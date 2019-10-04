One Of The Few Values In Bond CEFs: ISD And Its 8.43% Yield

The shares are attractive here given the wide discount and competitive yield with upside should they increase again or institute a MDP.

The fund changed their investment policy mandate to allow greater flexibility which caused them to increase the distribution twice.

For the HY space, we think ISD is one of the best options up there with HYB and NHS/HNW.

PGIM (Prudential) High Yield Bond (ISD)

This is a high yield (non-investment grade) fund that we currently like given the large discount to NAV, the higher-quality of holdings, and the competitive yield. PGIM has two funds with similar mandates, ISD and the PGIM Global High Yield (GHY), with the latter having a global investment policy mandate.

For today's purposes, we are solely looking at ISD, which avoided the Argentina debacle by not investing in overseas countries. Given the nearly identical distribution yields, we think ISD is the safer choice between the two at the moment simply because of that 100% domestic mandate.

Investment Objective

From the annual report:

The PGIM High Yield Bond Fund (the “Fund”) is a closed-end fund that trades on the NYSE under the symbol ISD. The Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income by investing primarily in below investment grade fixed income instruments. The Fund may invest in instruments of any duration or maturity.*

The funds changed their investment policies to permit greater flexibility in their securities holdings. This led the firm to increase the distributions of both funds by 17.5% and 21%, respectively.

*On March 7, 2019, the Board of Directors approved a change to a non-fundamental investment policy to permit the Fund to invest, under normal market conditions, in instruments of any duration or maturity and to remove the limit on investments in high yield instruments rated in the lower rating categories (Caa1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (Moody’s), CCC+ or lower by S&P Global Ratings (S&P) or Fitch, Inc. (Fitch), or comparably rated by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO)).

In other words, they are moving away from the "short duration" restriction on the fund and the restriction on holding lower quality assets. It will truly be a go-anywhere type of fund.

In this environment, it pays to allow these active managers to do what they are paid to do. That is, be nimble and allocate capital to where it will be most productive. The shift in the investment policy statement allows them to do just that.

PGIM (Prudential) is a really strong fixed income asset manager- and really an under-the-radar one at that. The firm has been around for 145+ years and contains 117 portfolio managers, 120 credit analysts, and 54 risk analysts managing hundreds of billions of dollars for policyholders in their insurance business and for outside shareholders through their funds.

Fund Characteristics

Total Assets: $734B

Leverage: 24.5%

Duration: 4.2 years

Distribution Amount: $0.105

Distribution Yield: 8.62%

Total Expense Ratio: 2.17% Management fee: 1.07% Leverage costs: 1.01% Other expenses: 0.09%

Average Daily Volume: 124K ($1.8M)

The Portfolio

The credit quality is skewed to the upper-end of the spectrum with 7.3% investment grade, and then over 80% of the rest of the holdings in the B area. The fund holds very little of what we call "equity lite" positions in CCC or below though they are now allowed to increase those holdings.

The portfolio has shifted a bit since they changed the investment policy statement to allow greater flexibility. At fiscal year end 2018 (11/30), the fund had just over 50% in BB, 36% in single B. Comparing to the chart above, they moved about 14% out of BB and increased single B and CCC-rated issues modestly. The breakdown of those changes are below:

11/30/2018 8/31/2019 BBB 5.4 7.3 BB 50.1 36.4 B 35.6 44.2 CCC & under 9.0 10.2

The duration was also increased from 3.6 years to 4.2 years. Some of that may be the natural decline in rates reducing yields on holdings and increasing the durations naturally. Some may in fact be a tactical move towards more interest rate sensitive assets. In the end, the change is mostly immaterial in its absolute amount.

One risk we see is the high allocation to telecom companies. Many consider telecom to be a "defensive" sector on a similar level as utilities or healthcare. But the debt load of the sector and the rate of change regarding the innovation (rate of change) with a lot of disruption are concerning to us.

The portfolio also added some credit default swaps to gain general exposure to the market and more efficiently transition the fund under the new mandate.

The Distribution

As a result of the policy change they made in March, they have increased the distribution twice- once by 17.6% and the second time by 5%. Obviously, buying riskier holdings and extending duration mean that the fund is taking on both more credit risk and more interest rate risk. Credit risk being the risk that the company may default on its obligations while interest rate risk stems from the risk that rates will rise depressing the prices of the bond holdings in the fund.

(Source: CEFConnect)

The new investment policy change is already being reflected in the net investment income ("NII"). From February 28 to May 31, NII production increased by 5 cents or nearly 20% (hence the fund increasing the distribution by a cumulative ~23%).

Leverage did increase by $5M or about 2.85% in the three months since the end of February. The fund has a lot of space to increase leverage given that they are only at 25% which is about 5.5% below the average of the high yield sector.

(Source: PGIM)

We think the fund will eventually adopt a managed distribution policy ("MDP") as it is more in tune with their strategy. The industry is slowly shifting towards MDPs being the standard. This could eventually increase the distribution again (but be composed of some gains or return of capital). However, we think that will help to reduce the discount to NAV which, at an absolute level, is much wider than the sector average (-4.98%).

The new yield for ISD is VERY competitive with the HY space with an additional 92 bps of payout. The discount is also about 2.5x as wide providing a better safety net compared to other high yield funds. Coverage is 95.2% and heading up as they shift their holdings profile while the peer group is at 92.3% and heading lower. Valuation is also cheaper for ISD compared to the average for the high yield space as a whole.

Yield Discount Cov % UNII Z-Score ISD 8.62% -12.67% 95.20% 0.014 0.70 HY Peer Avg 7.70% -4.98% 92.30% 0.017 1.00

High Yield Backdrop

The time to buy high yield was back in December when high yield spreads (the amount investors required for a junk bond over the comparable treasury bond) were very wide for a non-recessionary environment. The yield on the High Yield Master reached 8.00% around Christmas and is down to 5.54% today. Of course, all interest rates are much lower today and the spread (which is far more important) is down to 4.05%. That level is still about 75 bps above the tighter levels we saw in late September of last year.

We think there is a possibility that these spreads could move back below 4% and head towards the 3.50% level (at a minimum) as we progress through the fourth quarter. That would provide a lot of tailwind to fixed coupon bonds that are rated lower on the quality spectrum. As we noted in our monthly letter, it is our contention that the bar is set very low for incremental positive news on the geopolitical front. As we incur more positive news flows, we think that spreads could head lower.

However, we would note that the risk is still skewed to the downside at 4.05% on the barometer. As you can see in the chart below, a "all is rosy" level is around 3.25%-3.50% while a fourth quarter correction/bear market would send you up over 5.5%. In other words, 75 bps at most on the upside, and 150 bps or more on the downside.

My Thoughts

The fund's changes are a necessary move in order to make it more competitive in the high yield space. The yield prior to the increases was on the lower end of the sector range which caused the discounts to be on the wider end. Given the proliferation of activism in the CEF space recently, it was likely, in my opinion, that ISD (and GHY) were opening themselves up to being a target by Bulldog, Karpus, Saba or another player on the activist side.

I'm positive that the fund managers didn't go hog wild and load up on CCC or below rated credits at this point in the cycle or at these spreads. We are clearly later cycle so lower-quality assets are not the most prudent securities to be adding here unless the managers truly thought we had many quarters or even years to go before a recession reared its ugly head. Still, spreads as noted above aren't very juicy.

Returns are increasing with near-term returns increasing. The question is if it is enough to compensate for the added risks. My contention is yes. While high yield, in general, is not something you want to own going into a recession, if you are of the belief that we are not entering one within the next 6-9 months (and we don't), then an allocation is likely warranted.

It is hard to time these things but I do think ISD is a worthy high yield bond CEF for the portfolio. There is also the upside catalysts if they were to A) implement a managed distribution policy or B) increase the distribution again. The latter we think is at least a 50-50 probability as they haven't made all that much of a move in the portfolio since the investment policy change.

The fund is one of our optional substitutes (for funds like BLW, IVH, HYB, FSD, DSU, PHT, DHY, HNW, and NHS).

