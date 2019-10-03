Daily Insider Ratings Round-Up 10/1/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 10/1/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round-Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are at a seasonal low point, after most companies have closed trading windows to their insiders until quarterly results are released. Insider trading volumes will remain on the light side through October, before surging again in November.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

WideOpenWest (WOW), and

Superior Energy Services (SPNV).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Stage Stores (SSI).

FedEx (FDX), and

CorMedix (CRMD).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Ondas (OTCQB:ONDS),

EyeGate Pharm (EYEG),

Barnes & Noble Education (BNED),

Skechers USA (SKX),

Nordson (NDSN),

Morningstar (MORN),

Jabil (JBL),

Fabrinet (FN),

Salesforce.com (CRM),

Colgate-Palmolive (CL),

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE), and

Ambarella (AMBA).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Scientific Games (SGMS), and

AbbVie (ABBV).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Armistice Capital DIR,BO EyeGate Pharm EYEG JB*,B $1,890,613 2 Perelman Ronald O DIR,BO Scientific Games SGMS B $1,021,000 3 Brock Eric A CEO,CB,DIR Ondas ONDS JB* $1,000,000 4 Martin R Brad DIR FedEx FDX B $253,750 5 Outerbridge Master Fund BO Barnes & Noble Education BNED B $186,280 6 Crestview Partners Iii Gp DIR,BO WideOpenWest WOW AB $108,539 7 Dunlap David D CEO,DIR Superior Energy Services SPN JB* $108,500 8 Lundy Russ II VP Stage Stores SSI B $37,600 9 Kaplan Myron DIR CorMedix CRMD B $34,050 10 Lefkowitz Steven W DIR CorMedix CRMD B $33,750

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Greenberg Jeffrey DIR Skechers USA SKX AS $3,334,518 2 Mitchell David T DIR Fabrinet FN AS $1,578,450 3 Mansueto Joseph D CB,DIR,BO Morningstar MORN AS $1,546,819 4 Cook Ian M CB,DIR Colgate-Palmolive CL AS $1,424,428 5 Richmond Timothy J VP,HR AbbVie ABBV AS $1,163,873 6 Marcus Joel S CB,DIR Alexandria Real Estate Equities ARE S $1,158,675 7 Brooks Martha DIR Jabil JBL S $750,827 8 Benioff Marc CB,CEO Salesforce.com CRM AS $741,103 9 George Arthur L Jr DIR Nordson NDSN S $660,215 10 Hu Chenming DIR Ambarella AMBA S $630,000

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.