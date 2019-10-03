Bucking The Trend: Carvana Is A Buy

Image credit

Used car disruptor Carvana (CVNA) has seen its shares go on a tremendous run in the past two years. Shares could be purchased for just $12 in late 2017, but trade for $67 today after peaking at $85 earlier this year. Carvana is still losing money, but I think the endless parade of bearish articles is missing the point on Carvana. The stock is incredibly expensive if you look at the company’s current negative earnings, but what investors are missing is the longer term, and Carvana’s first-mover advantage in changing the way people buy cars.

Enormous amounts of growth with more to come

Carvana has spent its admittedly short time as a public company growing exponentially. Indeed, this chart shows how many markets the company is present in, which shows the huge growth it has seen in just five years.

Source: Q2 shareholder letter

Not only has Carvana seen its markets move significantly higher, it still has a very long runway for further market growth in the coming years.

Source: Q2 shareholder letter

Carvana is heavily centered on the east coast, but has expanded its network westward and into California. This is important because Carvana has proven the model works in a variety of places, and there is ample room for continued market growth across the US. Roughly half of the US has no Carvana presence at all, let alone a high concentration of Carvana locations. In other words, the growth trajectory of Carvana, as impressive as it has been, is a long way from done.

Carvana has the ability to continue growing because its profitability continues to improve. Yes, the company is losing money. It is slated to lose nearly two dollars per share this year, ~$1.25 next year, and 30 to 40 cents in 2021. However, growth after that should be fairly spectacular.

Source: Seeking Alpha

We can see the inflection point after 2021 that shows when Carvana’s operating leverage and revenue growth will begin to translate into real earnings. How will the company achieve these results, which call for ~$8 of EPS in a few years’ time? Operating leverage.

Source: Q2 shareholder letter

Carvana’s long-term targets for things like advertising and SG&A, which are significant portions of revenue today, are very low. This is a common thing to see among growing companies; SG&A and advertising costs are very high while the company is building its brand awareness and scaling. The good news is that this sort of heavy brand investment isn't necessary forever, and SG&A costs will be slowly leveraged down as revenue grows. This certainly isn't unique to Carvana, and we know the model works. The only way this will happen is through much higher revenue, but Carvana’s revenue trajectory is in progress; it isn’t some sort of idyllic plan that has little chance of coming to fruition.

Carvana is making progress towards its goals already, and has been for some time. To my eye, this greatly increases the chance that Carvana reaches its steady state goals, even if it takes a few years to get there. This company really is changing the way people buy cars, and with Carvana selling just four cars of every 1,000 in the US in Q2, it has an enormous runway to continue to grow its revenue.

Source: Q2 shareholder letter

Total unit sales continue to explode higher as Carvana was selling just a few cars per day five years ago. Today, it is selling almost 500 cars daily. That sort of volume growth is important for Carvana to eventually become profitable, and it is making great strides to that end.

Not only is the company growing revenue by leaps and bounds, but it is doing so much more profitably.

Source: Q2 shareholder letter

Gross profit per unit, or GPU, was negative in 2014, but has grown steadily and quickly to more than $3,000. This means that not only is Carvana moving more inventory, but it is doing so at a much more favorable pricing as its reputation is building among consumers. Carvana states it wants to sell only the best quality used cars, and it is clearly working as the company can acquire inventory cheaply, refurbish it, and sell it with strong pricing power. I think the bears are missing this very important fact that is contributing to the company’s rise to profitability.

The valuation requires some faith

Carvana just posted its 22nd consecutive quarter of triple-digit revenue growth. That is an unbelievable metric for any company, but in particular, one that is selling a product that has been around for more than a hundred years. This isn’t a startup with a hot new invention people are lining up to buy; Carvana has simply changed the way people buy an old product.

This has led to outstanding revenue growth, much better margins, and has paved the way for strong profitability in the coming years. Of course, today, the company is still losing money, and probably will for at least another two years. However, the runway here is nearly limitless as Carvana can scale pretty much forever, limited only by its ability to buy inventory at satisfactory rates.

If it hits its goals of ~1% of revenue to advertising and ~5% SG&A costs, which it can assuming it continues to grow, this stock will be well into the triple-digits in the coming years. At $67, Carvana is not cheap. It is a bet that the company’s disruptive model will continue to work in the coming years. I believe it will, but of course, the risk exists that it won’t. For instance, a recession could severely crimp car buying, as it did during the Great Recession, and Carvana likely would see at least some sort of revenue growth slowdown as a result.

This is, therefore, a speculative buy to be certain. It would be lovely to get a big selloff like we did at the end of 2018 to reduce some of the risk of owning the stock. However, even at $67, I think Carvana’s future is very bright and that this will have proven a buying opportunity in the stock.

Consensus is for meaningful earnings in just three years, with a ramp-up effect after that. By the time those earnings arrive, it will probably be too late to buy the stock. Carvana today is a bet that people will continue to do what they are already doing, which is to gravitate towards the company’s innovative model that takes the hours-long pain of buying a car at a dealership and makes it as easy as a few clicks. This stock should be on the radar of every investor looking for a speculative growth story, because this one isn’t done by any stretch.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CVNA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.