3 Homebuilders Superbly Delivering On De-Levering

Persisting usage of incentives along with a shortage of land and labor pose a threat to home builders' margins.

Lennar is best positioned on leverage position as compared to KB Home and Beazer Homes.

The current economic cycle upturn is the second-longest expansion registered at almost ten years including unemployment at the lowest level in eighteen years. Current GDP forecasts are 2.4% in 2019 and 1.8% in the longer term despite that some economists are concerned about a potential slowdown.

S&P 500 operating margins have risen by 27% since the second quarter of 2017, making the first half of 2018 the fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit earnings growth.

The 30-year fixed mortgage rate rose to 5% in the fourth quarter of 2018. It is the highest level recorded since early 2011. Subsequently, short term borrowing rates became increasingly expensive for homebuilders. During such time, housing starts slid 17.6% in the Midwest due to the devastation of floods.

US homebuilding fell to an almost two-year low last March due to continued weakness in the single-family unit segment. Tightening credit created a ripple effect that spilled over the US housing sector.

Source: Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research

I hold a positive view of the US homebuilding sector. Although it has been apparent that the extended weakness in the country's homebuilding is due to land and labor shortages aggravated by costly building materials. On a brighter side, housing starts clocked around 1.3 million annually which jumped significantly from the 600,000 units after the subprime mortgage crisis.

Lower Price/First-Time Buyer: Best Positioned

Many home builders are focused on increasing their exposure to the lower-price/first-time buyer part of the market. Lower-price tier homes have outperformed the market in terms of price.

Home prices rose by over 8% over the past year as compared to the overall market at 6%. The first-time/lower-price tier portion of the market is best positioned over the next couple of years for the following reasons:

Inventories of first-time homes are the lowest among this home type, creating a constant tighter supply dynamic.

The economics of owning versus renting is more attractive in lower-priced areas (San Francisco and New York price-to-rent ratios are estimated at 25X and 23X, respectively whereas in Dallas and Cleveland are 11X and 9X).

Demand from Millennials either moving out of rentals or out of their parents' homes should be concentrated on this part of the market.

Lower-priced homes should be the least impacted by tax reform.

Lower affordability could harm this portion of the market given that first-time buyers have a lower income/net worth than luxury buyers. The demographic pull is strong enough such that builders should be able to change specification and size to motivate this part of the market moving into new homes. This could be another reason why house price acceleration is expected to be muted.

And the Best Margin Trophy Goes To…

Lennar Corporation's (NYSE: LEN) cost base for land has been lower as compared to many of its industry peers. It bought more land earlier in this cycle. Gross margin of 24% was at the higher end of the industry range which is at par with industry leaders Toll Brothers (NYSE: TOL) and PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM).

The lower range of gross margin is occupied by KB Home (NYSE: KBH) and Beazer Homes (NYSE: BZH) at 20%. A Goldman Sachs analyst had noted that LEN's strategy of soft-pivoting into land option at this point in the cycle is advantageous.

I noted that BZH and KBH are planning more aggressive land acquisition strategies exclusively through ownership. The US homebuilder sector is already over nine years past the trough phase, while the market is currently at its mid-cycle. An optioning strategy is sensible at this juncture.

BZH's earnings reflected the inflection in the housing market during the early part of 2018. But unlike its industry peers, the company saw significant margin erosion (down 210 basis points in the second quarter of 2019 vs. 2018 levels), due to higher dependence on spec sales. Generally, many homebuilders acknowledged the competitive selling environment with heavy incentivizing.

Meanwhile, a Barclays analyst views LEN's asset-light shift and progress on streamlining cost structure as supportive of its return on equity with improving cash flow regardless of a housing market stuck in the second gear.

Land and labor shortages along with persisting (albeit diminishing) usage of incentives continue to pose a threat to homebuilders' margins, which is an issue for homebuilders as a group.

A significant housing recovery (though still uncertain) could "disproportionately" favor LEN given its quick pacing in sales. Citing the Everything's Included program, it has affordable price point exposure and the ability to leverage its construction cost and tech initiatives.

But Which Homebuilder Can Best Balance the Lever?

I consider LEN as best positioned on leverage position as compared to KBH and BZH. LEN has the lowest leverage and it goes further down. It became motivated to deleverage due to the acquisition of home construction company CalAtlantic.

I also noted that LEN has the largest capital structure in the homebuilding space following the CalAtlantic acquisition deal ($10.6 billion of debt). It has considerable maturities in 2018 and 2019.

Despite the large maturities, the company generated approximately $2.0 to $2.5 billion of cash flows in the last three quarters of 2018 alone (before deducting debt amortization, merger-related costs and ancillary businesses). I anticipate that this should allow the company to repay debt with cash, which in return will elicit a favorable investor sentiment on its deleveraging trajectory.

The last twelve months' leverage ratio was pegged at 43% (net debt-to-capital), 3.9X gross debt/ EBITDA. The homebuilder is targeting a net debt-to-capital range of 35% to 45%, as it is expecting to utilize free cash flow (FCF) to repay its maturities through the year 2020.

Source: Company data, Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research

BZH booked the highest leverage among the biggest homebuilders attributed to Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE: HOV) which has a credit rating of triple C. BZH was able to trim its leverage down over the last three years by using FCF to settle its debt. It has termed out its bond maturities through the year 2022. Currently, BZH has 63% net debt-to-capital and 6.7X debt-to-EBITDA which hover at the higher end of the range of the homebuilding sector median.

The leverage position of KBH is at the midpoint of BZH and LEN. Debt ratios sit comfortably at 49% net debt-to-capital and 4.2X debt-to-EBITDA for the last twelve months. The company has already termed out its debt issuance until the year 2022 except for the $100 million of remaining 2019 bonds outstanding (the company will repay it closer to maturity).

Source: Company data, Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research.

Hence, there are no imminent refinancing risks or any balance sheet risks while the leverage position remains higher. The company has $350 to $450 million size range bond issues maturing in each of 2019 and 2020.

KBH's maturity wall as compared to BZH's is another investor concern on why the risk/reward in its balance sheet is perceived less favorably, while analysts see KBH as capable of refinancing these bonds.

I expect KBH to have greater access to the capital markets to refinance these maturities. Although generating adequate free cash flow to refinance these bonds can be challenging if compared with LEN that is more capable of refinancing. It could post as risks to funding costs should the capital markets become less receptive or even more expensive.

Cash Strength: How Winning Levers Are Pulled Off?

Source: Company data, Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research

1. Lennar

A Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) analyst forecasts a $1.6 billion cash balance towards the end of 2019. LEN would only need to keep around $500 million of cash on the balance sheet based on its calculated minimum cash balance and its $2.0 billion credit facility. This should allow the company to accumulate over $1.0 billion of excess cash that it could utilize to repay debt or to make acquisitions (to help offset the leverage from a potential acquisition).

LEN has also put its Rialto business up for sale and could use the proceeds of a potential sale to repay the debt as well.

Bond Maturity Schedule

The company's bond issuances are all bullets or callable only slightly before maturity dates. Hence, LEN could target its $500 million of unsecured revolver drawings or its 2020 bonds (such that it could pay the lowest premium), if it would use surplus cash flow to repay additional debt.

LEN ended the fourth quarter of 2018 with homebuilding cash and cash equivalents of $1.3 billion with a total homebuilding debt of $8.54 billion.

I'm a Buy on LEN with a price target of $55/share on EPS of $1.30.

Source: Seeking Alpha

2. Beazer Homes

BZH's leverage was over 80% following the lethargic era of the global financial crisis. Goldman Sachs forecasts a debt-to-EBITDA of 6.2X towards end-2019. However, the company made de-levering a priority between 2015 to 2017 when it paid down $100 million of debt in 2017. It will also pay down the $96 million remaining on its 2019 debt closer to maturity.

BZH Credit Default Swap (CDS)

Source: Company data, Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research.

BZH does not have a detailed net debt/equity target. However, it is aiming to advance into the 50% to 60% range over time. Net debt-to-cap is expected to decline to 57.1% in 2019. Yet, it is still well above the industry average, which is below 50%.

I can see that the capex goal of the company for the next two years is to spend aggressively on new land acquisition and development to drive growth but this strategy would decrease the cash available for further deleveraging. Hence, it would be tough for BZH to lower its leverage to levels more in line with its industry peers.

I'm Neutral on BZH with a price target of $15/share on EPS of $0.80.

Source: Seeking Alpha.

3. KB Home

I expect KBH to generate solid cash flow over the next two years. Most of this cash would be put back into the business through land spend. The homebuilder expects to elevate its community count. However, there is also a possibility to utilize its cash to partly support its debt maturities. KBH has $628 million of bond maturities.

Bond Maturity Schedule

KBH yields ample cash such that it could refinance these bonds with a $500 million deal and settle the rest with cash, thus lowering gross leverage further. I likewise felt that the management's cash spending priority is land acquisition, although the company could also opt to de-lever.

Total liquidity is booked at $597 billion comprised of $179 million of cash and cash equivalents and $419 million allotted on the revolver. KBH repaid $230 million of its 1.375% convertible senior notes. The debt-to-cap ratio of 45.9% is slightly above the company's revised 2019 target of 35% to 45%.

I'm a Buy on KBH with a price target of $31/share on EPS of $0.51.

Source: Seeking Alpha.

My Takeaway

To recap, a strong GDP growth along with a promising consumer sentiment are near-term positives for the US homebuilding sector. This market trend is overlaid with the longer-term positive of Millennials aging into homeownership. On the supply side, inventories of homes are at historic lows.

Demand is strong while supply is tight in US housing at the moment. Higher house price risk is causing dismantled demand in what has always been an extremely price-sensitive industry. Higher input costs should lead to homebuilder margin compression in 2019 as homebuilders have a limited capability to push through price increases without threatening demand.

I believe that homebuilder brands such as LEN, BZH and KBH are not as popular to consumers as is the case with cars, goods and clothing. Homebuilders are rather commoditized. Pricing power is dependent on the strength in the broader market rather than an individual company's ability to pass through higher prices based on brand and market position. Housing is a very competitive industry, not only between home builders but also between consumers deciding to rent versus own.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: If you found this article to be informative and would like to hear more about my investment research, please consider hitting the "Follow" button above.