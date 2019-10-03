Twitter: Strong Free Cash Flow Growth Amid High Risk Profile

Valuation suggests the shares currently do not offer much margin of safety but are well positioned for the future.

Investment Thesis

With popular microblogging service's breakeven last year and a substantial slowdown in the growth of the company's number of shares outstanding, Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) seems to have somewhat matured and looks up for a historical upswing. The company is no longer raising equity at a furious pace as it used to in the early days and an expansion in free cash flow growth signals a clear message that the company is doing well.

Corporate profile

Twitter is a popular global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time, enabling people to send messages of up to 280 characters and interact with user content. The company was founded in 2013 in San Francisco by four people, three of whom are programmers. The company derives its revenue primarily from advertisement (~86 percent of total revenue) - which currently consists of promoted tweets, promoted accounts and promoted trends. Around 53 percent of the company's total revenue is generated in the United States, with the latter originating in Japan (~17 percent) and Rest of World (~30 percent). As of December 2018, the company had 3920 full-time employees.

Source: Twitter 10-K filing

Key insights from the latest quarterly earnings call

In the latest quarterly earnings call, the company's management commented on a strong progress over the last 3-4 years. Whereas the company's operations used to be largely mechanical in the earlier days, today the company focuses on hiring and acquiring teams with knowledge of advanced deep learning techniques and identification of content violating Twitter's internal rules. Year-over-year, the number of Twitter's monthly daily active users recorded a strong growth of 14 percent and the company's workforce grow up by approximately 20 percent, which are both honorable figures. In its outlook, the company mentioned it wants to concentrate on international expansion of live video, in which it sees a great potential for additional growth.

Financial analysis

From the perspective of financial statements, one quickly recognizes that apart from advancing operational cash flow, the company also works on its operational efficiency side of the business. Since 2014, the company's SG&A to revenue ratio has decreased from levels above 60 percent to levels around 35 percent. This is a distinct change which got reflected in better profitability metric. Lastly, the company's balance sheet holds a sustainable level of debt and sufficient liquidity to support its continual development.

DCF analysis

Plugging-in Twitter's financial figures into my DCF template, the company's shares appear to be overvalued by a non-negligible margin. Under perpetuity growth method with a terminal growth rate of 2 percent, steady 25 percent annual revenue growth rate assumption, constant 14 percent EBIT margin, fair value of the stock comes at $21.7. Under the EBITDA multiple approach of a discounted cash flow model, the intrinsic per share value of the company stands roughly at $40.3 if we assume that the appropriate exit EV/EBITDA multiple in five years' time is around 15x.

Source: Author's own model

Valuation outlook

Through the lenses of F.A.S.T. Graphs, Twitter' shares currently also seem to trade slightly above their fair value estimation line, yet offering a rosier growth outlook. Should the company's adjusted earnings per share grow at a rate of 25 percent annually going forward, their fair value could lie anywhere in the range of $57 to $95 in five years' time, depending on the price-earnings ratio that they will trade at.

The bottom line

To sum up, Twitter is an outstanding company, still carrying a high-risk profile, yet showing signs of moving in the right direction. Even though the company's traffic has been more or less flat over the last 6 months and both DCF analysis and F.A.S.T Graphs valuation tool suggest the current share price is disconnected with the company's intrinsic value, Twitter's high CAPEX (~ >10 percent to revenue) indicate that the gap might close rather sooner than later. I believe last year was pivotal point in the company's earnings history and from now on, the company's free cash flow and positive earnings trend are just set to accelerate.

