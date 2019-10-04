American Realty Capital Properties: My Worst REIT Idea - Ever

“Adversity is bitter, but its uses may be sweet. Our loss was great, but in the end, we could count great compensations.” – Benjamin Graham.

In the case of ARCP, I knew there was smoke brewing.

We’ll get to my worst REIT idea ever, but first let’s discuss someone else’s follies to set the stage.

We all have bad ideas from time to time. Probably more than we’d like to admit, for that matter.

Some of it, no doubt, can be attributed to youth… some of it to pride… some of it to ignorance. And some of it to all three. I suppose that unbridled enthusiasm can factor in as well.

If I had to guess why, I’d say it’s because each of us have been (or still are) young… are prone to thinking a little too highly of our own opinions… don’t know everything… and can get caught up in waves of euphoria.

In short, we’re human.

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again. None of us are perfect. But, boy, does it seem sometimes that we’re dead set on reinforcing that fact.

In prepping for this article, I came across a wide array of examples of really bad business decisions, scientific decisions, historical decisions, technological decisions, artistic decisions, political decisions (tempting to talk more about those, but let’s make a good decision instead), personal decisions, and so on.

For instance, my fellow Forbes writer Erika Anderson, compiled “… 7 of the Worst Business Decisions Ever Made” in 2013. They still stand out today as some of the most unfortunate examples of human error.

We’ll get to my worst REIT idea ever, but first let’s discuss someone else’s follies to set the stage, and perhaps put my own bad call in a more flattering light.

Photo Source

Mega-Merger Mistake

Many of Anderson’s examples are from past eras. But this one, you might very well remember…

“In 2000, Gerald Levin, the chairman of Time Warner, was so confident in the deal he had made to merge with America Online, that he decided to forego placing a collar on the transaction. A collar enables the seller – in this case, Time Warner – to revisit the terms of the transaction if the buyer’s stock falls below a certain price. “Almost as soon as the merger was announced, and before it was completed, the Internet bubble burst and AOL shares plunged 50%. Without a collar, Time Warner wouldn’t be able to renegotiate the deal.”

That was clearly mistake No. 1. However, it didn’t stop there. As Anderson goes on to note – and as you may recall on your own – “Time Warner execs urged Levin to rethink the deal, but he didn’t. The rest is history, and Time Warner shareholders are still paying for his stubbornness.”

Again, that’s clearly old news considering how much has changed since 2013. Time Warner no longer exists today as of last year. That was when AT&T (T) finished swallowing it up for $85.4 billion, renaming it WarnerMedia in the process.

Most analysts said that was a fair price. And it probably was. But who knows how much higher that price tag could have been if not for the $98.7 billion loss it took in 2002 thanks to poor planning.

A $3 Billion-Plus Missed Opportunity

In Gerald Levin’s case, his mistakes were enormous and obvious.

There’s really no excuse for someone with that kind of power to become that enamored with an idea. Whether that idea was gaining access to AOL’s assets or the tech boom doesn’t matter. He lost a lot of people a lot of money because of the blinders he refused to take off.

Other bad business and financial deals, however, are a lot less easy to criticize if we’re being fair. After all, there are plenty of times where all the facts and figures point one way, only for something to come up and send that logic cowering in terror.

I would argue that was the equally famous case of George Lucas and 20th Century Fox in 1977. Anderson included that one too, noting how the studio didn’t believe in the Star Wars idea at first.

Why should it? This was 1977, the decade of Fiddler on the Roof, The Godfather, Jaws, and Rocky – none of which were fairy tales about mystical forces, strange-looking aliens, and laser fights.

Convinced the movie would tank, 20th Century Fox signed over all product merchandising rights to Lucas for the film… and any more to follow.

Big mistake. Huge!

As of the writing of Ms. Anderson’s article, Lucas had taken in revenue exceeding $3 billion. So just imagine what it must be today?

I’m not sure if a studio ever lost that kind of money on a single concept before or since. No doubt, 20th Century Fox must still be wishing for a time machine on that decision.

I’ll Never Get ARCP’d Again

Fortunately, I’ve never lost billions of dollars or practically sunk an international company on a merger gone wrong.

So there’s that to be grateful for. Looked at in that light, my worst REIT idea just doesn’t seem that bad.

Then again, since you’re probably never going to be in the position to lose billions of dollars or sink an international company either… I still think it’s best to tell all. If only to help you avoid such mistakes should you face them in the future.

To begin, let’s go all of the way back to Sept. 13, 2011 – almost eight years ago – when I wrote an article titled “American Realty Capital Properties IPO: Not A 'Sleep Well At Night' Investment.” This article was the very first one Seeking Alpha featured about American Realty Capital Properties – now known as Vereit (VER).

In it, I explained how:

“The biggest issue that I have with the IPO is that the assets are highly concentrated with just two tenants, and one of the two tenants is a troubled bank with minimum lease term remaining.”

Yet ARCP successfully launched its IPO anyway, selling a total of 5,580,000 shares, capitalizing the $12.50-a-share stock with around $69.75 million. It began paying a 7% dividend yield on its portfolio, which consisted of 63 assets with a weighted lease term of 9.6 years.

And So the Saga Began

Around a year later, I wrote another article. And this one was a bit more bullish, explaining:

“I'm getting more comfortable with the diversification. And I applaud the REIT for sourcing more accretive deals that should further enhance portfolio returns – keeping in mind ARCP has an inherent risk premium and I will be more inclined to "sleep well at night" with a few more seasons under the belt.”

Then, in March 2013, I reported that it might be time to “back up the truck,” writing:

“ARCP's dividend yield is no mirage. The 6.8% dividend yield is fully supported by high-quality cash flows, as the portfolio is 100% leased (Cramer pointed that out in Mad Money yesterday). In addition, I see further upside to earnings and the dividend [is] supported by the company's highly accretive spread strategy ($33 million closed in the 4th quarter at an average cap rate of 9%).”

As the quarters continued though, I began to question ARCP’s management team. The company was growing at an insane rate – from 63 properties in 2011 to over 3,800 in 2014.

“No other REIT in the history of the universe has grown as fast,” I observed, continuing with:

“To fund the extraordinary growth, ARCP has raised a considerable amount of common and preferred stock. The most recent common equity offering was announced last week as ARCP issued a record 138 million shares at $12.00 (per share) with proceeds raised of over $1.59 billion. That's the largest secondary equity raise in the history of REIT-dom and the proceeds are being used to pay down debt and other corporate expenses. (Keep in mind that $1.59 billion is the size of an IPO).”

Interesting, right?

It Gets More “Interesting” Still

At the time, ARCP had just announced a transformational acquisition to purchase around 500 of Red Lobster's 700 sites. The $1.5 billion was a big bite, and I was skeptical of the deal:

“I have carefully tried to weigh the pros and cons for the ARCP deal… while on the surface, buying the portfolio at an 8% cap rate seems attractive, the lobster transaction smells a little bit fishy.”

Nonetheless, I held on. Worse yet, I even doubled down, too enamored with the dividend yield.

“I consider the latest sell-off to be a selective buying opportunity. ARCP shares closed at $12.34 with a dividend yield of 8.10%.”

From that last article in May 2014, I counted over two dozen from other people, praising the company too - right up until the “stuff” hit the fan. Here are some noteworthy highlights:

Things were looking up! In analysts’ heads, anyway.

Not a Sell

It wasn’t until Oct. 24, 2014, almost five years ago, that I published “Is American Realty Capital Properties A 'Sucker Yield' Bet?” And that’s worth quoting too. A lot:

“It was apparent during the negotiations (to buy Cole) that Schorsch wanted to create a dominating REIT that could squash any competitor. Accordingly, Schorsch was attempting to build the widest of net lease moats by engineering ARCP in a manner in which David becomes Goliath in record time.” “ARCP has done a good job with reducing reliance on secured debt, while improving its capital stack. ARCP should slow down its acquisition pace so that it can continue to concentrate on dividend safety.” “… where is the alignment of interest with ARCP investors?” “Mr. Market and I are both frowning on ARCP's latest announcement regarding Cole. And I consider the proposed revenue split model nothing more than ‘smoke and mirrors.’” “ARCP's high dividend yield of 8.4% still signals ‘BLUE LIGHT SPECIAL!’" “I'm not investing another nickel in ARCP until I see more clarity (i.e., when the smoke and mirrors disappear).” “In time, Mr. Market will reward any investor who can recognize value. While it's plain to see that ARCP is trading at such a low multiple, I will not be suckered into a trap where my principal is not safe.” “There's plenty of cheese in the trap, but I'm not going to add more risk. Mr. Market has warned me by providing a signal that I should proceed with caution. I'm sitting on the sidelines for now.”

By “sitting on the sidelines,” I meant downgrading ARCP from a Buy to a Hold. But not a Sell.

Unfortunately.

And Then That Was That

Not even quite a week after I published that article, disaster struck. It was revealed that ARCP falsified Q1-14 and Q2-14 earnings, sparking a rush to the exit door.

As I explained days later:

“It's not as much the fact that ARCP has restated $0.04 per share in AFFO (for two quarters) but more importantly that the ripple effect – high borrowing costs, SEC investigation, new CFO, and loss of trust – have all resulted in a huge cloud that will create (in my opinion) a long-term overhang.”

I unloaded my shares at $9.57 per share, telling followers that “ARCP is entering a crisis and nobody really knows where that will end up. There has been a huge sentiment shift, and I'm not willing to be part of the bumpy road ahead.”

I was officially out.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Ironically, Vereit (ARCP rebranded) closed at $9.78 per share (10-2-19). And we’ve done well this year, hoping to claw back from the losses (from the painful losses in 2014). Since my last article in March, Vereit has returned 26%. So there’s that.

There’s also the substantial wisdom we gained from the adversity…

(Author’s Note: We recently downgraded VER from a Buy to a Trim due to valuation and overhand related to increased debt and its lease maturity profile.)

For example, I’ve become much more skeptical as it relates to dividend coverage. That’s why you’re seeing more bearish articles on REITs like UMH Properties (UMH), Macerich (MAC), Global Net Lease (GNL), American Financial (AFIN), and others.

In fact, I believe it’s because of the distrust I gained that I was able to steer investors away from Government Properties (formerly GOV), Senior Housing Properties (SNH), and Lexington Realty (LXP).

Quite frankly, when you touch the frying pan once, you never want to do it again.

The Cream Always Rises to the Top

I’ll be the first to tell you that I hate losing money. In fact, I despise it.

So you won’t find any hold-out pride here. I’ve learned my lesson about chasing yield, and it’s going to stick. Besides, I work way too hard to blow my hard-earned principal on some high-flying sucker yield – like Washington Prime (WPG).

My mantra, inspired by my mother, is that “the cream always rises to the top.” So whenever I research a REIT, I spend the time necessary to dissect its business model, always paying close attention to underlying cash flows.

In the case of ARCP, I knew there was smoke brewing. And I'm thankful I was enough of a doubting Thomas to downgrade it to a Hold. But I could have saved myself a lot of money if I would have recognized that the dividend was at an elevated risk.

I suppose that, in the end, Benjamin Graham was proven right yet again though.

“Adversity is bitter,” he said, “but its uses may be sweet. Our loss was great, but in the end, we could count great compensations.”

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

If You Want Endless Income, You're In The Right Spot Our marketplace service, iREIT on Alpha, offers the most comprehensive REIT research with a dedicated team of 5 experienced analysts (100+ years of experience). Our research is powered by qualitative data analysis that provides a decisive edge to achieve superior portfolio results. Our secret sauce is our proprietary RINO scoring model (REIT Indicator Numerically Optimized) that analyzes critical REIT metrics. We offer real-time macroeconomic analysis and commentary you can apply to your portfolios and we've discounted the introductory price by 10% (a $60 value) … Act Now to Start Your 2-Week Free Trial!

Disclosure: I am/we are long VER. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.