria investors will likely enjoy significant outperformance of the S&P 500 going forward.

Before long, I expect the headline-driven panic sellers to wash out of this name. As investors begin realizing that Altria will likely thrive in the face of whatever vaping regulations come down the pike, I expect the stock's valuation to revert back closer towards its historical multiple of around 15x. Based on management's current guidance of $4.23 in 2019 earnings, that translates into a share price of roughly $63, or more than 50% upside from current levels. Going forward, if management delivers on its goal of 7 - 9% annual EPS growth, that price target will rise alongside greater earnings power. Meanwhile, you get paid a fat 8% dividend while you wait.

Of course, as with any investment thesis, there's always a downside scenario. In my view, the single biggest risk to the share price - not the business - is talk of a dividend cut. That could happen in the event of a major vaping crackdown that kills the long term earnings power for Juul. In that event, management may be forced into a massive writedown on its Juul stake, and then cut the dividend to begin paying down the company's elevated debt burden. In such a scenario, I fully expect a short-term panic in share prices.

But remember, in a scenario where the vaping industry gets crushed, Altria recovers on the back end from better cigarette sales. In fact, even just a slower rate of decline in cigarettes - from fewer smokers moving to vaping - would be a big positive for the core business. So as long as the underlying tobacco business continues generating robust earnings growth, any sell-off on news of a dividend cut would only represent a tremendous buying opportunity.

Alternatively, if for some reason both the Juul stake becomes distressed AND the underlying tobacco business enters into a period of declining profitability, then all bets are off. Currently, I don't see any scenario where both of those conditions occur at the same time, but if they do it would be a clear sell signal.

For now, so long as Altria continues churning out growing profits with its highly capital-efficient tobacco business, the current share price is a screaming buy. Not only does the company generate tremendous returns on invested capital, but you can purchase it at a substantial market discount. Given this set-up, I see high odds that Altria outperforms the S&P 500 from here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.