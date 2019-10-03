Boeing: Safety First

For Boeing shareholders who remain bullish but want to limit their risk in light of this, I present two ways to do so.

That institutional investors have kept the faith in Boeing shouldn't inspire much confidence on its own, given their lack of proper due diligence in two illustrative examples.

The most important thing for Boeing, ultimately, is that its planes are safe. The company's transition from a paragon of aerospace engineering to one of financial engineering imperils that.

What If Boeing Isn't So Superior?

Seeking Alpha contributor Dhierin Bechai, operator of The Aerospace Forum Marketplace service, is always worth reading on Boeing (BA). His recent article, The Boeing Superiority, is no exception. I want to play devil's advocate to it here, though, and then present a couple of ways cautious Boeing bulls can limit their risk in the event the company's stock sinks over the next few months.

The Case For Boeing's Resilience

The launching point for Dhierin Bechai's article was pseudonymous Seeking Alpha contributor Market Mind's explanation for why Boeing's share price has remained relatively stable in the wake of the Ethiopian Airlines crash that led to the grounding of the 737 MAX. Market Mind mentioned three reasons, of which Bechai agreed with two:

The superiority of Boeing's planes over those of its competitor Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF). This part of the explanation Bechai found questionable, noting that there were small differences in operating efficiency that depended on configuration and how the comparisons were presented.

Boeing's strong financials.

Boeing's base of institutional shareholders. Bechai commented here that unlike more emotional retail shareholders, institutional shareholders tend to "dive a bit deeper in the numbers and tend to have a longer investment horizon."

In playing devil's advocate here, I'm going to focus on two points: the safety of Boeing's planes and the overrated view of institutional investors.

Plane Safety Is The Most Important Thing

Focusing on the operating efficiency of Boeing planes versus those from Airbus seems to miss the more important point: Boeing's customers need to be confident that the planes are safe. There are suggestions, in addition to the two most recent crashes, that the planes may not be as safe as they should be. Boeing seems to have increasingly cut corners to save money in ways that may have sacrificed safety.

The biggest example of corner-cutting is the 737 MAX itself. As the Financial Times detailed in March (paywalled here), rather than take the time to build an all-new plane designed to handle the larger, more fuel-efficient engines, Boeing retrofitted 737s to hold the new engines in position that caused the nose of the airplane to tend to rotate upward, risking stalls. Boeing then added a software fix, the MCAS (Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System), to push the plane's nose down to avoid stalls. The FT went on to suggest in that article that regulatory capture may have been behind the FAA's somewhat lax oversight of this:

The MCAS system was certified as a new element, but the 737 Max fleet was classified as a derivative of earlier models, meaning it did not require the same amount of certification. [...] Boeing has long been one of the most politically well-connected companies in the U.S.

Another example of Boeing's cost-cutting was it moving manufacturing to South Carolina, which doesn't have Washington State's tradition of aerospace manufacturing but does have a reputation for cheap labor. As the New York Times reported in May, the South Carolina factory received a number of customer complaints about manufacturing quality, which led to increased federal oversight. As I noted in the tweet below, the former governor of South Carolina, Nikki Haley, was brought on to Boeing's board of directors this year.

Monopoly scholar Matt Stoller has argued that the problems with the 737 MAX and the South Carolina plant mishaps are symptoms of a larger disease: Boeing's transition from a focus on aerospace engineering to one on financial engineering.

In another piece (The Coming Boeing Bailout), Stoller points to the merger of Boeing and McDonnell Douglas in the 1990s as the root of the problems at Boeing:

Unlike Boeing, McDonnell Douglas was run by financiers rather than engineers. And though Boeing was the buyer, McDonnell Douglas executives somehow took power in what analysts started calling a "reverse takeover." The joke in Seattle was, "McDonnell Douglas bought Boeing with Boeing's money." The merger sparked a war between the engineers and the bean-counters; as one analyst put it, "Some of the board of directors would rather have spent money on a walk-in humidor for shareholders than on a new plane." The white collar engineers responded to the aggressive cost-cutting and politically motivated design choices with the unthinkable, affiliating with the AFL-CIO and going on strike for the first time in the company's 56-year history. "We weren't fighting against Boeing," said the union leader. "We were fighting to save Boeing."

Stoller suggests those engineers didn't quite succeed, despite the impressive performance of Boeing's share price since. I recommend Boeing longs read both of his columns I've linked to above in their entirety.

Don't Overestimate Institutional Investors

That Boeing has a large number of institutional holders shouldn't be a cause for complacency. Institutional investors can make grievous mistakes. A recent example is the WeWork (WE) fiasco - that company isn't public, so all of its investors have been institutions, from Japanese conglomerate SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) to venture capital firm Benchmark, to JPMorgan (JPM). As NYU professor Scott Galloway argues in the article linked to in the tweet below, WeWork is now a distressed asset, at risk of bankruptcy, now that its IPO has been called off.

If you're still tempted to put institutional investors on a pedestal, this classic post by Mark Cuban may be something of a corrective. In it, Cuban describes the wake-up call he got about Wall Street from his IPO roadshow for Broadcast.com, during which he presented to mutual funds, hedge funds, and other large institutional investors:

Savvy investors? I was shocked. Of the 63 companies and 400-plus participants we visited, I would be exaggerating if I said we got 10 good questions about our business and how it worked. The vast majority of people in the meetings had no clue who we were or what we did. They just knew that there were a lot of people talking about the company and they should be there. The lack of knowledge at the meetings got to be such a joke between Todd [Wagner, Cuban's partner] and I that we used to purposely mess up to see if anyone noticed. Or we would have pet lines that we would make up to crack each other up. Did we ruin our chance for the IPO? Was our product so complicated that no one got it and as a result no one bought the stock? Hell no. They might not have had a clue, but that didn't stop them from buying the stock. We batted 1.000. Every single investor we talked to placed the maximum order allowable for the stock.

If the concerns I've raised have prompted some caution, below are a couple of ways you can stay long Boeing if you're still bullish while strictly limiting your risk.

Adding Downside Protection To Boeing

Up until recently when I've posted hedges for securities, I've used expiration dates approximately six months out. That's been my company's hedging app's default for years, partly out of convenience for investors and partly for the reason Riskalyze CEO Aaron Klein explained here: Investors seem to be better able to conceptualize risk over six-month periods than longer ones. That's still our default, but we've just added a new feature that lets users select their own expiration dates. So, for these examples, I've selected hedges expiring in January. Each of these hedges is designed for an investor who has 500 shares of Boeing and can tolerate a 20% decline in his shares, but not one larger than that. I've circled the annualized cost as a percentage of position value in both cases.

Uncapped Upside

These were the optimal, or least expensive, puts - as of Wednesday's close - to hedge 500 shares of BA against a >20% decline by mid-January.

The cost here was $2,650, or 1.44% of position value (the cost of the puts in all of these examples was calculated conservatively, using the ask price - in practice, you can often buy puts at some price between the bid and ask). That worked out to 4.97% of position value annualized.

Capped Upside

This was the optimal, or least expensive, collar - as of Wednesday's close - to hedge against a >20% decline by mid-January if you were willing to cap your possible upside at 14% by then. The income generated from the short calls for this collar was calculated conservatively, assuming you sold them at the bid.

As you can see here, the cost was negative, meaning you would have had a net credit of $350 when opening this hedge, assuming you placed both trades (buying the puts and selling the calls) at the worst ends of their respective spreads. That works out to a cost of -0.66% of position value, or -0.48% of position value annualized.

Wrapping Up

Boeing has been a blue chip for years, but blue chips don't always remain blue chips forever. Consider that stocks such as Citigroup (C) and General Electric (GE) were once considered blue chips.

It may be prudent to consider limiting your downside risk in Boeing.

