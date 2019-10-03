The Month In Closed-End Funds: September 2019

Summary

For the third month in four, equity closed-end funds (CEFs) on average posted plus-side returns, gaining 1.47% on a net-asset-value (NAV) basis for September.

While for the first month in nine, fixed income CEFs suffered negative returns (-0.18%).

Only 20% of all CEFs traded at a premium to their NAV, with 23% of equity CEFs and 18% of fixed income CEFs trading in premium territory.

Natural Resources CEFs (+2.78%) posted the strongest positive returns of all equity CEF classifications for the month.

For the first month in 11, the municipal debt CEFs macro-group posted a negative return on average (-0.96%), with allclassifications in the group witnessing returns in the red for September.