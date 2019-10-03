Golden Ocean: Trade War Fears Appear Overblown Based On Latest Results

On Thursday, August 15, 2019, bulk shipping giant Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) announced its second-quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results were mixed as the company managed to beat the expectations of its analysts in terms of top-line revenues, but failed to meet their earnings expectations. A closer look at the company's results do indeed show that there were a few disappointments here, but it is holding up much better in the face of escalating trade tensions between the United States and China than some market participants apparently feared. We also see that conditions are surprisingly improving in the third quarter, which will hopefully help the company recover from the weak first half.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Golden Ocean Group's second-quarter 2019 earnings results:

Golden Ocean Group brought in total operating revenues of $115.779 million in the second quarter of 2019. This represents a 17.82% decline over the $140.889 million that the company brought in during the prior year quarter.

Operating loss was $7.041 million in the most recent quarter. This compares very unfavorably to the $25.121 million operating profit in the year-ago quarter.

Golden Ocean Group completed its acquisition of a 15% stake in Singapore Marine Pte Limited, a dry bulk shipping operator sponsored by the former CEO of Swiss Marine.

The company exercised options for four exhaust scrubber installations, bringing the total installed base across its fleet to 23 vessels.

Net loss was $33.086 million in the second quarter of 2019. This compares very unfavorably to the $8.980 million net income in the second quarter of 2018.

It seems likely that the first thing that anyone reviewing these highlights is likely to notice is that Golden Ocean Group saw a fairly steep year-over-year decline in its revenues. The company also reported lower revenues than it had in the first quarter of this year, with this figure going from $126.0 million to $115.8 million. The company states that the reason for this is that the conditions in the market were weak in March and April, which is when most of its voyages during the quarter were chartered. The company also had fewer vessels conducting voyages (single trips for a customer) than it did in the first quarter. This also had the effect of decreasing its voyage expenses by $1.3 million, which helped to offset some of the impact that the lower revenues would otherwise have on the company's operating profits. Golden Ocean still saw its operating income swing from an $8.453 million profit to a $7.041 million loss though, so clearly this offset was not enough.

We can clearly see the evidence of the weak market early in the quarter by looking at a measurement known as the time charter equivalent. This is a shipping industry standard measure that is used to compare the performance of a vessel across periods and is calculated as voyage revenues less expenses on a per day basis. In the second quarter of this year, Golden Ocean Group achieved an average time charter equivalent rate of $11,629 per day across its fleet. The same figure was $13,131 per day in the first quarter. Thus, the conditions in the industry pushed down the average dayrate that the company was able to get for its ships and this had a negative impact on both revenues and profits.

Fortunately, charter dayrates improved as the quarter went on and by the end of the period were substantially higher than what we saw in the first quarter. This is something that may be surprising to some as the fears of an escalating trade war really began to affect the stock market in May. Nonetheless, here are the average dayrates for each of the three classes of ship that Golden Ocean operates during the second quarter as well as during the comparison quarters:

Unfortunately, Golden Ocean was not able to take advantage of this strengthening of the market in any significant way due to the fact that most of its voyage hires started early in the quarter. The strengthening market should allow the company to get somewhat better rates for new charter hires in the third quarter though so we should expect to see somewhat better results from it in the next earnings report.

Another very nice trend that we saw in the second quarter is that the total volume of dry bulk goods sent over shipping lanes also surged. This also comes in direct defiance of the fears that the trade war would negatively impact trade but of course the United States and China are not the only countries in the world that trade with one another. According to Maritime Analytics, total seaborne transportation of dry bulk goods was 1,162 mt in the second quarter, which was a fairly significant increase over the 1,136 mt that was transported in the first quarter of 2019. As might be expected, these increased volumes had a positive impact on the utilization of the worldwide fleet since moving the greater volume of goods would naturally require more shipping capacity. Maritime Analytics puts total utilization at 83.5% in the quarter compared to 82.2% in the first quarter. This improvement in utilization may have been a factor that helped to drive dayrates up.

As noted in the highlights, Golden Ocean Group completed its acquisition of 15% of Singapore Marine, a start-up dry bulk freight operator headed by Peter Weernink, the former CEO of Swiss Marine. This acquisition was expected and I discussed it in my last article on the company. As a dry bulk operator, Singapore Marine will have some similarities to Golden Ocean Group except for it focusing only on the larger classes of vessels. Thus, it should not be a direct competitor to Golden Ocean Group. The investment that Golden Ocean made was only for $10 million and it committed to providing another $10 million in the form of a loan with a five-year term so the investment was relatively small relative to the company's capital. Golden Ocean's management does seem to have fairly high hopes for this start-up, but as Singapore Marine only has $105 million in available capital, it may take a while for it to expand its fleet to any significant size.

One of the most significant things affecting the shipping industry over the past year or so has been IMO 2020. This is a requirement set by the International Maritime Organization that all ships must reduce their sulfur oxide emissions by using low-sulfur compliant fuel oil or by using other approved methods to reduce their emissions. The easiest of these approved methods is using exhaust gas cleaning systems ("scrubbers") to clean the emissions before they are released into the atmosphere. This is the method that Golden Ocean Group has opted to use to bring many of its Capesize vessels into compliance with this mandate. As noted in the highlights, the company exercised options to have scrubber systems on four of its ships, continuing on a compliance program that it has been engaged in for a little while. These four installations mean that the company now has three ships in compliance with this mandate and another 20 scheduled to receive systems. The current plan is for it to complete installations on another 12 vessels before the end of the year. The remainder of the 23 ships to receive scrubbers will have their systems installed by the end of the first quarter of 2020. It is worth noting that the deadline to comply with the IMO 2020 mandate is January 1, 2020, so we might see a few of the company's ships out of service for a period of time in the first quarter until the installation of the scrubber systems is completed.

This mandate could also have a positive effect on vessel charter rates over the remainder of the year. This is because a large number of ships globally will need to be temporarily taken out of service to receive the modifications necessary to comply with this mandate. The result of this will be fewer vessels available to accept charters, which should push up charter rates due simply to the law of supply and demand. This could act as another factor that boosts Golden Ocean's financial performance over the remainder of the year.

Overall, Golden Ocean's results were somewhat disappointing in the most recent quarter due mostly to the company's inability to take advantage of the improving market during the period. This should change in the latter half of the year, and indeed the company is positioned to perform quite well in the third and fourth quarters of 2019. This is definitely a much better scenario than what some market participants may have expected given the trade tensions and a savvy investor may be able to take advantage of it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.