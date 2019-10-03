The Month In Closed-End Funds: September 2019

Photo Source: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid. A screen displays the U.S. Federal Reserve interest rates announcement as traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, September 18, 2019.
For the month, 64% of all CEFs posted NAV-based returns in the black, with 87% of equity CEFs and only 46% of fixed income CEFs chalking up returns in the plus column. For the first month in three, Lipper’s world equity CEFs macro-group (+1.53%) outperformed its two equity-based brethren: domestic equity CEFs (+1.51%) and mixed-asset CEFs (+1.29%). The Natural Resources CEFs classification (+2.78%) outperformed all other equity classifications, followed by Utility CEFs (+2.47%) and Energy MLP CEFs (+2.46%, August’s laggard).
For the third month in four, world income CEFs moved to the top of the leaderboard, posting a plus-side return on average (+0.93%), followed by domestic taxable bond CEFs (+0.39%) and municipal bond CEFs (-0.96%). The world income CEFs macro-group was propped up by the Global Income CEFs (+0.97%) and Emerging Markets Hard Currency Debt CEFs (+0.83%) classifications. For the first month in 11, the municipal debt CEFs macro-group posted a return in the red (-0.96%) on average, with all the classifications in the group experiencing negative returns for September.
For September, the median discount of all CEFs narrowed 42 bps to 6.42%—still narrower than the 12-month moving average median discount (8.21%). In this report, we highlight September 2019 CEF performance trends, premiums and discounts, and corporate actions and events.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.