Brinker International: Share Repurchases Keep On Driving EPS Growth

Strong free cash flow has allowed the Company to return $1.7bn to shareholders since 2015 in the form share repurchases as well as dividends. Expect more to come.

However, EPS is still growing at an attractive pace. This is due to aggressive share repurchases.

Brinker International (EAT), founded in 1975, has grown into one of the world's leading casual dining restaurant companies. EAT owns, operates, or franchises more than 1,600 restaurants throughout the U.S. and internationally under the brand names Maggiano's Little Italy ("Maggiano's") and Chili's Grill & Bar ("Chili's"). Chili's is a leader in casual dining with 1,612 restaurants in 30 countries and 2 territories and Maggiano's is a leader in polished casual with 53 U.S. restaurants.

During the fiscal period 6/24/2015 to 6/26/2019, total revenues have remained flattish whilst net income has fallen. However, diluted net income per share is up substantially, as shown in the table below:

Source: EAT 10-K, EXHIBIT 13 pg F-2

Specifically:

Total revenues (highlighted in purple) increased by ~6% (from $3bn to $3.2bn).

Net income (highlighted in pink) decreased by ~20% (from $194.7M to $154.9M).

However, diluted net income per share (highlighted in green) increased by ~30% (from $3.02 to $3.96). This is attributable to the massive drop in share count by ~40% (from 64.4M to 39.1M - highlighted in yellow).

No doubt, buybacks are doing the heavy lifting in boosting per share metrics.

Zooming out, since FY 2011, EAT has delivered consistent and attractive EPS growth: 13% CAGR...

Source: Investor Day Presentation August 2019, slide 17

...the attractive EPS trend is supported by the massive reduction in the share count...

EAT Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

Source: Seeking Alpha

Since 2010, the share count has fallen by a whopping ~65%.

...returning substantial amounts of capital to shareholders...

Since 2015, EAT returned ~$1.7bn to shareholders, the majority of which has been share repurchases. This is substantial versus the current market cap of ~$1.6bn, and long-term shareholders stand to benefit. It is important to note that every year it "costs" less to maintain the current dividend per share, due to the declining share count.

Source: Investor Day Presentation August 2019, slide 19

...but there are risks

Historically operating cash flow has not been sufficient to fund all repurchases and dividends. For example:

For FY 2019, net cash provided by operating activities was $212.7M versus $228M in buybacks and dividends.

For FY 2018, net cash provided by operating activities was $284.5m versus $373M in buybacks and dividends.

For FY 2017, net cash provided by operating activities was $315.1M versus $442M in buybacks and dividends.

In addition to returning capital to shareholders, one must also factor in CAPEX requirements. To be fair, operating cash flow in general has been sufficient to fund the dividend and CAPEX requirements, but not all repurchases. Therefore, Brinker has essentially been taking on debt to reduce the share count (and boost per share metrics). It makes sense up to a certain point, but it goes without saying that this cannot last forever, at least not without some "detox" periods (i.e. switching from buybacks to aggressive deleveraging).

What's more, something that might burden the Company in the future is selling its properties (via sale leaseback transactions), for e.g., to Four Corners Property Trust. This raises cash today (e.g., for FY 2019, sale leaseback transactions raised $485.9M net of related expenses) at the expense of higher expenses (paying rent) in the future. This makes the model more "vulnerable" especially during periods of falling sales (same-store sales declines, etc.). That said, as mentioned above, Brinker can always switch from aggressive buybacks to aggressive deleveraging, etc. Ultimately, what matters is whether the underlying business model remains stable and Brinker's brands do not go "out of fashion", enabling the Company to continue generating substantial operating cash flow, which provides optionality.

Looking into the future, double-digit total shareholder returns are likely

Going forward, EAT anticipates to deliver positive top-line results (comparative sales growth 1.5-2.0%, and capacity growth 0.5-1%), which will deliver double-digit bottom-line growth, as well as sustain and increase free cash flow generation over time. This in turn will allow the Company to continue its disciplined and consistent capital allocation strategy, with a large focus in buybacks.

In addition, the Company is committed to investing to drive growth. For FY 2020, CAPEX is anticipated $140-150M, with key investments in new restaurants, international expansion (including China), new prototypes, reimage/refurbish existing stores, as well as technology (table top devices, mobile and web, loyalty program, etc.). In addition, the ERJ acquisition, targeted to close Q1 2020, will add 116 restaurants (EAT is buying back 116 franchises in Midwest markets), produce annualized revenues of $300M, and will be accretive to EPS as well as generate incremental free cash flow in fiscal year 2020.

With all of the above, the Company anticipates to generate double-digit total shareholder returns: Source: Investor Day Presentation August 2019, slide 115

In fact, the Company anticipates share repurchases alone to provide an annual return of 6-8%, meaning there is no appetite to slow down with ongoing aggressive share repurchases - something that I like and keeps me in the stock. I built my position in the mid-$30s and may add over time, depending on market conditions. In short, due to buybacks, the more I hold, the larger my ownership stake becomes in a business I find appealing. I anticipate a substantial increase in EPS in the years ahead, and the share price will eventually follow.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EAT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.