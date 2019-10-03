Revisiting My Union Pacific Sell Ratings

I examine the expected forward returns of UNP, and give my suggestions for what investors who might have rotated out of UNP should now do.

Introduction

This article is going to cover several investing topics that aren't restricted to Union Pacific, but for which Union Pacific (UNP) will serve as a very good example. In the last section of the analysis, I will provide an analysis of where Union Pacific stock currently stands after its recent sell-off from an outside perspective of someone who doesn't currently have a position in the stock. But before I get to that analysis, I want to review two of my previous Union Pacific articles which were specifically directed at investors who already owned the stock.

My first UNP 'sell' article

Way back on March 6th, 2018, I wrote my first Union Pacific 'sell' article as part of my long-running 'How far could they fall?' series. The purpose of that series was to warn investors about stocks that had experienced historically high price cyclicality which I thought had considerable downside risk if a recession occurred within three years. The article also shared alternative investments which I estimated did not have as much downside risk.

In that article, I shared the following historical data:

Some of the key factors current Union Pacific shareholders might want to consider are the speed at which the stock price could fall, how deep the plunge could be, and how long they might expect the stock to stay below the price at which it is today. Over the past 45 years, Union Pacific has experienced six sell-offs of 40% or more as depicted in the table below: ~Year ~Duration ~Time until bottom ~Depth 1974 3 years 21 months 46% 1981 5.5 years 15 months 62% 1987 4 years 4 months 41% 1997 8 years 2.5 years 47% 2008 2.5 years 9 months 60% 2015 3 years 12 months 44%

I noted that in a recession scenario, Union Pacific's stock price could fall from 40% to 60% off its highs, and I thought we were probably within 3 years of a recession when I wrote the article, so I saw very little risk of rotating out of UNP and into more defensive positions at the time. The idea behind the defensive positions was that they would likely rise with the market if the market continued to rise, but would fall less than UNP if we had a recession or economic slowdown. The three defensive positions were Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) and Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU). Here is how they performed compared to UNP and SPY since the publication date of the article:

Data by YCharts

So far, the average total return of the three suggested alternative investments has been +20.19% compared to +17.68% for UNP and +8.30% for SPY. So, even though UNP has risen since I suggested investors should rotate out of it, the alternative investments as a whole have performed just fine and will prove to hold up better during times of economic weakness. Ultimately, this is exactly how the strategy was supposed to work.

That said, the method I used to determine whether UNP was overvalued or not back in 2018 wasn't very precise, and there were some other stocks in the 'How far could they fall?' series, like Costco (COST), that have performed much better than the alternatives I suggested. After noting where my analysis needed improvement, I set out in 2019 to work on and improve the precision of my analysis.

Three Different Cyclical Drivers

The main improvement made to my analysis was to differentiate between stocks whose historical price cyclicality was primarily driven by earnings fluctuations and those whose historical price cyclicality was primarily driven by fluctuating market sentiment. Then there was a third category, where historical price cyclicality was more or less equally driven earnings cyclicality and market sentiment.

Union Pacific fell into the third category. They had some historical earnings cyclicality, but not enough to explain those -40% to -60% dips in price. In order to fully explain dips in price that big, it took a combination of fluctuating sentiment along with earnings cyclicality. I call stocks like this, moderately cyclical stocks, and, in early 2019, I developed a way to analyze low and moderately cyclical stocks more precisely than I had been able to do by just examining historical price cycles. I called this new form of analysis "10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis", and on May 9th of this year, I wrote a new bearish article on UNP using this analysis.

For those familiar with my work, unless it is clear we are heading into an imminent recession, I always have two of what I call "default positions" that I recommend investors rotate into when they sell a stock like UNP instead of going to cash. Back in May, those two default positions were Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETFs SPLV and (XMLV). Here is how they have performed since that article compared to UNP and SPY:

Data by YCharts

For readers who are unfamiliar with my new series about sentiment cycles, consider giving my most recent article "Sentiment Strategy: Tracking Results (September 2019)" a read for a more detailed description of the strategy I'm about to describe since I want to make this article as brief as possible. Here is a quick explanation of the goal of the strategy, though, if you are a new reader.

The goal of all of my 'sell' articles was to warn investors of the potential downside these stocks had while also offering alternative investment ideas that current shareholders could rotate into while the prices of the target stocks (in this case UNP) were high. Then, after the target stocks had fallen significantly, rotate from the defensive positions back into the target stocks. The idea was that this process would prevent buy-and-hold investors from suffering big declines while also producing free share gains in the target stocks compared to a buy-and-hold strategy.

For example, if one rotated out of the target stock and into the defensive ETF while they were both priced at $100 per share, then during a bear market, the defensive ETF dropped to $80, and the target stock to $40 per share. At that point, you can rotate back into the target company stock and own twice the number of shares at no extra cost. Then, when the stock price eventually recovers, you have doubled your wealth compared to what it would have been if you held the target stock through the entire period (minus taxes, of course).

An investor who rotated out of UNP back in May and into my default mix of SPLV and XMLV, could now rotate the SPLV portion of the investment back into UNP and, because of the price drop of UNP combined with the price gain of SPLV, buy 25% more shares without spending any more money. I call these "free share gains". Our goal in the sentiment cycle series is for half of the money rotated out of the stocks like UNP to gain 20-25% more shares for free, and since we now have the opportunity for a 25% free share gain with the SPLV portion of the rotation, I will now consider this half of the goal complete, and UNP will join the growing list of free share gain winners.

Ticker Free Share Gains ROL 41% CSX 21% FICO 23% UNP 25%

What about the second half of the trade?

The second part of the trade is not based on the free share gains one has achieved, but is instead based on the estimated 10-year forward CAGR that UNP is likely to produce using a 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis. This is the exact same analysis we used to determine that UNP should have been sold back in May, except the standard for whether or not to sell the stock was an expected 10-year CAGR of <4%, while the standard for rotating back into the stock is 8% 10-year CAGR. (The standard for buying UNP for investors on the sidelines is a 12% CAGR. The reason there is a difference between the standard return expectation for those just trying to rotate back into the stock, and those buying from the sidelines is because I want investors who already owned the stock and love the business, who rotated out of the stock as a way to avoid some of the downside and gain free shares, to have a very high probability of being able to rotate back into the stock. Whereas, for other investors on the sidelines, like myself, I want to include a margin of safety before I initially buy the stock.)

Now let's examine UNP to see if we can expect an 8% CAGR over the next 10 years. This will be a condensed form of the analysis I performed back in May.

Data by YCharts

Alright, Union Pacific's current earnings yield is about 5.91%. The way I like to think about this is that if I bought UNP's business for $100, I would make $5.91 on that investment the first year. I calculate that, since 2007, UNP's earnings growth rate is about +11.25%, so I will assume that $5.91 will grow at that rate on average for the next 10 years. What I want to know is what will my $100 investment grow to in 10 years, and what sort of CAGR does that translate to. When I run the numbers on that I estimate that the $100 would grow to $211.15 and that translates to about a +7.76% CAGR. So, that is what I think the business can return each year on average over this time period if the next economic cycle is similar to the current one.

Additionally, since 2007, UNP has on average traded at about a 17.24 P/E ratio, and as I write this article, on Seeking Alpha, UNP is trading at a 17.04 P/E. If the current P/E of 17.04 were to revert to the average of 17.24 over the course of 10 years it would produce a CAGR of +0.12%.

If we put the expected return from the business of +7.76% together with the expected return from the sentiment reverting to the long-term mean which would produce a return of +0.12%, we would get an expected 10-year CAGR of +7.88%. This is very close to the 8% I'm looking for. Since we are very close to that 8% goal, and I'm not going to immediately write a follow-up article when the stock reaches it, I'm going to go ahead and call the second portion of this rotational idea a success.

Data by YCharts

This is the same chart from earlier in the article. I reposted it so readers wouldn't have to scroll back up. This time instead of focusing on the relationship between the SPLV (orange line) portion and UNP, I want readers to focus on the XMLV (red line) and it's returns relative to UNP. XMLV has returned +2.40% compared to a -13.78% return for those who held UNP since my last sell article. Investors who now rotated back into UNP from XMLV would gain about +18.77% worth of free shares.

Conclusion

My primary goal with writing my Union Pacific articles was two-fold. My first goal was simply to warn UNP investors both that the price was too high, and that we were late in the economic cycle so that it would be wise to rotate out of UNP and into something more defensive, even if one really liked UNP's business prospects over the long-term.

The second goal was to share a strategy so that investors who really liked UNP's long-term business prospects could have a very high probability of increasing the number of shares they owned of UNP by using a simple long-only rotational strategy. I cover this strategy in great detail in my new 'sentiment cycle' series.

Part one of the series "Ignore Sentiment Cycles At Your Own Risk" explained what sentiment cycles are, and how even the stocks of high-quality companies can become overvalued enough to sell. I also shared a working theory of the factors that I think contribute to the formation of a sentiment cycle with any particular stock. In part two of the series, I shared a long-only investment strategy than can help investors avoid some of the losses associated with a sentiment cycle by rotating out of the overvalued stock and into a more defensive position, then, when the price of the overvalued stock comes down, rotating back into the stock and being able to own more shares than when you sold it without spending any extra money. And Part 3 "Sentiment Cycles: When To Sell And When To Buy Back Again." I explain a 'simple mixed' approach to determining when to buy the stock back again.

For UNP in this article, we got to see both parts of the 'simple mixed' approach in action. The first approach we used a free share gain goal of 20-25% and we were about to rotate out of SPLV and back into UNP with a 25% free share gain. The second approach we determined that UNP's expected future long-term returns were at fair value of around 8%, and that produced free share gains of about +18.77%. So, the total free share gain for this trade was about +21.89% and all one had to do was sell UNP back in May when it was clearly overvalued and put the money in a mix of SPLV and XMLV, then rotate that money back into UNP today.

So far, I have 20 other stocks that I'm tracking as part of this series as a way to explain and show the value of taking profits in the stocks of good businesses that have gotten too expensive. I intend to add more stocks to the series as I find them and I write monthly updates of the results of the strategy. Click the orange 'follow' button at the top of the page if you would like to follow the results in real-time.

