Daily Insider Ratings Round-Up 10/1/19

Includes: CRMD, FDX, SPN, SSI, WOW
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 10/1/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round-Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are at a seasonal low point, after most companies have closed trading windows to their insiders until quarterly results are released. Insider trading volumes will remain on the light side through October, before surging again in November.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • WideOpenWest (WOW), and
  • Superior Energy Services (SPNV).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Stage Stores (SSI).
  • FedEx (FDX), and
  • CorMedix (CRMD).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Ondas (OTCQB:ONDS),
  • EyeGate Pharm (EYEG),
  • Barnes & Noble Education (BNED),
  • Skechers USA (SKX),
  • Nordson (NDSN),
  • Morningstar (MORN),
  • Jabil (JBL),
  • Fabrinet (FN),
  • Salesforce.com (CRM),
  • Colgate-Palmolive (CL),
  • Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE), and
  • Ambarella (AMBA).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Scientific Games (SGMS), and
  • AbbVie (ABBV).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Armistice Capital

DIR,BO

EyeGate Pharm

EYEG

JB*,B

$1,890,613

2

Perelman Ronald O

DIR,BO

Scientific Games

SGMS

B

$1,021,000

3

Brock Eric A

CEO,CB,DIR

Ondas

ONDS

JB*

$1,000,000

4

Martin R Brad

DIR

FedEx

FDX

B

$253,750

5

Outerbridge Master Fund

BO

Barnes & Noble Education

BNED

B

$186,280

6

Crestview Partners Iii Gp

DIR,BO

WideOpenWest

WOW

AB

$108,539

7

Dunlap David D

CEO,DIR

Superior Energy Services

SPN

JB*

$108,500

8

Lundy Russ II

VP

Stage Stores

SSI

B

$37,600

9

Kaplan Myron

DIR

CorMedix

CRMD

B

$34,050

10

Lefkowitz Steven W

DIR

CorMedix

CRMD

B

$33,750

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Greenberg Jeffrey

DIR

Skechers USA

SKX

AS

$3,334,518

2

Mitchell David T

DIR

Fabrinet

FN

AS

$1,578,450

3

Mansueto Joseph D

CB,DIR,BO

Morningstar

MORN

AS

$1,546,819

4

Cook Ian M

CB,DIR

Colgate-Palmolive

CL

AS

$1,424,428

5

Richmond Timothy J

VP,HR

AbbVie

ABBV

AS

$1,163,873

6

Marcus Joel S

CB,DIR

Alexandria Real Estate Equities

ARE

S

$1,158,675

7

Brooks Martha

DIR

Jabil

JBL

S

$750,827

8

Benioff Marc

CB,CEO

Salesforce.com

CRM

AS

$741,103

9

George Arthur L Jr

DIR

Nordson

NDSN

S

$660,215

10

Hu Chenming

DIR

Ambarella

AMBA

S

$630,000

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.