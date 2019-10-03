Brace Yourself For What Ought To Be The Riskiest October On Wall Street Since 2008

Consequently, and in combination with the economic damage already caused during the past decade, this ought to be the riskiest October on Wall Street since 2008.

But the party, which is already long in the tooth, can only last as long as the monetary inflation continues, an inflation that has already slowed down for some time.

Though it probably doesn't feel like it after 10 years of rising prices, most stock market participants really are in uncharted waters these days.

When do you admit that you’re wrong and start all over again? Or when do you hang on and assume that the markets will turn around in your way? That’s the biggest decision we all have to make. However, there is one thing that is clear. Over the last several hundred years we’ve been able to identify some people that can do it better than others. They don’t necessarily go to MIT, they don’t necessarily have degrees in mathematics so that doesn’t automatically rule them out. They are the kind of people that can make that judgment that says something’s different here, I’m going back to harbour until I figure it out. Those are the kind of people you want running your money.

Those were the words of trader Stan Jonas in The Midas Formula, a documentary about the collapse of Long Term Capital Management back in 1998. Twenty-one years on, his advice sounds current, first and foremost because most market participants really are in uncharted waters now. Wall Street was pretty wild back then, too, especially two years later when the Clinton-Rubin credit boom (which popped not long after Clinton left office),

But the 1990s is nothing compared to what has been going on in the world of central banking since 2008. The madness of monetary policies during the last decade reached previously unimaginable levels and the damages caused, some of which are yet to be revealed, cannot be solved by yet more debt, the growing wave of regulations and further "inventions" by central bankers to ail all economic woes, the woes their previous interventions created in the first place. These myopic interventions, past and more recently, have created a permanent shadow hanging over financial markets, making this a most hated bull market, especially for those forced to stay long in some combination of stocks and bonds. For example, a 60/40 portfolio with the S&P 500 index and 10-year Treasuries currently yields less than 1.8%*. If this is not return-free risk, I'm not quite sure what is.

One of the key results of these interventions is hence a U.S. stock market that looks ludicrously expensive by almost any yardstick, other than comparing it with bonds - which are richly priced, too. These dislocations, which are evident across a range of fundamentals not limited to the two charts below, have been ongoing for quite some time.

Contrary to popular views, it's not a path back to economic growth and the end of all banking woes that laid the foundation and later fueled the now more than decade-long bull market in U.S. stocks and other assets previously considered risky. Economic resources don't simply become more abundant the more debt we throw at it. Sure, we can always make more out of less through increased efficiency (which entrepreneurs work hard at every day), but in recent decades we are generating less growth every single day that we mortgage yet more of our future through debt expansions not based on voluntary savings (the financing side of consumption exceeding production), a non-publicised and grave economic problem facilitated by our monetary system.

Monetary expansion does not equal economic expansion, quite the contrary. It always has been and always will be, an absurd idea that an economy prospers by consuming and borrowing instead of producing and saving. The longer monetary policies keep pursuing such an absurdity, the worse the economy will fare.

But it's not only Federal Reserve interventions during the last decade that have steered the U.S. economy to where it is today - the current cycle of artificial lowering of interest rates has now been ongoing for almost four decades. This policy has achieved another thing; more public debt relative to the income that is supposed to service that debt.

And this debt still matters, as does all other debt including consumer debt. It always will, no matter what certain economists falsely preach while celebrating a whiff of fame, happily unaware they stepped right into the silly-season party while peddling their uneconomic policy that spending drives growth, forever to be known as the clowns of economics once the dust has settled. In the world of central banking, it takes courage not to act.

No matter what regulators tell you, U.S. bank balance sheets are still weak as usual despite another wave of new regulations post the 2008 banking crisis and the allegedly stricter "stress tests" constructed to maintain the illusion that all is swell. All with a main goal; to avoid depositors queuing up and spoiling their party.

But as long as these "tests" fail to explicitly address, other than marginally, the inherent risks of fractional reserve banking itself, they cannot be taken seriously. Since regulations and the accompanying tests do little or nothing to reduce this inherent risk, they are almost as extravagant as Wall Street stock pushers' notion of "expected operating earnings" (or perhaps it's called EBITDA + add-backs today?), frequently baked into the appearance of a valuation model in the customary shape of a hockey stick, not to mention low discount rates forever and the notorious text book assumption of perpetual growth at the end of the explicitly forecasted part of the handle.

BS in still means BS out the last time I checked, at least according to my models which are undoubtedly too simple for modern-day finance graduates to take seriously, not to mention to understand. In many ways, it boils down to this: U.S. banks' equity positions relative to total deposit liabilities are even weaker today than in 2008.

The one major difference since 2008 is one of balance sheet composition, whereby mortgage-backed securities have largely been replaced by cash. Sounds great, but hey, what does a stronger cash position matter since the face values of those worthless securities were as good as cash anyway back in 2008/9, and would have been next time around, too. I'm not even going to mention "systemic risk" and "too big to fail" (the chart below speaks for itself).

In other words, a decade on since the previous major crisis, U.S. banks have not "been fixed" as they are just as fractional as ever. Thus they are not immune to another banking crisis, as the recent repo bailout perhaps forewarned. That the spike in rates somehow is due to a "calendar bottleneck", including banks "having" to hold cash balances for corporations to pay taxes (perhaps this is no longer an ordinary function of banking), should by itself raise a few eyebrows concerning liquidity.

After quarter end, the repo problem still persists. That a U.S. banking system with nearly $1.5 trillion in reserves again needs liquidity support from the Fed (of the permanent sort it appears) when they had only $10.5 billion before the Lehman bust in September 2008, should raise more than a few eyebrows and just goes to show how derelict the fractional reserve banking system has become after a decade of much ado about nothing policies constructed to do everything but fix the fundamental problem. Perhaps we shouldn't expect banks to guard their reserves any less for the foreseeable future as ongoing deficit spending puts further downward pressure on bank reserves relative to federal debt (which by itself does not help the repo market).

Now, a single stock, or sectors of the stock market, can become frothy largely independent of what the Federal Reserve does or doesn't do. There is always a bull market somewhere as the saying goes, even at the bottom of major cyclical troughs. Sudden and apparent, or much hyped, profit opportunities and herd behaviour is all that is needed. But substantially larger forces are required for broader stock market indices to move ever higher over a longer stretch of time. It takes more than a surge in market sentiment, or one-off corporate tax cuts, to achieve that.

It is the Fed's (and other central banks') reckless monetary policies and, more recently, significant increases in bank credit, that fueled this bull-run. The surge in the quantity of money - to which all these policies are ultimately aimed - and the decrease in both interest rates and risk aversion they brought about, is depicted in a simple form below (money supply divided by junk bond yields) and compared with a broad U.S. stock market index.

Thus, when moderate QT, which is not the mere reversal of previous QE in economic terms, have been in effect since early January 2018,

and when the U.S. money supply growth rate has, at last, gone for another cyclical dive both on a year on year basis,

and, perhaps even more worryingly as it takes time for changes in the quantity of money to affect prices, on a 5-year annualised basis,

questions must be asked about why money supply growth should expand from here and why junk bond yields should remain near record lows. There are few reasons to believe the latter will make it without the former as it is the prior wave of money growth that brought them this low in the first place. Because that is what will be required for these key drivers of stock market returns to continue supporting those returns going forward. Should they fail, hope and confidence is all that is left. In any case, they're all based on shaky foundations.

Recent developments, where the money supply / junk bond yield ratio and the stock market are both at or near record highs and as the gap between the two has widened of late, serve as a warning sign to investors of things to come despite the rosy future central bankers and other policymakers want you to expect.

It's in this context the growth rate of the money supply still matters, also for risk asset investors, as our fiat money is debt. It is exactly this kind of debt growth that creates the illusion of a boom, just as it did in the roaring twenties. An inflationary boom must however never be confused with real growth, and as such cannot be expected to continue forever.

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve not only remains in business, but has vastly expanded its market interventions as reflected in its balance sheet. Capitalism will nevertheless again receive the blame for the next crash, though the Fed itself is a major central planning institution and hence, by definition, a grave enemy of the free market.

Should you still believe the U.S. is a free market, I therefore beg you to think again. But more importantly here, when the growth rate of this consumption-friendly consumer of savings abates (i.e. the money supply), economic reality typically rears its ugly head not too long thereafter. It will do so again soon, just like it did in 1929 and on other occasions thereafter, including 2008.

Central bank interventions are however great for investment banks and fund managers as they not only create fantastic bull markets and ample volatility, not least due to the effect that ordinary savings accounts and cash under the pillow are doomed to lose purchasing power under the inflationary regime. Unfortunately, the interventions do bring with them the boom-bust cycle, and with it a stock market that must eventually come back down to earth.

Stock markets not only thrive on monetary injections, it's their very life-blood for surging ever higher over longer spells. But based on the historical relationships between the quantity of money and stock prices, the U.S. stock market is deep in bubble territory once again.

To illustrate, the median ratio between stock prices and the money supply since 1987 and this ratio at the stock market trough in March 2009, suggest stocks could drop somewhere in the neighbourhood of 20 - 50% from current levels.

Discounting the likely possibility economic dislocations are considerably larger this time than in 2008, due to three rounds of QE and a near decade-long ZIRP,

and the not unlikely scenario that the money supply cannot be expanded as quickly as in 2009 given that debt levels relative to income are even worse today,

one should not be surprised if stock prices drop more next time than during the previous downturn, when the Wilshire 4500 index plummeted around 52 %.

Simultaneously, it requires a leap of faith to believe stock prices will rebound as swiftly next time around as they did in 2009. The 'kick the can down the road' monetary inflation tactic feeds on savings, which have been further depleted during a decade dominated by policies penalising savers, including record low interest rates intentionally promoting spending growth.

Additionally, and crucially, the scope for the Fed to lower interest rates is also considerably smaller today than in the run-up to previous financial crises.

Monetary injections have both direct and indirect effects on stock market prices, all of which help push prices up at first. But the opposite happens when these injections in due course slow down, with the added risk that a bear market usually plays out in a substantially more brutal fashion than the bull market that preceded it. This is an important reason waiting to sell at the market top could be a substantially riskier investment strategy today than usual, especially at current levels where valuations are in the extreme zone while the money supply growth rate is about to hit rare lows.

And then today we additionally have the much talked about yield curve inversion - an inversion which has correctly called the end to the previous three bull markets. Don't bet on this time being all that different. I must add that many factors affect the yield curve, even when the Fed has distorted asset prices like it has since 2008.

The only reason I mention the yield curve inversion is simply that it is well known and hits the financial headlines. What really causes the inversion though appears to remain a mystery for many. I'll leave you with this chart for now, depicting the U.S. money supply growth rate and two yield curves, and with it save the chicken and egg debate for another potential article.

Back to prices and valuations. Granted, most investors and speculators don't care about, or have little knowledge of, the money supply growth rate and its importance, and even fundamental analysis. Instead, stock prices are largely driven by liquidity, relative yields, and current expectations of future stock prices. To which extent these factors are reflected in some valuation model based on discounted future income streams is therefore arbitrary at best. For those in doubt, look no further than the U.S. stock market during especially the last few years. Irrespectively, the money supply nonetheless affects all these factors, whether investors are aware or not, as it affects both relative prices and yields, and investors' perceptions of risk.

And stocks remain a risky investment, though many have seemingly forgotten, or willfully ignored, this enduring truth in their desperate quest for returns. Perhaps some have also forgotten that earnings yields are not entirely dependent on prices, but also on the earnings supporting those yields. Behold, they can also fluctuate, sometimes substantially as they always do during economic downturns when previous lax accounting standards are reversed and big bath accounting is taken the full advantage off. Betting on those record corporate profit margins and stock buybacks to support those inflated earnings per share and relative returns much further from here could quickly turn out to be just that. Never mind the effective corporate tax rate that has greatly helped corporate profit growth in the U.S. especially during the last year or two. Be careful not to expect this factor to add much to after tax profits and margins going forward.

This perhaps becomes a bit more clear if we look at NIPA corporate profits before tax,

and the utter lack of growth in those earnings since Q1 2011,

leaving both the pre- and after-tax profits valuation gauges below in the extreme zone.

Yes, these compare to some extent apples with oranges, but both the numerators and denominators are arguably broad enough to indicate the state of equity valuations. But no matter what valuation gauge you look at these days, stock prices relative to earnings look very expensive indeed. These valuations look even more expensive if the current yield curve inversion should correctly signal another GDP recession.

The beauty of value is that it is indeed subjective, but it must be remembered that current stock market valuations and bond yields reflect decades of unsustainable monetary policy choices that have given birth to a hoard of yield-starved investors acting accordingly, the size of which at least our generation has arguably never previously experienced on such a broad scale. The implications of this starvation could be more widespread and dire than many imagine.

And if there is one thing unelected monetary policymakers have never figured out (and never will): how their interventions can create real wealth. They have retained the knowledge of old of how to blow financial bubbles though, to keep the banking and financial establishment content and on their side (the people they hang out with and feel a sense of responsibility towards and are "held accountable" by). This wealth transfer naturally damages the productive side of the economy (if not, why are we not at QE10 now?).

The Federal Reserve will nonetheless continue promoting the illusion that it's making progress through its contradictory dual mandate, but in the end real events will always trump the absurd illusions peddled by central bankers and their avid supporters and reckless promoters. There are cyclical limits to just how much, how fast, and for how long, nominal consumption expenditures can grow when they are not fully backed by production and a voluntary depletion of savings.

Those limits are largely determined by the money supply growth rate, and the U.S. economy appears to be closing in on yet another such limit right now. This is illustrated in the chart below, which shows that PCE growth has outpaced money supply growth for a while now, just like it did prior to the GDP recessions in 1991, 2001 and 2008 (I doubt this is another 1995/96).

There is no happy ending to this monetary madness for the U.S. economy, first and foremost because the damage has long since been inflicted, including a major loss in purchasing power for most Americans. Little wonder they need consumer loans to plug the gap.

A decade of monetary madness does leave both the economy and especially risk assets in an extremely vulnerable state, a state that breeds the "triggers" for the next downturn. Some of the more financial risks this creates in its wake are difficult, and often impossible, to identify. But we do know they are lurking, and that they will hit risk assets, including stocks and junk bonds, as a consequence when they do strike.

These risks will come to fruition eventually because the inflation simply must slow down one day. This inflation slow-down has already been ongoing for some time, and some key indicators suggest we're nearer the point when financial markets finally will react than at any stage post the previous banking crisis. At the same time, stock market valuations are extreme compared to a range of fundamentals. The stage is set for the unforgiving process of repricing risk.

Consequently, this October and the coming months ought to be the riskiest period on Wall Street since the 2008 banking crisis and its immediate aftermath. With this in mind, it should come as no surprise if the U.S. stock market (as measured by the Wilshire 4500 index) plummets 50% or more from current levels, effectively wiping out the last six years or so of returns. Whether this will actually happen or not remains to be seen, but brace yourself and consider going back to harbour if you have not figured it all out by now.

* Based on a dividend yield of 1.90 % and Treasury yield of 1.64 %, as of 1 October 2019.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MYY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.