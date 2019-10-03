Eaton: Powering Your Portfolio With Dividend Growth

Analyzing Eaton through its cash flow and balance sheet to determine if the quality is a right fit for my portfolio.

As recession worries creep higher, the industrial sector has sold off with (XLI) declining nearly 12% over the last 3 months compared to SPY's 4.6% decline. Eaton (ETN) hasn't escaped the damage with a 6.8% decline of its own.

Eaton is a power management company providing productivity and efficiency controls and solutions for businesses around the world. Their 108 years of expertise as well as their focus on quality has made Eaton one of the leaders in mission-critical processes. Eaton is organized into 5 operating segments: electrical, hydraulics, aerospace, vehicle and eMobility (electric automotives).

Dividend History

The investment method that made the most sense to me was dividend growth investing. In short, the strategy involves investing in high quality companies with a history of paying and growing their dividends which you believe will continue to do so in the future. Dividend growth investing resonated with me because you can eat the apples from the tree every year, but only harvest the wood once.

Image by author; Data source: Eaton Investor Relations

*An interactive version of this chart can be found here.

Eaton is a Dividend Contender with 10 consecutive years of dividend growth. Eaton's streak of paying the same or higher dividends dates back to 1987 with 6 years that saw the same dividend paid. While my preference is for the companies I own to grow their dividends like clockwork, I also understand that some businesses are less conducive to that due to higher variance in their operations and profits.

For companies such as Eaton I'm willing to accept pauses in dividend growth while the economy and the business environment improve. As such I place less emphasis on dividend growth from year to year and more towards the 5- and 10-year cycles since the longer periods will give a better picture of full cycle dividend growth.

The 1-, 3-, 5- and 10-year rolling dividend growth rates since 1993 are shown in the following table.

Year Annual Dividend 1 Year 3 Year 5 Year 10 Year 1993 $0.288 1994 $0.300 4.31% 1995 $0.375 25.00% 1996 $0.400 6.67% 11.62% 1997 $0.430 7.50% 12.75% 1998 $0.440 2.33% 5.47% 8.88% 1999 $0.440 0.00% 3.23% 7.96% 2000 $0.440 0.00% 0.77% 3.25% 2001 $0.440 0.00% 0.00% 1.92% 2002 $0.440 0.00% 0.00% 0.46% 2003 $0.460 4.55% 1.49% 0.89% 4.81% 2004 $0.540 17.39% 7.06% 4.18% 6.05% 2005 $0.620 14.81% 12.11% 7.10% 5.16% 2006 $0.740 19.35% 17.17% 10.96% 6.35% 2007 $0.860 16.22% 16.78% 14.34% 7.18% 2008 $1.000 16.28% 17.27% 16.80% 8.56% 2009 $1.000 0.00% 10.56% 13.12% 8.56% 2010 $1.080 8.00% 7.89% 11.74% 9.39% 2011 $1.360 25.93% 10.79% 12.94% 11.95% 2012 $1.520 11.76% 14.98% 12.06% 13.20% 2013 $1.680 10.53% 15.87% 10.93% 13.83% 2014 $1.960 16.67% 12.96% 14.41% 13.76% 2015 $2.200 12.24% 13.12% 15.29% 13.50% 2016 $2.280 3.64% 10.72% 10.89% 11.91% 2017 $2.400 5.26% 6.98% 9.57% 10.81% 2018 $2.640 10.00% 6.27% 9.46% 10.19% 2019 $2.840 7.58% 7.60% 7.70% 11.00%

Table and calculations by author; data source Eaton Investor Relations

*2019's dividend assumes a payment of $0.71 in 4Q

**An interactive version of this information can be found here.

Dating back to 1993, which includes the 5 years of dividend freeze, Eaton's dividend growth has still been quite solid. Of the 19 rolling 5-year periods, Eaton's annualized dividend growth has ranged from 0.5% to 16.8% with an average of 9.4% and a median growth rate of 10.9%.

Expanding the time frame out to the 14 rolling 10-year periods and dividend growth looks even better. Annualized dividend growth has ranged from 4.8% to 13.8%. The average annualized growth rate has been 9.6% with a median of 9.0%.

Image by author; data source: Eaton SEC filings

For companies with a higher variance in their business I expect a more conservative payout ratio than say a utility. For industrial companies that typically means I want to see a payout ratio <60%. Over the last decade, inclusive of the TTM period, Eaton's payout ratio based off net income has averaged 49.6%. For the same period, the free cash flow payout ratio has averaged 51.0%.

Quantitative Quality

I believe that identifying high quality companies and investing in them when they are fairly valued or lower is the key to successful long term investment results. Every investor will have their own ways to find those companies and one way that I use is a quantitative approach. Business with staying power will show it with higher margins and profitability and will be able to show growth and improvement over time.

Image by author; data source: Eaton SEC filings

Eaton has managed to grow sales from $11.9 B in FY 2009 to $21.6 B in FY 2018. That's total growth of 82% over that time or 6.9% annualized. Unfortunately, much of that growth was due to the acquisition of Cooper Industries which closed in late 2012. Since then revenue remains below FY 2013's peak.

Operating cash flow has grown from $1.4 B in FY 2009 to $2.7 B in FY 2018. That's ~89% total growth or 7.3% annualized. The bulk of those gains came from the aforementioned acquisition of Cooper, but management has continued to improve operating cash flow.

Eaton's free cash flow grew from $1.2 B to $2.1 B over the same period which represents 73% total growth or 6.3% annualized. The TTM period is showing an acceleration in free cash flow generation with free cash flow standing at $2.7 B.

Image by author; data source: Eaton SEC filings

Eaton's cash flow generation has improved over the last decade. Operating cash flow margin increased from 11.9% in FY 2009 to 12.3% for FY 2018. Eaton has obtained an average operating cash flow margin of 10.8%.

Eaton's free cash flow margin hasn't seen the same improvement over the entire period, but it has been routinely climbing higher. In FY 2009 Eaton managed a 10.2% free cash flow margin and for FY 2018 it had dropped to 9.7%. The TTM period is showing substantial improvement to 12.3%. I prefer to find companies that have free cash flow margins of at least 10% which Eaton has only obtained 3 out of the last 10 years.

My preferred profitability metric is the free cash flow return on invested capital, "FCF ROIC". The FCF ROIC represents the annual cash return based on the capital invested in the business. In theory, if you owned the entire business under the current capital structure and pulled all free cash flow out out of the business, the FCF ROIC would be your annual return. I also calculate the FCF ROIC Net which nets out the cash held on the balance sheet from both equity and debt. I want to see a FCF ROIC greater than 10%.

Image by author; data source: Eaton SEC filings

Eaton doesn't quite measure up here reaching >10% FCF ROIC just once over the last decade. The large decline from 2009 through 2012 is likely a big influence in management's decision to acquire Cooper Industries and re-incorporate in Ireland. Since then the FCF ROIC has shown solid improvement increasing to 8.9% after bottoming out at 4.1% in FY 2012.

When a business generates cash through its operations my preference is to see a management team that allocates capital in a way that I would do so myself. That means first and foremost they reinvest in the business to maintain and grow its footprint. If there's excess cash left over then I want some of that cash sent to me, the owner, via dividend payments. Additional cash should then be used for strategic acquisitions, expansion into new business lines, strengthen the balance sheet or if shares are undervalued then buyback shares.

To understand how Eaton uses its free cash flow, I calculate 3 variations of the metric, defined below:

Free Cash Flow, "FCF": Operating cash flow less capital expenditures Free Cash Flow after Dividend, "FCFaD": FCF less total cash dividend payments Free Cash Flow after Dividend and Buybacks, "FCFaDB": FCFaD less cash spent on share repurchases

Ideally the business would generate positive FCFaDB more often than not. I'm not concerned about any individual year because opportunities and the business climate changes; however, I do watch the trend over the longer term. If a business has negative FCFaDB that means they are having to make up for the shortfall with asset sales, drawing down cash on the balance sheet or taking on additional debt, none of which are ideal for the equity holder.

Image by author; data source: Eaton SEC filings

First off, Eaton's FCF has been positive every year growing from $1.2 B to $2.1 B. Cumulatively, Eaton has generated $14.9 B in FCF which has allowed them to pay out a dividend with internally generated cash.

Over the last decade Eaton has obtained a positive FCFaD every year. In total Eaton has paid out $7.7 B in dividends to shareholders putting the cumulative FCFaD at $7.3 B. That positive FCFaD has allowed management to grow the dividend every year as well as use share buybacks to return additional cash to shareholders.

Eaton has spent a total of $3.9 B buying back shares. What's quite impressive is that Eaton has managed positive FCFaDB in all but 2 years over the last decade. The cumulative FCFaDB stands at $3.4 B.

Image by author; data source: Eaton SEC filings

Eaton's share count has risen by 30% over the last decade due to the Cooper Industries acquisition. From the end of 2013 the share count has fallen from 476.7 M to 436.9 M or 8.4%. Annually the share count has decreased 1.7%.

As I mentioned earlier, my preference is to see companies reinvest in the business with their excess cash, then pay and grow the dividend and only if there's still remaining cash flow move to share buybacks.

Image by author; data source: Eaton SEC filings

With a positive FCFaDB in all but 2 years, it should come as no surprise that there's very little red on the above chart. Eaton's management has been prudent with their share buybacks even after ramping them up starting in 2015.

Eaton's balance sheet has been fairly consistent over the last decade despite total debt climbing significantly due to the Cooper Industries acquisition rising from $3.8 B prior to the acquisition to $10.3 B afterwards. The debt to capitalization ratio has regularly been in the 30% range.

Image by author; data source: Eaton SEC filings

The debt that Eaton does carry is quite affordable. Based on FY 2018's financials, Eaton's free cash flow interest coverage ratio was 7.7x which is plenty of coverage to service the debt. The entire debt load could be paid off with 3.6 years of FY 2018's FCF and 8.0 years of FY 2018's FCFaD.

Valuation

One method that I've been using to for business valuation if the minimum acceptable rate of return, "MARR", analysis. The MARR analysis requires you to estimate the future earnings and dividends that a company will produce, assign an expected multiple on those earnings and of course have some margin of safety built in. If the expected return is higher than your hurdle rate then you can invest in the business.

Analysts expect Eaton to report FY 2019 EPS of $5.85 and FY 2020 EPS of $6.16. Over the next 5 years analysts expect Eaton to manage 8.1% annual earnings growth. I then assumed that Eaton would be able to have 3.5% annual earnings growth for the following 5 years. Dividends are assumed to target a 50% payout ratio for the MARR analysis.

Historically, Eaton's earnings have been valued between ~8x - 24x TTM P/E multiple. Currently, Eaton's TTM P/E ratio sits at 15.1x. According to Morningstar, Eaton's 5-year average P/E ratio is 15.8x. For the MARR analysis I'll examine P/E ratios ranging from 10x-25x.

The following tables shows the potential internal rates of return that an investment in Eaton could provide at various ending P/E ratios. Returns include dividends taken in cash and are calculated assuming a purchase price near the $78 level. The returns are run through the end of calendar year 2024, "5 Year", and calendar year 2029, "10 Year".

Alternatively, I want to calculate at what price level would generate the returns that I desire from my investments. The target returns that I will use to determine the price targets are 10% and 15%.

Another valuation method that I've started incorporating is dividend yield theory. This valuation method is all about mean reversion and assumes that the 5-year average dividend yield is a good proxy for the fair value of established dividend paying companies.

Image by author; data source Yahoo Finance and Eaton Investor Relations

*An interactive version of this chart can be found here.

Shares of Eaton currently offer a dividend yield of 3.65%. The 5-year average dividend yield is 3.41%. In order for Eaton shares to offer that yield level the share price would need to be $83.30 or ~7% higher than current levels.

Conclusion

Eaton doesn't quite hit all the marks that I typically look for especially when it comes to its free cash flow margins and returns on invested capital. Neither of those are regularly above 10% which is what I normally look for.

The other issue is where is the growth? Rising sales are the fuel to rising profits. Revenues have grown by 82%, but that was largely due to the acquisition in 2012. Total revenues topped out in 2014 and have still yet to surpass those levels. More recently Eaton's revenue growth has sprung to life with 3% and 6% year over year growth for the last 2 years.

While revenue growth has stagnated, Eaton has been focusing on becoming a more efficient company with cash flow generation and margins improving.

The other big issue is one that plagues most companies, but especially industrials such as Eaton, and that's recession risk. Eaton's segment diversification helps when there's a slow down in just a handful of areas of the economy, but when the entire economy is contracting there isn't much to be done. This isn't something that I'm too concerned about because Eaton is a leader in its segments which means it's a question of when, not if, demand will return.

Compared to the market overall, Eaton looks pretty attractive with a 15.1x TTM P/E ratio and just a 13.3x P/E ratio based on 2019's estimates. Dividend yield theory suggests a fair value range between $75 - $92. My fair value range based on the MARR analysis is $65 - $85.

Given the lack of funds in my investment accounts at this time I would not be looking to add Eaton to my portfolio at current levels. That being said I think Eaton represents a potentially attractive investment that is trading in the fair value range as long as you're willing to ride out the inevitable decline whenever a recession comes and focus on the long term.

A <$70 share price would potentially be low enough to entice me to purchase shares. At that level shares would yield over 4% and I believe the reward would justify the risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ETN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial professional. Please consult an investment advisor and do your own due diligence prior to investing. Investing involves risks. All thoughts/ideas presented in this article are the opinions of the author and should not be taken as investment advice.