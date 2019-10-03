Christopher Balding: U.S.-China Trade Deal Unlikely Before 2020 Election

Balding also said that China is likely to trend further towards DPRK levels of financial and social repression as its economic woes increase.

This means a US-China trade deal is unlikely to happen anytime soon, as President Xi cannot risk making significant changes to the current economic model.

A US-China trade deal is unlikely to happen before next year's election, Christopher Balding, associate professor at Fulbright University Vietnam, told viewers of Real Vision's The Interview.

In conversation with Thiel Macro's Mike Green, Balding said that China has been focused on recentralizing the economy over the past 3-5 years.

"Economically and financially, the Chinese economy is such right now that any significant changes to that model could create very significant risks," he said. "I don't think you can expect Beijing to make any financial economic concessions."

He also pointed out that the trade war isn't the sole reason for the slowdown in global trade. Rather, imports into China are falling quite significantly, regardless of geography. As part of China's renewed focus on self-determination trade is slowing with "all of China's trade partners, not just the US," he said.

Trending Towards the DPRK Model

Overall, Balding said Chinese President Xi Jinping is singularly focused on making sure "he does not replicate what he sees as the errors of the Soviet Union that led to its demise, specifically, opening and liberalization."

Added to that is China's struggle to stay ahead of its debt problem, and aspiration to follow Japan's debt model rather than become Thailand, with its pervasive debt problems.

However, he said that "becoming Japan" is growing more difficult for China as its debt pressures increase.

"What [it] requires is almost the DPRK model of financial repression," Balding said. "The DPRK model is clearly something that they're at least trending towards, even if they don't go quite that extreme."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

