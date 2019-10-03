Progyny Begins U.S. IPO Effort

PGNY is growing rapidly and has achieved operating and net breakeven with a potentially high leverage revenue model.

The firm provides health benefits management services for U.S. fertility patients.

Progyny has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO.

Progyny (PGNY) has filed to raise gross proceeds of up to $100 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement, although the final figure may differ.

Progyny operates as a benefits management company, specializing in fertility and family-building benefits in the US.

PGNY is a fast-growing firm with breakeven operating and net results and a potentially highly-leveraged revenue model.

Company & Technology

New York-based Progyny was founded in 2008 to provide US organizations and their employees with fertility and family building-oriented benefit services.

Management is headed by CEO and Director David Schlanger, who has been with the firm since 2017 and was previously CEO at WebMD Health.

Progyny provides 1.4 million employees and their partners from over 80 organizations with benefits services, to whom the company refers to as ‘members’.

Management claims that since the launch of its services in 2016, the firm has achieved a member satisfaction evidenced by Progyny’s recent Net Promoter Score [NPS] of +71 for its fertility benefits solution and +86 for its integrated pharmacy benefits solution named Progyny Rx.

Progyny offers Smart Cycles, which represent proprietary treatment bundles designed to include the medical services required for a member’s full course of treatment, including all necessary diagnostic testing and access to the latest technology.

In addition to the Smart Cycle plan design, each of the firm’s members has a dedicated Patient Care Advocate [PCA] with fertility expertise that provides end-to-end concierge support, including logistical and emotional support, as well as clinical guidance.

Additionally, all members have access to a selective network of fertility specialists that the company equips with a benefits design that enables them to pursue the best treatment possibilities.

The Progyny Rx is an optional integrated pharmacy benefits solution that provides members with access to the medications needed during their fertility treatment by reducing dispensing and delivery times, eliminating the risk of a missed treatment cycle and mitigating their administrative burden.

Investors in Progyny included TPG Biotech, Kleiner Perkins Caulfield & Byers, SR One, Mellon Ventures, M Ventures, and Union Grove Venture Partners. Source: Crunchbase

Customer Acquisition

Progyny markets its products through the use of a sales team with experience in health benefits management and pre-existing long-term relationships with industry participants and benefits executives at large employers.

The sales team, organized geographically and by account size, is responsible for identifying potential clients and managing the overall sales process.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been dropping as revenues have increased, per the table below:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage To June 30, 2019 5.3% 2018 6.9% 2017 8.8%

The sales & marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend, was an extremely high 10.1x in the most recent six month period, as shown in the table below:

Sales & Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple To June 30, 2019 10.1 2018 7.8

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Zion Market Research, the global fertility services market was valued at about $18.54 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $34.24 billion by 2024, growing at a strong CAGR of 9.2% between 2018 and 2024.

The main factors driving forecast market growth are the introduction of fertility services such as assisted reproductive technology [ART] and rising incidence rate of infertility.

The average global infertility rate among couples is about 10%.

The North America region is projected to dominate the market during the period due to the accessibility of advanced technologies, high disposable income and increased infertility rate among individuals, as well as greater awareness regarding fertility services.

Major competitors that provide fertility and family building benefits services in the US include:

UnitedHealthcare (UNH)

Cigna (CI)

Aetna (AET)

Blue Cross Blue Shield Association members

WIN Fertility

Optum Fertility Solutions (UHN)

Carrot Fertility

Maven Clinic

Financial Performance

PGNY’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharply growing topline revenue

Increasing gross profit and gross margin

A swing to positive operating profit and net income

Fluctuating operating cash flow or use

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior To June 30, 2019 $ 103,365,000 113.5% 2018 $ 105,400,000 116.9% 2017 $ 48,584,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior To June 30, 2019 $ 21,416,000 138.7% 2018 $ 19,434,000 162.6% 2017 $ 7,400,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin To June 30, 2019 20.72% 2018 18.44% 2017 15.23% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin To June 30, 2019 $ 5,464,000 5.3% 2018 $ (3,452,000) -3.3% 2017 $ (11,005,000) -22.7% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) To June 30, 2019 $ 4,041,000 2018 $ 661,000 2017 $ (12,452,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations To June 30, 2019 $ (1,924,000) 2018 $ 2,272,000 2017 $ (9,474,000)

As of June 30, 2019, the company had $298,000 in cash and $46.4 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2019, was $1.15 million.

IPO Details

PGNY has filed to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock.

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

The principal purposes of this offering are to create a public market for our common stock, facilitate our future access to the capital markets and increase our capitalization and financial flexibility...we currently intend to use the net proceeds we receive from this offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses and capital expenditures. We may also use a portion of the net proceeds to acquire complementary businesses, services or technologies.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not currently available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Piper Jaffray, SVB Leerink, and TPG Capital BD.

Commentary

PGNY is seeking public investment capital for its client expansion plans. Management says its current member base is only 2% of its total market opportunity.

The firm’s financials show strong topline revenue growth, positive operating and net results, and nearly breakeven cash flow from operations.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been dropping and the firm has a strong efficiency multiple for member acquisition.

The market opportunity for the firm’s benefits usage model is large and expected to grow considerably over the next few years.

While PGNY has competition, its focus on the specialty area of fertility benefits combined with its usage business model is a potentially lucrative approach.

I look forward to learning further IPO details from management and will provide a final opinion at that time.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

