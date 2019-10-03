Bulletproof Investing Performance Update: Week 96

The top 10 names (unhedged) from March 28 underperformed SPY. Across all cohorts so far, our top 10 names have outperformed SPY by 3.2% annualized.

Three out of five hedged portfolios posted single-digit negative returns, and the ones that posted positive returns underperformed their expected return and SPY.

It has been six months since I presented five hedged portfolios and 10 top names in week 96 of my Marketplace service (March 28). Here's how everything did.

Bulletproof Investing: Week 96 Performance

Each week, since the beginning of June 2017, I have presented at least two hedged portfolios created by Portfolio Armor to my Bulletproof Investing subscribers. This is an "investing with a helmet on" approach, and these portfolios are designed to last six months at most. As with any investment method, the returns with this approach will vary. But in the interests of transparency and accountability, I have promised to publicly share the final performance of everything I present, regardless of how it does.

Here, I update the final performance of the five hedged portfolios and the top 10 names (unhedged) that I presented in the 96th week I offered my service. Let's look at what I presented in week 96 and how it did. I close by again referring to recent changes we've made that should improve accuracy and increase performance in the future.

Portfolio 1

This was the $30,000 portfolio. The primary security here was K12 (LRN). It was selected because it had the highest potential return estimate, net of hedging cost when hedging against a >13% decline, and had a share price low enough that you could buy a round lot of it for less than $10,000. Skechers (SKX) was added in a fine-tuning step to absorb leftover cash from rounding down to round lots of the first name.

The image above was generated by Portfolio Armor on March 28 and presented in this Marketplace post at the time.

The worst-case scenario for this portfolio was a decline of 11.62% (the "max drawdown"), and the best-case scenario was a gain of 18.7% (the "Net Potential Return" or aggregate potential return net of hedging cost). The "Expected Return" of 9.18% was a ballpark estimate, taking into account the backtested relationship between actual returns and my site's potential return estimates (for portfolios created after July 26th of this year, we have modified our method of estimating expected returns - more on this below).

Portfolio 1 Performance

Here's how the portfolio did, net of hedging and trading costs.

This portfolio was essentially flat, up 0.29%, underperforming its expected return, of course, and underperforming the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY).

So far, we have six-month performance data for 44 portfolios I've presented that were hedged against >13% declines. Here's how all of them have done. (Due to Seeking Alpha rules, I can no longer include tables with links to interactive charts, so I have included screen captures instead. You can find the interactive charts for every portfolio on performance section of the Portfolio Armor website).

Table via Portfolio Armor

Portfolio 2

This was the $100k portfolio. This one included LRN, Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI), Twilio (TWLO), and Xilinx (XLNX) as primary securities. SKX was added in the fine-tuning step again to absorb cash left over from the process of rounding down to round lots of the primary securities.

The image above was generated by Portfolio Armor on March 28 and presented in this Marketplace post at the time.

The worst-case scenario for this one was a decline of 13.24%, the best-case scenario was a gain of 20.92%, and the ballpark estimate of an expected return was 8.4%.

Portfolio 2 Performance

Here's how the portfolio did, net of hedging and trading costs.

This one was down 1.36%. So far, we have six-month performance data for 47 portfolios I've presented hedged against >14% declines. Here's how all of them have done.

Table via Portfolio Armor.

Portfolio 3

This was the $1 million portfolio. It included American Tower (AMT), Chipotle (CMG), LRN, Nexstar Media Group (NXST), The New York Times (NYT), Sinclair Broadcast (SBGI), and XLNX as primary securities. Netflix (NFLX) was added in the fine-tuning step to absorb cash left over from the process of rounding down to round lots of the primary securities.

The image above was generated by Portfolio Armor on March 28 and presented in this Marketplace post at the time.

The worst-case scenario here was a drawdown of 13.91%, the best-case scenario was a gain of 22.83% (the net potential return), and the expected return was 8%.

Portfolio 3 Performance

Here's how the portfolio did, net of hedging and trading costs.

This one was down 5.13%. So far, we have six-month performance data for 68 portfolios I've presented hedged against >15% declines. Here's how all of them have done.

Table via Portfolio Armor

Portfolio 4

This was the $2 million aggressive portfolio. This one included AMT, CMG, LRN, NXST, NYT, SBGI, and XLNX as primary securities. NFLX was added to absorb leftover cash in the fine-tuning step.

The image above was generated by Portfolio Armor on March 28 and presented in this Marketplace post at the time.

The worst-case scenario here was the max drawdown of 19.43%, the best-case scenario was the net potential return of 24.88% and the expected return was 8.96%.

Portfolio 4 Performance

Here's how the portfolio did, net of hedging and trading costs.

This one was down 6.42%. So far, we have six-month performance data for 76 portfolios I've presented hedged against >20% declines. Here's how all of them have done.

Table via Portfolio Armor

Portfolio 5

This was the $2 million top names portfolio. Names that appeared in this portfolio but not in the previous March 28 portfolios were Twitter (TWTR) and VMware (VMW).

The image above was generated by Portfolio Armor on March 28 and presented in this Marketplace post at the time.

The worst-case scenario was a drawdown of 8.42%, the best-case scenario was a gain of 19.81%, and the expected return was 6.61%.

Portfolio 5 Performance

Here's how the portfolio did, net of hedging and trading costs.

This portfolio was up 1.27%. So far, we have a full six-month performance for 95 portfolios I've presented hedged against >9% declines. Here's how each of them did.

Table via Portfolio Armor

Top Names

These were Portfolio Armor's top 10 names as of March 28. Names that didn't appear in the portfolios above were Ulta Beauty (ULTA), MarketAxess (MKTX), Starbucks (SBUX), and AutoZone (AZO).

The image above was generated by Portfolio Armor on March 28 and was included in the same Marketplace post as the top names portfolio above.

For this cohort, as of March 28:

Average 36M Beta = 0.72

Average 20% threshold optimal put hedging cost: 2.49%

Top Names Performance

Here's how the top names did:

The top names (unhedged) were up 1.06% on average vs. up 6.24% for SPY. So far, 52 top name cohorts have beaten SPY, one has tied SPY, and 42 have underperformed SPY over the next six months. You can see the performance for all of the top name cohorts I've presented so far in the table below.

Table via Portfolio Armor

So, Portfolio Armor's top ten names averaged 7.20% over the average of these 95 6-month periods, versus SPY's average of 5.60%, an average outperformance of 1.60% over 6 months, or 3.20% annualized.

Top Names Time-Stamped

For a few months, in addition to posting those top names in my Seeking Alpha Marketplace service, I also time-stamped them on Twitter. If you click on the tweet shown below and scroll down, it will take you to a thread showing those time-stamped posts as well as charts of their subsequent performance.

Week 96 Assessment

This wasn't a great cohort, but it was slightly better than the previous one. The top 10 names (unhedged) under-performed SPY for the 42nd time out of 95 weeks (we didn't post the top 10 in week 1), and three out of five hedged portfolios posted negative returns, albeit none declining more than their predefined worst-case scenarios. Note that we've incorporated data from these 96 weeks of performance updates into recent algorithm changes that should boost performance and increase accuracy for cohorts created after July 26, 2019. I described those changes here: When Strategy Meets Reality.

